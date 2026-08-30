Solar power - cutting costs, powering growth

See more
“Marching Forward with Vietnam” sets Guinness World Record
On the morning of August 30, the second nationwide “Marching Forward with Vietnam” event took place simultaneously in all 34 centrally-run cities and provinces.
Persevering through the mountains to bring fallen soldiers home
Authorities in Khanh Hoa province are stepping up searches for the remains of fallen soldiers in remote forests and former revolutionary bases as part of the 500-day Campaign to Accelerate the Search, Repatriation and Identification of Fallen Soldiers’ Remains. Despite rugged terrain, harsh weather and dwindling information from historical witnesses, officers and soldiers continue to follow every clue in their efforts to bring the fallen home to rest alongside their comrades.
Ho Chi Minh City expands retail and tourism through outlet centres
Ho Chi Minh City is exploring outlet centres not simply as places offering discounted goods, but as part of an integrated retail, service and tourism ecosystem. The model could expand consumer space, attract visitors and boost retail growth.
Top leader inspects key transport, education projects in Hanoi
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam on August 29 inspected the Hoang Cau–Voi Phuc section of Ring Road No. 1 and the Hoang Quan Chi High School project in Hanoi, urging authorities to ensure timely completion and quality facilities for the new school year.
Connecting foreigners to Vietnam's digital ecosystem
From visas and residency application to electronic identification and public services, more procedures for foreign nationals in Vietnam are moving online, making them faster and more convenient. Building on these individual services, Vietnam is working towards a more connected, secure and user-friendly digital ecosystem for foreigners.
Vietnam, US step up economic and trade cooperation
As part of his working visit to the United States, Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Van Thang held meetings with US senior officials on August 27-28. The meetings aimed to deepen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Vietnam and the US and promote cooperation in economics, trade, finance and technology.
Bringing traditional architecture back to life amid urbanization
As part of the Hanoi Creative Design Festival 2026, the “Xom Doai” cultural and arts space has opened in Yen Xuan commune in Hanoi. Built with collected and restored traditional architectural elements, the space offers a new way to bring heritage back into contemporary life through architecture, art and community creativity.
Beyond FDI, Vietnam leverages foreign resources to build up domestic capacity
Nearly 40 years after opening its economy to tap international resources for national development, Vietnam is shifting its focus from simply attracting more foreign investment to using it more effectively to strengthen domestic capacity, enhance competitiveness and bolster economic self-reliance, the central message of the Politburo’s Resolution No. 10-NQ/TW.
Cultural vitality of mountainous markets
Amid the fast pace of modern life, mountainous markets in Dien Bien province continue to attract visitors while preserving the distinctive culture of local ethnic communities. More than places to buy and sell everyday goods, these markets are also spaces for cultural activities, social gatherings and community interaction. They help preserve traditional identities while creating new opportunities for community-based tourism.
Top leader chairs ceremony marking 81st anniversary of National Day
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam and his spouse chaired a ceremony marking the 81st anniversary of Vietnam's National Day in Hanoi on August 28.
Vietnam, Germany seek fresh momentum for deeper, more effective ties
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung on August 28 held phone talks with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, during which they discussed major directions to further strengthen political trust and maintain the positive momentum in bilateral relations.
Vietnam prioritises strengthening relations with Laos
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung affirmed Vietnam’s highest priority is to consolidate its special solidarity with Laos, pledging closer coordination with the neighbouring country to remove obstacles and facilitate bilateral investment and business cooperation.
Top leader attends Quang Ninh city establishment ceremony
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam attended a ceremony on August 28 to announce the National Assembly’s resolution on the establishment of Quang Ninh as a centrally governed city, during which the leader presented the first-class Labour Order to the Party organisation, authorities and people of the northern locality.
Cultural industries help spread patriotism
A concert may last only a few hours, but the emotions it inspires can stay with audiences much longer. The 2026 national concert “The Fatherland in Our Hearts” shows how history, national identity and national pride can be brought closer to the public through contemporary art.
New train service links heritage sites across central Vietnam
Vietnam National Railway Corporation, in collaboration with the Quang Tri provincial People’s Committee and Hue city People’s Committee, has officially launched the tourist train linking heritage sites across central Vietnam.
PM urges Samsung to partner in enhancing technological capability
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung on August 27 urged Samsung to remain a critical bridge and partner in enhancing Vietnam’s technological capability, developing industries and integrating deeper into global value chains.
Vietnam welcomes US tech companies' long-term operations: Top leader
Vietnam welcomes and will continue to make it easier for leading global technology corporations, including those from the US, to invest and build long-term partnerships in the country, said General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam.
Government leader calls for substantive breakthroughs in education, training
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung on August 27 called for substantive breakthroughs in education and training in the 2026-2027 academic year, with reforms measured by tangible improvements for learners, teachers, schools and the country’s human resources.
Key Vietnamese leader’s Singapore visit further deepens ties
Politburo Member and Standing Member of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu’s official visit to Singapore and co-charing of the first Vietnam-Singapore Strategic Dialogue from August 24-25 was a great success, achieving the set targets with concrete outcomes, according to Politburo Member and Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung.
Top leader receives FIFA President in Hanoi
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam called for closer cooperation with FIFA in developing football infrastructure, human resources and international competitions during a reception for FIFA President Gianni Infantino in Hanoi on August 26.