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South American press highlights PTA negotiations between Vietnam and Mercosur

The Argentine digital newspaper Infobae published an article titled “Mercosur and Vietnam began negotiations with a view to a trade agreement,” emphasising that the negotiating delegations from both sides held their first in-person meeting in Buenos Aires with the objective of advancing toward a tariff preference agreement.

A story on the Vietnam–Mercosur PTA negotiations published by Paraguay’s Hoy news outlet. (Photo: VNA)
A story on the Vietnam–Mercosur PTA negotiations published by Paraguay’s Hoy news outlet. (Photo: VNA)

Buenos Aires (VNA) – The first round of negotiations for the Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) between Vietnam and Mercosur, which concluded on August 28 in Buenos Aires, has received extensive coverage from the South American press.

The Argentine digital newspaper Infobae published an article titled “Mercosur and Vietnam began negotiations with a view to a trade agreement,” emphasising that the negotiating delegations from both sides held their first in-person meeting in Buenos Aires with the objective of advancing toward a tariff preference agreement.

The news outlet noted that Argentina is leading the five-day technical negotiations on behalf of Mercosur.

Infobae pointed out that the agreement seeks to boost trade by reducing tariffs and addressing non-tariff measures, thereby facilitating access for both parties' products to their respective markets.

It also recalled that Vietnam and Mercosur agreed to launch PTA negotiations in December 2025, in accordance with the rules of the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

Notably, Infobae quoted Argentine Foreign Minister Pablo Quirno, who stated that Vietnam has become an increasingly important trade partner for Argentina.

According to the minister, Vietnam currently ranks sixth among Argentina's export markets, with an annual trade exchange of around 4 billion USD.

For its part, Brazil's Acontecimento also reported on the negotiation round, highlighting that it represents a step toward a preferential trade agreement aimed at expanding trade, reducing trade barriers, and strengthening Mercosur's presence in Southeast Asia.

Likewise, Uruguay's Ámbito website and Paraguay's Hoy news outlet published information on the event, noting Mercosur's interest in expanding its trade relations with dynamic Asian economies.

The media highlighted that the negotiations with Vietnam are taking place in a context where the South American bloc is actively promoting a network of trade agreements with various international partners.

Other regional media outlets also framed the start of negotiations with Vietnam within Mercosur's strategy of broadening its international economic relations.

According to the radio station Radio Mercosur, the agreement could open “a new trade route to Asia,” contributing to expanding exchanges, reducing trade barriers, and consolidating the bloc's presence in one of the world's most dynamic economic regions, Southeast Asia.

The extensive coverage by the South American press regarding the negotiation round reflects the region's growing interest in Vietnam, in a context where Mercosur is seeking new markets and strengthening its ties with the dynamic economies of Asia./.

VNA
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