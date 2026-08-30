Business

Vietnam moves to build safer crypto asset market

As countries tighten rules on crypto assets and investors increasingly favor assets with clear legal backing, Vietnam’s approach is opening a new funding channel while strengthening investor protection.

Phan Duc Trung, Chairman of the Vietnam Blockchain and Digital Assets Association (VBA), speaks about the need to build trust infrastructure for the digital asset market at the Vietnam RWA Summit 2026 on July 18, 2026. (Photo: VNA)
Phan Duc Trung, Chairman of the Vietnam Blockchain and Digital Assets Association (VBA), speaks about the need to build trust infrastructure for the digital asset market at the Vietnam RWA Summit 2026 on July 18, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – As countries tighten rules on crypto assets and investors increasingly favor assets with clear legal backing, Vietnam’s approach is opening a new funding channel while strengthening investor protection.

​The Government’s Resolution No. 05/2025/NQ-CP, issued on September 9, 2025, marked a milestone in piloting a crypto asset market in Vietnam and laying the groundwork for a new capital-raising channel.

​Under the resolution, crypto assets must be backed by real-world assets and exclude securities and fiat currencies. They may initially be offered and issued only to foreign investors.

​Experts said the approach could allow Vietnamese businesses to tokenise products and raise capital from global investors, particularly in real estate, renewable energy, infrastructure, logistics and agriculture.

screenshot-2026-08-28-105235.jpg
Experts discuss the management and trading of tokenized assets on digital platforms. (Photo: www.sggp.org.vn)

Dr. Tran Quy, Director of the Vietnam Institute for Digital Economy Development and Chairman of MetaDAP, said the model helps link digital technology with the real economy, while limiting speculative or “empty” tokens and facilitating asset valuation and information disclosure.

​Boston Consulting Group estimates that the global market for tokenised real-world assets could exceed 14 trillion USD by 2030, offering Vietnam significant room for growth.

Nguyen Thi Ngoc Quynh, Vietnam Market Director at Republic and a member of the GOE Alliance, said Vietnam’s cautious approach is in line with stricter digital asset regulations adopted by major markets such as the Republic of Korea, Japan and the US.

​She noted, however, that Vietnam needs clearer regulations and deeper research into foreign investor preferences.

​Vietnam has yet to license a crypto asset exchange. At the Vietnam RWA Summit 2026, To Tran Hoa, Deputy Standing Head of the Digital Asset Trading Market Board under the State Securities Commission, said five companies had passed the first assessment to develop exchanges.

​They must next meet Level 4 information-system security requirements and contribute at least 10 trillion VND (383 million USD) in capital.

​On July 16, the Government issued Decree No. 284/2026/ND-CP on administrative penalties for violations involving crypto assets and the market.

The decree has raised questions about fines of 30-50 million VND for domestic investors trading through unlicensed platforms.

​Quy said investors would not automatically be fined from September 1, when the decree takes effect. Under Resolution 05, domestic investors will only be required to trade through licensed providers six months after the first provider receives a licence from the Ministry of Finance.

​Nguyen The Minh, Director of the Investment Banking Division at An Binh Securities Company, said licensed exchanges would give Vietnamese investors a more official, transparent and secure way to trade crypto assets.

​The new rules are also expected to curb fraudulent exchanges and encourage investors to choose trading platforms that comply with Vietnamese law./

#Vietnam #crypto #market #investors
Follow VietnamPlus

Vietnam - New era

Related News

SSC Vice Chairman Bui Hoang Hai speaks at the opening of the programme on July 21. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam boosts crypto market oversight capabilities

Diederik Van Wersch, Chainalysis' ASEAN Regional Director, noted that Vietnam has a high level of crypto asset adoption, offering significant opportunities for innovation while creating greater demands for oversight and risk management.

See more

Fly to Ho Chi Minh City, unlock 600,000 VND in exclusive perks for a Ba Den Mountain day trip

Fly to Ho Chi Minh City, unlock 600,000 VND in exclusive perks for a Ba Den Mountain day trip

From August 15 to September 15, 2026, Sun PhuQuoc Airways passengers flying from Hanoi or Hai Phong to Ho Chi Minh City who purchase the Van Son Peak – Hang Pagoda Cable Car Combo at Sun World Ba Den Mountain will receive an exclusive promotional package valued at 600,000 VND. The gift includes a Silver WOW Pass and a Van Son Buffet ticket, each valued at 300,000 VND.

