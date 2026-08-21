Vietnam can serve as bridge between Asia, Latin America: Peruvian ambassador

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam could serve as a bridge between Asia and Latin America, Peruvian Ambassador to Vietnam Patricia Raez Portocarrero told the Vietnam News Agency while highlighting broad opportunities for collaboration in trade, investment, technique, digital transformation and sustainable development.



The diplomat said Vietnam is strengthening its international standing and expanding ties with Latin America as its foreign policy places greater emphasis on international integration, development and cooperation.



Referring to Vietnam’s issuance of Resolution No. 59-NQ/TW in 2025 on international integration in the new context, she described it as an important strategic step that has helped reshape the country’s foreign policy amid profound changes in the international landscape.



She noted that placing diplomacy on an equal footing with defence and security demonstrates that it has become a regular national task, with a focus on tangible outcomes such as attracting technology and investment, diversifying markets and promoting digital transformation. These efforts are being pursued through multiple channels, ranging from economic and cultural diplomacy to multilateral, defence and security cooperation.



Assessing Vietnam– Latin America relations in recent years, Raez Portocarrero said the two sides have recorded positive results through high-level meetings, conferences and visits while trade and investment exchanges continue to grow.



Regarding opportunities for cooperation with Peru, she highlighted the modernisation of the Port of Callao and the deep-water Port of Chancay on the outskirts of Lima, which have reduced shipping time between Peru and Asia from around 40 days to 25 days. This development, she said, is well aligned with Vietnam’s efforts to diversify its markets.



As both countries are members of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) and the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum, there is considerable room for stronger trade and investment ties, she added.



The diplomat pointed out the complementarity of the two economies. While Vietnam has demand for minerals and high-quality fresh farm produce in which Peru has strengths, Peru can benefit from Vietnamese electronics and apparel. The Latin American country is also working to bring more of its key products to the Vietnamese market and diversify its exports.



She noted that Peru is a leading destination for Vietnam's direct investment in Latin America, with the success of Viettel Peru (Bitel) serving as a model for new investment projects. Peru’s recently adopted legal framework for private special economic zones for 2025–2026 is expected to attract more Vietnamese investors.



Vietnamese diplomacy as a pillar of regional stability



Mentioning the more than eight decades of development of Vietnam’s diplomacy, Raez Portocarrero congratulated Vietnam’s leaders and diplomatic sector on their increasingly influential role and stature in the world.



She described Vietnamese diplomacy as an increasingly important pillar of regional and international stability and cooperation, reflected in the country's active participation in multilateral organisations and its promotion of sustainable development, peaceful settlement of disputes and respect for international law – values that Peru also strongly supports.



The ambassador said Vietnam’s image in Latin America has evolved from one based primarily on historical and political ties to one associated with diplomatic, economic and trade cooperation, supported by high-level visits and expanding bilateral mechanisms.



Vietnam's main exports to Peru include phones and electronic components, computers and electronic products. In the photo: Production of electronic components at YPE Vina Electronics Co., Ltd. in the Binh Xuyen 2 Industrial Park, Phu Tho province. (Photo: VNA)

Citing data from the International Trade Centre (ITC), she said trade in goods between Vietnam and Latin America and the Caribbean quadrupled over the past decade, from 11 billion USD to nearly 42 billion USD during 2015–2025. Peru–Vietnam trade alone tripled, driven in part by mechanisms such as APEC and CPTPP and Vietnamese technology and telecommunications investments in the region, including that of Viettel.



Overall, Latin American countries view Vietnam as a reliable international partner that respects international law and supports multilateralism, she said, expressing her hope that Vietnam will continue expanding its diplomatic representation in the region to further strengthen bilateral ties.



Regarding Vietnam’s role in promoting South–South cooperation, the diplomat highly valued the country’s efforts to advance the collaboration and experience sharing among developing nations. She said international technical cooperation forms an important component of Peru’s foreign policy as outlined in its National Policy on International Technical Cooperation to 2030 and implemented by the Peruvian Agency for International Cooperation (APCI).



Peru values the similarities in the development paths of the two countries, she said, noting that both have gradually evolved from aid recipients into countries capable of providing knowledge and expertise for other developing nations. Peru has experience in cooperation with Latin America and the Caribbean, while Vietnam has accumulated valuable experience in working with African countries.



The ambassador also appreciated Vietnam’s role in ASEAN and its efforts to share development experience with regional partners. She reaffirmed her belief that Vietnam can faciliate the exchange of experience among countries facing common challenges in sustainable development, food security, agriculture, climate change, digital transformation and support for small- and medium-sized enterprises.



For this reason, Peru regards Vietnam as a promising partner for technical cooperation projects in areas where the two countries possess complementary strengths, she said, adding that the Peruvian side is working closely with relevant agencies to advance such projects./.