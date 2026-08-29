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Tay Ninh investment promotion conference draws 500 domestic, foreign businesses

Tay Ninh prioritises attracting high-tech, green industry, logistics, high-tech agriculture, modern services, high-quality tourism and emerging economic models.

Deputy Prime Minister Le Tien Chau delivers remarks at the investment promotion conference in Tay Ninh on August 28 (Photo: VNA)
Deputy Prime Minister Le Tien Chau delivers remarks at the investment promotion conference in Tay Ninh on August 28 (Photo: VNA)

Tay Ninh (VNA) - The Tay Ninh provincial People's Committee held an investment promotion conference on August 28, attended by Deputy Prime Minister Le Tien Chau, representatives of diplomatic missions and international organisations in Vietnam, and more than 500 domestic and foreign businesses.

Speaking at the event, Chau said that following the merger, Tay Ninh has gained new development space, scale and potential, with a favourable geo-economic position bordering Ho Chi Minh City and Dong Nai, links to the Mekong Delta, a border with Cambodia, and access to Long An International Port.

These advantages position the province to develop into a southern hub connecting border areas, industry, agriculture, logistics and international markets, he said.

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Tay Ninh has 34 industrial parks eligible to receive investors, attracting more than 2,600 projects, including nearly 1,500 FDI projects and over 1,100 domestic projects, with total registered capital of around 18.5 billion USD and more than 23 trillion VND. (Photo: VNA)

The official called on Tay Ninh to focus on ensuring adequate resources, timely implementation and the effectiveness of projects; bring about substantive improvements in the investment and business environment; continue to reduce the time and costs involved in administrative procedures; and shift more decisively from a management-oriented approach to one focused on development facilitation and public service.

He also asked the province to prioritise the development of strategic transport infrastructure and economic spaces along key corridors and growth axes; prepare cleared land and complete infrastructure at industrial parks, border-gate economic zones and logistics chains.

Investment attraction should be aligned with a new growth model, technological innovation and transfer, workforce training, the development of supporting industries and environmental protection, he said.

Secretary of the Tay Ninh Party Committee Nguyen Van Quyet said the province’s economy grew 10.12% in the first half of 2026, while its economic size in 2025 ranked ninth among the 34 provinces and centrally run cities. FDI attraction exceeded 26 billion USD, ranking seventh among the 34 localities.

According to the official, Tay Ninh is organising its development space around a polycentric, multipolar model, strengthening connectivity with Ho Chi Minh City, the southeast region, the Mekong Delta and Cambodia. The province is focusing on leveraging its strengths in industry, logistics, high-tech agriculture, border-gate economic activities, cross-border trade, tourism and clean energy.

At the same time, Tay Ninh has worked to reform administrative procedures, remove bottlenecks, invest in infrastructure, develop a high-quality workforce, and promote science and technology, innovation and digital transformation.

The province prioritises attracting high-tech, green industry, logistics, high-tech agriculture, modern services, high-quality tourism and emerging economic models, Quyet noted.

At the conference, Tay Ninh drew investment interest from 41 groups and investors in 59 projects, with combined estimated investment of around 720 trillion VND (28 billion USD). The projects focus on areas including implementation of the provincial master plan, industrial park infrastructure, urban development, high-tech agriculture and other sectors with development potential.

The province also granted in-principle investment approval decisions and investment registration licences for 31 projects by 27 investors, with total capital of around 80 trillion VND. At the same time, construction was launched on 13 projects and works worth about 120 trillion VND./.

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