A story on the Vietnam–Mercosur PTA negotiations published by Paraguay’s Hoy news outlet. (Photo: VNA)

South American press highlights PTA negotiations between Vietnam and Mercosur

The Argentine digital newspaper Infobae published an article titled “Mercosur and Vietnam began negotiations with a view to a trade agreement,” emphasising that the negotiating delegations from both sides held their first in-person meeting in Buenos Aires with the objective of advancing toward a tariff preference agreement.

Sun Hospitality & Entertainment strengthens strategic partnership with Klook to advance AI, data-driven innovation in tourism

Sun Hospitality & Entertainment strengthens strategic partnership with Klook to advance AI, data-driven innovation in tourism

The strategic partnership signing ceremony took place as part of the Kreatorverse Summit 2026, held at Sun Signature Gallery, Phu Quoc’s premier convention venue, welcoming 150 international KOLs and influencers. An annual gathering of Klook’s global community of leading content creators, this year’s summit places Vietnam in the spotlight, with Da Nang and Phu Quoc selected as two strategic destinations for the program.

The first round of negotiations for the Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) between Vietnam and the Southern Common Market (Mercosur) concludes on August 28 after five days in Buenos Aires. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Mercosur begin trade negotiations

During the session, both sides reaffirmed their determination to advance the negotiations in a spirit of goodwill, with a view to reaching a balanced agreement that aligns with the interests of both Vietnam and Mercosur.

Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Van Thang (second, from left) and US Department of Commerce officials, including Under Secretaries Jeffrey Kessler (second, from right) and William Kimmitt (first, from left). (Photo: VNA)

Deputy PM meets with senior US officials

Vietnam consistently regards the US as one of its leading strategic partners and wishes to work with the US to maintain stable, substantive and effective development of the comprehensive strategic partnership for the benefit of the two peoples, while contributing to peace, cooperation and development in the region and the world.

Viet-Uc Phu My Co. launches high-quality whiteleg shrimp farming on 7.5 ha using new technology in Gia Lai. (Photo: VNA)

Khanh Hoa overhauls fisheries sector for modern, green, sustainable growth

Under Resolution 20-NQ/TW, Khanh Hoa has identified industrial-scale, high-tech marine farming as a breakthrough. The resolution targets average annual growth of 8% in marine aquaculture value by 2030, with marine farming 15% of total fisheries production value. The province is reorganising farming zones to ease pressure on coastal waters and expand offshore.

ITE HCMC 2026 features multiple spaces designed to connect Vietnamese destinations with international markets. (Photo: VNA)

ITE HCMC 2026: Connecting Vietnam’s destinations with int'l markets

ITE HCMC 2026 has made a strong mark by bringing together its largest and most comprehensive tourism ecosystem to date, with more than 520 exhibitors. They include major tourism and travel groups and international organisations, as well as a number of prestigious global brands making their first appearance at the expo.

As of August 15, Vietnam exported an estimated 5.726 million tonnes of rice. The full-year volume is projected at about 7.738 million tonnes. (Photo: VNA)

Rice exports expected to gain momentum in year-end months

The total rice export value is forecast at around 3.94 billion USD for 2026, down about 4% from 2025 due to low average export prices in the first months of the year. However, the recovery in prices since July is expected to help improve export turnover in the remaining months.

Workers assemble phone components at Handanbi Vina Co., Ltd. in Diem Thuy Industrial Park, Thai Nguyen province. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam poised to benefit from new wave of technology investment

The successful development and production of high-end Pixel smartphones in Vietnam – a more complex process than manufacturing smartwatches and wireless earbuds – is reportedly giving Google confidence in moving its entire Pixel production out of China.

The panel discussion at the conference on sustainable trade practices for effective exports by women-owned and gender-responsive enterprises in Hanoi on August 27. (Photo: VNA)

Women-led firms encouraged to adopt sustainable practices to boost exports

Nguyen Kim Lan, Manager of UN Women Vietnam’s Women’s Economic Empowerment Programme, said export markets are imposing increasingly stringent requirements on businesses to demonstrate their commitment to sustainable development, including environmental, labour, social responsibility, corporate governance and gender equality standards.