Czech Republic hails Vietnamese community’s role in bilateral ties

Prague (VNA) – The Czech Republic has highly valued the Vietnamese community’s contributions to Czech society, particularly its hard work and entrepreneurial spirit, at a ceremony marking Vietnam’s 81st National Day (September 2, 1945–2026) in Prague on August 28.



The ceremony, hosted by the Vietnamese Embassy in the Czech Republic, provided an opportunity to look back on more than seven decades of friendship, cooperation and close ties between Vietnam and the Central European nation.



In his remarks, Vietnamese Ambassador Duong Hoai Nam highlighted the sacred significance of September 2, 1945, when President Ho Chi Minh read the Declaration of Independence at Ba Dinh Square, proclaiming birth to the Democratic Republic of Vietnam and opening an era of independence, freedom and national sovereignty.



He expressed gratitude for the support and solidarity extended to Vietnam by international friends, including former Czechoslovakia and the Czech Republic today. Czechoslovakia was among the first countries to establish diplomatic relations with Vietnam in 1950, laying the foundation for a friendship nurtured by generations of leaders and people of both countries.





Delegates at the ceremony marking Vietnam’s 81st National Day (September 2, 1945–2026) in Prague on August 28 (Photo: VNA)

The diplomat said Vietnam-Czech relations are entering a new phase under the Strategic Partnership framework, with huge potential for cooperation in economy, trade, defence, education, science and technology and other fields. He also expressed his belief that Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš’s visit to Vietnam in late November will provide fresh momentum for bilateral ties.



Addressing the event, Babiš said that despite the geographical distance, the two countries enjoy close ties, with people serving as their most sustainable foundation. He praised the Vietnamese community’s contributions to Czech society and noted that young Czech people of Vietnamese origin are increasingly active in various fields, serving as bridges between the two cultures.



Vietnam is an important trade partner of the Czech Republic in Southeast Asia, he said, noting that the two sides are expanding cooperation in industry, energy, transport, aviation and technology, and emerging areas. He highlighted preparations for the launch of a direct Prague-Hanoi air route as a symbol of growing connectivity, helping promote people-to-people exchanges, connection among businesses, and tourism cooperation.



First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Industry and Trade Karel Havlíček said Vietnam is currently his country’s most important trade partner in Southeast Asia, with two-way trade reaching about 5 billion USD for the first time in 2025, and expected to rise to around 7 billion USD this year.



Havlíček said Vietnam’s rapid economic growth, infrastructure development and high-tech industry are creating more opportunities for Czech businesses to expand investment and cooperation.



Chamber of Deputies President Tomio Okamura also highlighted the Vietnamese community’s role, saying generations of people who studied and worked in former Czechoslovakia and the Czech Republic have forged deep connections with the country, creating a strong social foundation for bilateral ties.



On the occasion, an exhibition on President Ho Chi Minh’s journey of connecting and spreading the spirit of international solidarity was held in the Central European country, featuring documents and images on his life and contributions, as well as the history of Vietnam-Czechoslovakia and Vietnam-Czech relations./.

