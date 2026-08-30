Fly to Ho Chi Minh City, unlock 600,000 VND in exclusive perks for a Ba Den Mountain day trip

Hanoi (VNA) – Domestic and international passengers flying Sun PhuQuoc Airways from Hanoi or Hai Phong to Ho Chi Minh City can now unlock complimentary perks worth 600,000 VND (23 USD) - including a Silver WOW Pass and a Van Son Buffet ticket - when adding a day trip to Ba Den Mountain to their itinerary. This promotion aims to position Tay Ninh as a highly appealing day-trip destination for global travelers exploring Southern Vietnam.​

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Celebrating tradition and community spirit at Ba Den Mountain’s grand Vu Lan Festival.

As one of Vietnam’s premier international gateways, Ho Chi Minh City captivates visitors with its vibrant energy, diverse culture, and renowned culinary scene. However, it also serves as an excellent launchpad for exploring neighboring provinces. Just 100 kilometers from the city center, Tay Ninh is rapidly emerging as an ideal day-trip destination.​

From August 15 to September 15, 2026, Sun PhuQuoc Airways passengers flying from Hanoi or Hai Phong to Ho Chi Minh City who purchase the Van Son Peak – Hang Pagoda Cable Car Combo at Sun World Ba Den Mountain will receive an exclusive promotional package valued at 600,000 VND. The gift includes a Silver WOW Pass and a Van Son Buffet ticket, each valued at 300,000 VND.

The promotion applies to both domestic and international travelers with actual flight dates between August 9 and September 15. Upon landing in Ho Chi Minh City, passengers have seven days to redeem their benefits, with the final redemption date being September 15. To claim the perks, visitors simply need to present their boarding pass and a valid passport or ID at the Sun World Ba Den Mountain ticket office. Please note that the offer is strictly for the passenger named on the boarding pass and is non-transferable.





Expanding horizons beyond the Ho Chi Minh City gateway





A scenic two-hour drive from Ho Chi Minh City makes Tay Ninh an incredibly convenient option for a round-trip day excursion. The striking contrast between the bustling urban rhythm of the metropolis and the serene, culturally rich natural landscapes of Ba Den Mountain offers travelers a multifaceted experience without requiring major itinerary changes.​

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Sun World Ba Den Mountain emerges as an ideal getaway for your Vietnam itinerary, featuring an exceptional lineup of cultural, spiritual, and festive events.

Standing at 986 meters, Ba Den Mountain is affectionately known as the "Roof of the South" and serves as the ultimate tourism symbol of Tay Ninh. From the mountain's base, the modern cable car system transports visitors to Van Son Peak, unveiling sweeping views of the plains below, lush gardens amid the clouds, and a magnificent complex of large-scale Buddhist landmarks.

The promotional combo connects two key areas: Van Son Peak and Hang Pagoda. The Silver WOW Pass grants priority access to select lanes, saving visitors valuable sightseeing time. Meanwhile, the Van Son Buffet ticket offers a premium dining experience right on the mountaintop, ensuring a seamless and fulfilling day trip.

For international tourists traversing Vietnam from north to south, this offer creates a natural bridge between destinations. After flying from Hanoi or Hai Phong to Ho Chi Minh City, travelers can easily dedicate a day to exploring Tay Ninh before diving back into the dynamic energy of the South’s largest city or venturing to other regional hotspots.



A day immersed in Southern nature and culture



A day at Sun World Ba Den Mountain goes far beyond cable car rides and sightseeing. At the summit, visitors can marvel at the 72-metre-tall Tay Bo Da Son Bodhisattva statue, the 36-metre-tall Maitreya Bodhisattva statue, and the unique “Ceramic Sutras – Sounds of the World” exhibition, which features over 400 intricate artworks.



This harmonious blend of high-altitude landscapes, vibrant gardens, and Buddhist art spaces allows international guests to connect with Vietnamese cultural and spiritual life in an intuitive, deeply felt way. Visitors can ride through the clouds, admire the architecture, savor local cuisine, and comfortably return to Ho Chi Minh City by nightfall.

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Ba Den Leaf Market treats travelers to a one-of-a-kind experience found nowhere else.

Cultural events add even more allure to the journey. On August 30 and 31, the distinctive "Leaf Market" highlights a unique Tay Ninh tradition where participants use tree leaves instead of money to exchange for food, spreading a spirit of sharing and hospitality. Furthermore, for Vietnam's National Day on September 2, the mountain peak will host a grand flag-raising ceremony and various cultural activities, blanketing the summit in the proud red of the national flag.

For international tourists, these are not merely seasonal events; they are profound opportunities to understand how the Vietnamese people preserve their traditions, express gratitude to their ancestors, and celebrate community spirit and national pride.

Leaving behind one of Vietnam’s most dynamic international gateways, travelers only need to set aside a single day to step into a completely different world—one characterised by majestic nature, indigenous culture, and the distinctive spiritual life of the Southern region. The 600,000 VND promotional package does more than just add value to the trip; it serves as a compelling incentive for global travelers to expand their itinerary from Ho Chi Minh City to the sacred peaks of Tay Ninh./.

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