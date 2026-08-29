Business

Vietnam values US investment, seeks deeper business ties: Deputy PM

Vietnam is committed to maintaining dialogue with investors, listening to their recommendations and working to address difficulties on the basis of harmonising interests and sharing risks.

Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Van Thang attends a business roundtable in Washington, D.C., on August 28 (Photo: VNA)
Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Van Thang attends a business roundtable in Washington, D.C., on August 28 (Photo: VNA)

Washington D.C. (VNA) – Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Van Thang has held substantive discussions with representatives of around 60 US businesses, financial institutions and investors, reaffirming Vietnam’s commitment to its Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with the US and seeing foreign-invested sector as an important component of the national economy.

As part of his working trip to the US, Thang, on August 28, led a delegation to a business roundtable with representatives from finance - banking, digital technology, cybersecurity, advanced manufacturing, healthcare, energy, aviation and logistics, including Visa, Citigroup, Morgan Stanley, Qualcomm, Caterpillar and Atlas Air. The day earlier, Vietnamese delegates worked with representatives of Amazon Web Services (AWS).

In his remarks, Thang affirmed that the Vietnamese Government will continue prioritising macroeconomic stability, institutional reform and a transparent, fair and secure legal framework for foreign investors to operate and conduct long-term business in the country.

He suggested US businesses expand investment in high-tech projects, strengthen knowledge transfer, support the innovation ecosystem and develop high-quality human resources, while creating conditions for Vietnamese businesses to participate more deeply in global value chains.

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Vietnamese delegates visit Amazon Web Services (AWS) (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam is committed to maintaining dialogue with investors, listening to their recommendations and working to address difficulties on the basis of harmonising interests and sharing risks, the Vietnamese official said.

He also urged US businesses to continue serving as a bridge to promote balanced, sustainable and substantive economic and trade cooperation between the two countries, contributing to facilitating negotiations on an agreement on reciprocal, fair and balanced trade.

US business representatives spoke highly of Vietnam’s socio-economic development, institutional reforms, administrative simplification, and orientation towards science, technology and innovation. They described Vietnam as a bright spot among emerging markets, with positive growth prospects, an expanding middle class, a quality workforce and an open business environment for foreign investors.

Many said Vietnam still has strong potential for cooperation in high technology, digital finance, renewable energy, infrastructure and services. Several businesses said they were considering or advancing specific investment plans in Vietnam, especially in research and development, hi-tech manufacturing, digital payment, cybersecurity and human resource training.

The US businesses also urged Vietnam to continue ensuring policy stability, transparency and predictability; strengthen consultations with investors when drafting regulations; establish appropriate transition periods; and ensure consistent implementation between central and local authorities. They highlighted the importance of contract enforcement, fair dispute-resolution mechanisms, streamlined licensing procedures and technical standards aligned with international practices.

US investors also made specific recommendations on facilitating international capital flows, developing the bond market and hedging instruments, expanding digital payments and financial inclusion, improving procurement and registration procedures in healthcare, refining visa policies, and streamlining procedures for technology, energy, infrastructure and logistics projects./.

VNA
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