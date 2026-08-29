81st anniversary of traditional day of Vietnamese diplomatic sector observed in New York

New York (VNA) – The Permanent Mission of Vietnam to the United Nations (UN) in New York held a ceremony on August 28 to mark the 81st National Day of Vietnam (September 2, 1945-2026) and the 81st anniversary of the traditional day of the Vietnamese diplomatic sector.

Before the ceremony, participants paid tribute to President Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam’s first Minister of Foreign Affairs, expressing gratitude to predecessors who laid the foundations for and built Vietnam’s revolutionary diplomacy.

They also heard a letter from Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung marking the anniversary and reviewed the 81-year journey of the diplomatic sector.

Members of the Permanent Mission of Vietnam to the United Nations and Vietnamese representative offices in New York. (Photo: VNA)

At the ceremony, participants expressed deep sentiment and pride in the diplomatic sector's enduring and significant contributions to the national defence and development, and the elevation of Vietnam's stature on the international stage.

Representatives of Vietnamese agencies in New York appreciated the close coordination and support among the Permanent Mission, the Defence Attaché Office, news agencies and press organisations, and the Trade and Science-Technology Promotion Office.

Speaking at the ceremony, Ambassador Do Hung Viet, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, expressed his pride in being part of the diplomatic sector and carrying forward the valuable legacy built by previous generations.

He stressed that the contributions of Vietnamese diplomacy, including in multilateral diplomacy, have long-term significance for maintaining a peaceful environment, promoting development and enhancing the country’s international standing.

Viet called on officials and staff to uphold the tradition of solidarity, dedication and responsibility and make every effort to successfully fulfil their assigned tasks./.

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