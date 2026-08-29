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Deputy PM meets with senior US officials

Vietnam consistently regards the US as one of its leading strategic partners and wishes to work with the US to maintain stable, substantive and effective development of the comprehensive strategic partnership for the benefit of the two peoples, while contributing to peace, cooperation and development in the region and the world.

Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Van Thang (second, from left) and US Department of Commerce officials, including Under Secretaries Jeffrey Kessler (second, from right) and William Kimmitt (first, from left). (Photo: VNA)
Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Van Thang (second, from left) and US Department of Commerce officials, including Under Secretaries Jeffrey Kessler (second, from right) and William Kimmitt (first, from left). (Photo: VNA)

Washington D.C. (VNA) – Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Van Thang held working sessions with senior officials of the US Trade Representative (USTR) Office, US Department of State, US Department of Commerce and US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) in Washington on August 27-28, seeking to deepen the Vietnam-US comprehensive strategic partnership and expand cooperation in economy, trade, finance and technology.

During the meetings, Thang affirmed that Vietnam consistently regards the US as one of its leading strategic partners and wishes to work with the US to maintain stable, substantive and effective development of the comprehensive strategic partnership for the benefit of the two peoples, while contributing to peace, cooperation and development in the region and the world.

The Deputy PM briefed US officials on Vietnam’s socio-economic achievements and its efforts to accelerate institutional reforms, simplify administrative procedures, develop the private sector and make breakthroughs in science and technology, innovation and digital transformation.

He stressed that Vietnam is working to improve its investment and business environment and complete its legal framework to create favourable conditions for both domestic and foreign businesses, including US companies, to operate in the country over the long term.

At a meeting with US Trade Representative Ambassador Jamieson Greer, the two sides discussed measures to promote balanced, sustainable and mutually beneficial bilateral trade, as well as progress in negotiations on an agreement on reciprocal, fair and balanced trade.

Thang affirmed that Vietnam attaches importance to keeping global supply chains smooth and wishes to expand trade cooperation with the US. Vietnam is ready for open and constructive discussions on issues of concern to the US, he said.

Greer affirmed his wish to work closely with Vietnam to conclude the trade negotiations soon. He also took note of Vietnam’s proposal that the US objectively assess the country’s efforts to address issues of mutual concern and facilitate greater access for Vietnamese exports to the US market.

During a meeting with US Under Secretary of State for Economic Affairs Jacob Helberg, Thang reaffirmed Vietnam’s consistent foreign policy of independence and self-reliance and its wish to continue cooperation with the US in an open, transparent and mutually beneficial manner.

He welcomed US technology companies’ expanded investment in Vietnam, technology transfer and high-quality human resources training, as well as support for Vietnam’s deeper participation in global supply chains.

Helberg welcomed the progress made in Vietnam-US relations, particularly in economic and trade cooperation, and agreed to strengthen dialogue and cooperation in strategic and foundational areas such as science and technology, innovation, artificial intelligence, the digital economy and digital infrastructure.

He said the US side was ready to work with Vietnam to study suitable incentives and policies to encourage US businesses to expand their presence and make long-term investments in Vietnam.

At a meeting with US Department of Commerce officials, including Under Secretaries Jeffrey Kessler and William Kimmitt, the two sides described economic and trade ties as a bright spot and an important pillar of the bilateral relationship, with the two economies complementing each other.

Thang said Vietnam is establishing a new development model in which science and technology, innovation and digital transformation are identified as key drivers. He asked the US Department of Commerce to continue supporting harmonious and sustainable trade and investment cooperation.

He also called on the US to remove Vietnam from the D1 and D3 export-control lists, recognise Vietnam as a market economy and adopt an objective and fair approach in trade-remedy cases involving Vietnamese goods.

Thang expressed his hope that the two sides would soon conclude negotiations on the reciprocal, balanced and fair trade agreement, creating a foundation for stronger bilateral economic, trade and investment ties.

The US officials spoke highly of Vietnam’s development achievements and its increasingly important role and position. They agreed that the two countries have great potential for cooperation, particularly in trade, investment, technology, energy and critical minerals.

The two sides also discussed measures to improve market access for businesses from both countries, remove barriers and expand trade and investment opportunities. The US officials affirmed their readiness to coordinate closely with Vietnamese agencies to effectively implement agreements and commitments, contributing to the substantive development of the Vietnam-US comprehensive strategic partnership.

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Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Van Thang and Caroline Vik, Chief Policy Officer at the DFC. (Photo: VNA)

At a meeting with Caroline Vik, Chief Policy Officer at the DFC, Thang welcomed the corporation’s interest in the Vietnamese market and praised its role in financing and promoting high-quality development projects.

He asked the DFC to increase financing, loans and guarantees for high-quality infrastructure, energy, energy transition, digital infrastructure and healthcare projects, while providing greater support for Vietnamese small and medium-sized enterprises.

Vietnamese agencies are ready to work closely with the DFC to turn potential cooperation projects into concrete initiatives, he said.

Vik said the DFC currently manages a global investment portfolio worth about 205 billion USD and offers a range of flexible financial tools, including loans, equity investment, political risk insurance and early-stage project development financing.

She noted strong similarities between the two sides’ strategic priorities, particularly in pharmaceuticals, digital infrastructure, semiconductor manufacturing, artificial intelligence, energy and critical mineral supply chains.

The DFC asked Vietnam to provide specific information on potential projects and businesses so that the two sides can quickly connect, assess and develop concrete investment opportunities./.

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#CPTPP #NQ 59 #HNNG 33_2 #Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Van Thang #USTR #US Department of State #US Department of Commerce #DFC United States
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