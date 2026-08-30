Multimedia

Videos

Solar power - cutting costs, powering growth

The central province of Quang Tri is entering a new phase of growth, driving up demand for electricity in production and daily life. Renewable energy is helping cut costs while adding clean, locally generated power. Rooftops across Quang Tri are turning the province’s solar and wind potential into a new driver of growth.

#Quang Tri #Vietnam #Solar power #Growth #Renewable energy #Electricity
Follow VietnamPlus

Vietnam - New era

Energy security

Related News

Ca Mau companies and households use rooftop solar to cut expenses. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam raises rooftop solar sales cap to 50%, widens direct power deals

Rooftop solar power is entering a new phase of development with a more solid foundation. When integrated with energy storage systems and direct power purchase mechanisms, it not only contributes to supplementing distributed energy sources and reducing pressure on the national power system, but also serves as a driving force for green growth, enhances the competitiveness of the economy, and ensures energy security.

The approval of the two solar power projects marks the start of Lam Dong province's implementation of the revised Power Development Plan VIII (PDP VIII). (Illustrative image: VNA)

Lam Dong approves over 5.7 trillion VND in solar power investment

The larger project, the Dong Nai 2 Hydropower Reservoir Floating Solar Power Plant, will be developed by Trung Nam Hydroelectric Corp with an investment of more than 4.92 trillion VND (188.2 million USD). The 240-MW plant is expected to generate about 464.19 million kWh of electricity annually using the surface of the Dong Nai 2 hydropower reservoir.

See more

Persevering through the mountains to bring fallen soldiers home

Persevering through the mountains to bring fallen soldiers home

Authorities in Khanh Hoa province are stepping up searches for the remains of fallen soldiers in remote forests and former revolutionary bases as part of the 500-day Campaign to Accelerate the Search, Repatriation and Identification of Fallen Soldiers’ Remains. Despite rugged terrain, harsh weather and dwindling information from historical witnesses, officers and soldiers continue to follow every clue in their efforts to bring the fallen home to rest alongside their comrades.

Top leader inspects key transport, education projects in Hanoi

Top leader inspects key transport, education projects in Hanoi

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam on August 29 inspected the Hoang Cau–Voi Phuc section of Ring Road No. 1 and the Hoang Quan Chi High School project in Hanoi, urging authorities to ensure timely completion and quality facilities for the new school year.

Connecting foreigners to Vietnam's digital ecosystem

Connecting foreigners to Vietnam's digital ecosystem

From visas and residency application to electronic identification and public services, more procedures for foreign nationals in Vietnam are moving online, making them faster and more convenient. Building on these individual services, Vietnam is working towards a more connected, secure and user-friendly digital ecosystem for foreigners.

Vietnam, US step up economic and trade cooperation

Vietnam, US step up economic and trade cooperation

As part of his working visit to the United States, Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Van Thang held meetings with US senior officials on August 27-28. The meetings aimed to deepen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Vietnam and the US and promote cooperation in economics, trade, finance and technology.

Bringing traditional architecture back to life amid urbanization

Bringing traditional architecture back to life amid urbanization

As part of the Hanoi Creative Design Festival 2026, the “Xom Doai” cultural and arts space has opened in Yen Xuan commune in Hanoi. Built with collected and restored traditional architectural elements, the space offers a new way to bring heritage back into contemporary life through architecture, art and community creativity.

Beyond FDI, Vietnam leverages foreign resources to build up domestic capacity

Beyond FDI, Vietnam leverages foreign resources to build up domestic capacity

Nearly 40 years after opening its economy to tap international resources for national development, Vietnam is shifting its focus from simply attracting more foreign investment to using it more effectively to strengthen domestic capacity, enhance competitiveness and bolster economic self-reliance, the central message of the Politburo’s Resolution No. 10-NQ/TW.

Cultural vitality of mountainous markets

Cultural vitality of mountainous markets

Amid the fast pace of modern life, mountainous markets in Dien Bien province continue to attract visitors while preserving the distinctive culture of local ethnic communities. More than places to buy and sell everyday goods, these markets are also spaces for cultural activities, social gatherings and community interaction. They help preserve traditional identities while creating new opportunities for community-based tourism.

Vietnam prioritises strengthening relations with Laos

Vietnam prioritises strengthening relations with Laos

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung affirmed Vietnam’s highest priority is to consolidate its special solidarity with Laos, pledging closer coordination with the neighbouring country to remove obstacles and facilitate bilateral investment and business cooperation.

Top leader attends Quang Ninh city establishment ceremony

Top leader attends Quang Ninh city establishment ceremony

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam attended a ceremony on August 28 to announce the National Assembly’s resolution on the establishment of Quang Ninh as a centrally governed city, during which the leader presented the first-class Labour Order to the Party organisation, authorities and people of the northern locality.

Cultural industries help spread patriotism

Cultural industries help spread patriotism

A concert may last only a few hours, but the emotions it inspires can stay with audiences much longer. The 2026 national concert “The Fatherland in Our Hearts” shows how history, national identity and national pride can be brought closer to the public through contemporary art.

Vietnam welcomes US tech companies' long-term operations: Top leader

Vietnam welcomes US tech companies' long-term operations: Top leader

Vietnam welcomes and will continue to make it easier for leading global technology corporations, including those from the US, to invest and build long-term partnerships in the country, said General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam.

Key Vietnamese leader’s Singapore visit further deepens ties

Key Vietnamese leader’s Singapore visit further deepens ties

Politburo Member and Standing Member of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu’s official visit to Singapore and co-charing of the first Vietnam-Singapore Strategic Dialogue from August 24-25 was a great success, achieving the set targets with concrete outcomes, according to Politburo Member and Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung.

Top leader receives FIFA President in Hanoi

Top leader receives FIFA President in Hanoi

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam called for closer cooperation with FIFA in developing football infrastructure, human resources and international competitions during a reception for FIFA President Gianni Infantino in Hanoi on August 26.