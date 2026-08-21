Over 7,000 samples of war martyrs’remains transported to Hanoi for DNA identification

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – A military transport aircraft is set to carry 7,104 biological samples from the remains of war martyrs from Ho Chi Minh City to Hanoi for DNA testing, as part of efforts to identify fallen soldiers whose identities have yet to be determined.

Ho Chi Minh City has completed the collection of biological samples from unidentified martyrs’ remains at cemeteries across the locality and is urgently preparing to transport and hand them over for DNA analysis, according to Colonel Nguyen Dinh Chuan, Deputy Political Commissar of the municipal Military Command.

Addressing a conference on August 20 to coordinate the transport and handover, Chuan, who is also Deputy Head of the Steering Committee for the search, collection and identification of martyrs’ remains of the city, said a ceremony to pay tribute to the fallen soldiers and launch the transport mission is scheduled for August 21 at the military terminal of Tan Son Nhat International Airport.

The samples, strictly sealed and packed in 100 specialised containers, will be covered with the national flag and transported by a CASA-295 military transport aircraft operated by Brigade 918 of the Air Defence – Air Force Service from Tan Son Nhat Airport to Gia Lam Military Airport in Hanoi.

They will then be transferred to the Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology for DNA testing and identification.

The use of a military aircraft is expected to significantly shorten transport time, reduce intermediate transfers and enhance the safety and continuity of the process of managing and handing over the samples, allowing specialised agencies to begin DNA testing as soon as possible.

Chuan said the completion of sample collection demonstrates the urgency, coordination and close cooperation among the forces involved, as well as the political determination and responsibility of Ho Chi Minh City, and the proactive role of the municipal Military Command in advising, organising and coordinating forces to carry out the task.

He stressed that the collection, reception, transportation and handover of the samples is not merely a technical process but a special political mission carrying profound humanitarian significance. It represents a journey of gratitude aimed at bringing the remains of fallen soldiers closer to identification.

Senior Lieutenant Colonel Nguyen Duc Trung, Deputy Commander of Brigade 918, said the unit had made thorough preparations, including selecting the flight crew, assigning duties and coordinating with relevant agencies to ensure the safe and effective transport of the samples to Hanoi.

He said Brigade 918 personnel are deeply aware that each sample carries the hope of a martyr’s family, the expectations of the people, and the gratitude of the present generation to those who sacrificed their lives for the nation.

The brigade is determined to fulfill the mission, contributing to the early identification of the fallen soldiers and their return to their families and localities, he added./.

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