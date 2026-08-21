Vietnam, Czech Republic strengthen cooperation in public auditing

Prague (VNA) – A delegation from the State Audit Office of Vietnam (SAV), led by Deputy State Auditor General Bui Quoc Dung, held a working session with the Supreme Audit Office (SAO) of the Czech Republic in Prague on August 20, focusing on experience in auditing public investment, large-scale infrastructure projects and the application of technology in auditing.



At the meeting, SAO President Miloslav Kala briefed the Vietnamese delegation on the office’s organisational structure, functions, responsibilities and legal framework.



For his part, Dung highly valued the information and experience shared by the Czech side, particularly its model of operational independence and the role of auditing in overseeing the management and use of public resources.



He noted that Vietnam is implementing a number of large-scale infrastructure projects, including a high-speed railway, so Czech experience in auditing public investment projects, managing State assets and overseeing major infrastructure works is particularly valuable to the SAV.



The two sides are scheduled to discuss the SAO’s strategic planning and legal framework, information technology auditing, the application of artificial intelligence and map data, and auditing high-speed railway projects, among other specialised areas.



The SAV is also ready to share with its Czech counterpart its experience in improving the auditing system, synchronising professional operations and promoting digital transformation.



Cooperation between the SAV and SAO has been maintained through both bilateral channels and international audit organisations. The two agencies coordinate and support each other within the International Organisation of Supreme Audit Institutions (INTOSAI), European Organisation of Supreme Audit Institutions (EUROSAI) and Asian Organisation of Supreme Audit Institutions (ASOSAI).



The two sides agreed to continue professional exchanges, with priority given to areas responding to emerging requirements in auditing, particularly public investment, information technology, digital transformation and artificial intelligence.



Kala also spoke highly of Vietnam-Czech Republic relations and the role of the Vietnamese community in the Czech Republic in promoting people-to-people exchanges and strengthening ties between the two countries.



Dung said the Vietnamese community in the Czech Republic serves as an important bridge, contributing to bilateral ties as well as cooperation between agencies of the two countries.



Following the programme in the Czech Republic, the SAV delegation will continue its visit and working programme with the Office of the Comptroller and Auditor General of Ireland, further expanding exchanges of experience with auditing partners in Europe./.

VNA