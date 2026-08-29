NA Vice President engages in activities at ISC-2 in Cambodia

Phnom Penh (VNA) – National Assembly (NA) Vice President Nguyen Thi Thanh continued her activities at the second Inter-Parliamentary Speakers’ Conference (ISC-2) in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on August 27-28, joining discussions and meetings aimed at strengthening parliamentary diplomacy and bilateral ties.



Leaders of parliaments from participating countries expressed concern over developments in the world situation and highlighted the important and distinctive role of parliamentary diplomacy in promoting dialogue, building trust and turning international commitments into policies, laws and concrete actions.



They called on parliaments to strengthen their voice and action, enhance exchanges, cooperation and experience sharing, and promote the peaceful settlement of conflicts. They also stressed the importance of international law and multilateralism in maintaining peace and stability and promoting development worldwide.



The conference adopted the Phnom Penh Declaration, reaffirming commitments to the UN Charter and international law, respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, and the peaceful settlement of disputes.



The declaration also underscored the importance of multilateralism and parliamentary diplomacy, and commitment to promote parliamentary cooperation in sustainable development, human security, climate change response and digital transformation.



Participants welcomed Indonesia’s parliament as the host of the third Inter-Parliamentary Speakers’ Conference in 2027.



The high-ranking Vietnamese NA delegation actively contributed to the conference’s activities, including the drafting of the Phnom Penh Declaration.



Thanh and heads of delegations paid a royal audience with Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni and paid courtesy calls on Cambodian Senate President Samdech Techo Hun Sen and Prime Minister Hun Manet.



On August 28, Thanh also met Deputy Speaker of the Federation Council of Russia (Upper House) Konstantin Kosachev. The two sides expressed their pleasure at the positive development of Vietnam-Russia relations, with the two countries continuing to strengthen their comprehensive strategic partnership and expand cooperation in politics, diplomacy, defence-security, energy, and science and technology.



They agreed that inter-parliamentary cooperation is an important pillar of bilateral ties and stressed the need to increase regular high-level exchanges through inter-parliamentary committees and friendship parliamentarian groups.



Thanh expressed her confidence that Russia’s Federal Assembly would successfully organise the ninth State Duma election on September 20.



Kosachev said 2026 has been designated the “Year of Education and Science” in bilateral relations and expressed his hope that more Vietnamese students would study in Russia in the coming time.





Cambodian Senate President Samdech Techo Hun Sen welcomes NA Vice President Nguyen Thi Thanh. (Photo: VNA)

Also on August 28, Thanh paid a visit to Hun Sen at the headquarters of the Cambodian Senate. Thanh praised Cambodia’s strong development and expressed appreciation for Hun Sen’s contributions over the decades to preserving and strengthening the good neighbourliness and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and Cambodia.



She noted hope that Hun Sen will continue supporting stronger high-level exchanges between the two countries through all channels, including parliamentary channel, and to promote the role of the two legislatures in advancing and overseeing cooperation between ministries, sectors and localities, particularly border provinces.



She thanked Cambodia for its coordination and assistance in searching for and repatriating the remains of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts who died in Cambodia, contributing to Vietnam’s 500-day campaign.



She also called on Cambodian authorities to continue paying attention to resolving legal-status issues concerning people of Vietnamese origin in Cambodia.



For his part, Hun Sen welcomed the Vietnamese delegation, saying its active participation had contributed to the success of ISC-2 and demonstrated Vietnam’s solidarity with and support for Cambodia as the host.



He congratulated Vietnam on its development achievements and efforts to streamline and improve the efficiency of its administrative apparatus.



Hun Sen called on the two sides to coordinate closely in organising activities in 2027 to mark the 60th anniversary of Vietnam-Cambodia diplomatic relations and the 50th anniversary of his arrival in Vietnam, which marked the beginning of the journey toward overthrowing the genocidal Pol Pot regime.



He said the commemorative activities would provide an opportunity to educate younger generations of both countries about the solidarity and friendship between the two peoples.



Hun Sen also expressed his hope that the two sides would continue efforts on border demarcation and marker planting toward completing a peaceful and friendly border. He called on localities, especially border provinces, to enhance practical cooperation, facilitate cross-border travel and promote people-to-people exchanges.



At a working breakfast with Men Sam An, Thanh, in her capacity as Chairwoman of the Cambodia-Vietnam Friendship Association and Chairwoman of the Cambodia-Vietnam Friendship Parliamentarians' Group, welcomed the continued positive development of bilateral relations, stronger people-to-people exchanges and substantive cooperation between the two legislatures.



Men Sam An expressed appreciation for the valuable support provided by Vietnam’s Party, State and people to Cambodia’s national construction and development. She said Cambodia highly valued and wished to learn from Vietnam’s experience in pursuing economic growth amid global challenges.



The two sides exchanged views and experience in lawmaking and oversight, corruption and wastefulness prevention, and digital transformation. They agreed to further promote the role of the friendship parliamentarians’ groups in preserving and strengthening Vietnam-Cambodia relations and parliamentary cooperation.



On this occasion, Thanh also visited former Cambodian NA President Heng Samrin./.

