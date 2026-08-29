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Sun Hospitality & Entertainment strengthens strategic partnership with Klook to advance AI, data-driven innovation in tourism

The strategic partnership signing ceremony took place as part of the Kreatorverse Summit 2026, held at Sun Signature Gallery, Phu Quoc’s premier convention venue, welcoming 150 international KOLs and influencers. An annual gathering of Klook’s global community of leading content creators, this year’s summit places Vietnam in the spotlight, with Da Nang and Phu Quoc selected as two strategic destinations for the program.

Hanoi (VNA) – Sun Hospitality & Entertainment (S.H.E), the hospitality and entertainment brand of Sun Group, has strengthened its strategic partnership with Klook, Asia-Pacific’s leading travel and experiences platform. By bringing together S.H.E’s destination development expertise with Klook’s technological capabilities, data insights and global network, the partnership is expected to accelerate digital transformation, enhance the visitor experience and create new momentum for the growth of Vietnam’s tourism industry.

​The strategic partnership signing ceremony took place as part of the Kreatorverse Summit 2026, held at Sun Signature Gallery, Phu Quoc’s premier convention venue, welcoming 150 international KOLs and influencers. An annual gathering of Klook’s global community of leading content creators, this year’s summit places Vietnam in the spotlight, with Da Nang and Phu Quoc selected as two strategic destinations for the program.

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Sun Hospitality & Entertainment (Sun Group) strengthens strategic partnership with Klook to advance AI and data-driven innovation in tourism

Under the agreement, Sun Hospitality & Entertainment (S.H.E) and Klook will jointly develop a diverse ecosystem of travel experiences, bringing Vietnam’s distinctive tourism offerings closer to domestic and international travelers. The partnership will also seek to enhance the appeal of destinations across the S.H.E ecosystem, while expanding their global reach and strengthening the competitiveness of Vietnam’s tourism industry in international markets.

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The strategic partnership signing ceremony took place as part of Kreatorverse Summit 2026, welcoming 150 international KOLs and influencers at Sun Signature Gallery, Phu Quoc’s premier convention centre.

According to data from the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism (VNAT), international arrivals to Vietnam are on a strong upward trajectory. In the first seven months of 2026, Vietnam welcomed nearly 13.9 million international visitors, up 13.8% year on year, bringing the country closer to its target of 25 million international arrivals for the full year. Klook data shows that demand for travel to Vietnam surged 72% in the first half of 2026 compared with the same period last year. Destinations within the S.H.E ecosystem recorded particularly strong growth, with major tourism hubs including Da Nang, Phu Quoc, Sa Pa and Ha Long posting increases of 30% to 40%, while emerging destinations rich in cultural identity, such as Tay Ninh and Ninh Binh, saw exceptional growth of 120% to more than 200%.

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Phu Quoc, home to Sun Group’s comprehensive tourism, entertainment and hospitality ecosystem, is witnessing strong growth in international visitor arrivals.

Under the strategic partnership, S.H.E and Klook will focus on key source markets including the Philippines, India, the Republic of Korea, mainland China, Southeast Asia and Western markets, while continuing to serve Vietnam’s rapidly growing domestic travel market.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, CS Soong, Vice President of Corporate Development at Klook, said: “Vietnam is one of the fastest-growing travel markets in Asia, and this partnership reflects Klook’s long-term commitment to helping shape the industry’s sustainable growth. Beyond simply distributing a diverse portfolio of products to customers, Klook is actively contributing to the development of the ecosystem by curating experiences and making them more accessible to travelers. At the same time, we are working alongside trusted partners such as Sun Hospitality and Entertainment to build a robust supply of travel services in preparation for the next wave of emerging destinations in Vietnam.”​

4.jpg CS Soong, Vice President of Corporate Development at Klook, shares his perspective on the development of sustainable tourism in Vietnam.

A key focus of the strategic partnership is the two parties’ commitment to advancing innovation and comprehensive digital transformation. S.H.E and Klook will jointly explore and expand the application of Artificial Intelligence (AI), customer data and other next-generation travel technologies to personalize and enhance the end-to-end visitor experience — from pre-trip information discovery and engagement throughout the journey to post-trip services and support.​

In addition, the two partners will collaborate to develop exclusive product and service packages tailored to individual destinations, while commercialising tourism infrastructure and new experience offerings for key source markets including the Philippines, India, the RoK, mainland China, Southeast Asia and Western markets, alongside continued efforts to serve the domestic travel market.​

Sharing her perspective at the event, Tran Nguyen, Deputy CEO of S.H.E, said: “S.H.E’s portfolio of hotels, resorts and entertainment complexes is located across Vietnam’s iconic destinations, which are attracting an increasing number of travelers. As Vietnam emerges as a leading choice for global travelers’ next journeys, we want S.H.E’s destinations to become an integral part of that journey. Our partnership with Klook marks an important step in bringing these experiences to travelers around the world. We also believe the innovative solutions enabled by this partnership will serve as a catalyst not only for S.H.E, but for Vietnam’s tourism industry as a whole in the era of digital transformation — enhancing the overall visitor experience and setting new benchmarks for service excellence.”​

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Tran Nguyen – Deputy CEO of S.H.E, shares her vision for taking Vietnamese tourism products to the global stage.

A member of Sun Group, S.H.E currently owns and operates the Sun World network, comprising nine theme parks, entertainment complexes, and monumental cultural and spiritual attractions across Vietnam. The portfolio offers distinctive experiences rooted in the country’s culture, landscapes, and heritage, including Sun World Ba Na Hills (Da Nang), Sun World Fansipan Legend (Sa Pa, Lao Cai), Sun World Ha Long (Quang Ninh), Sun World Hon Thom (Phu Quoc), Sun World Ba Den Mountain (Tay Ninh), Sun World Vung Tau (Ho Chi Minh City), Sun World Ha Nam (Ninh Binh), Sun World Cat Ba (Hai Phong), and Sun World Sam Son (Thanh Hoa). Many of these destinations have earned internationally recognized records and accolades.​

Alongside its entertainment portfolio, S.H.E operates a collection of 15 leading hotels and resorts across Vietnam, many of which have been recognised by prestigious international award organisations. Notable properties include InterContinental Danang Sun Peninsula Resort, JW Marriott Phu Quoc Emerald Bay, Hotel de la Coupole – MGallery Sa Pa, and Capella Hanoi. This portfolio is set to continue expanding, with Rixos Phu Quoc – the first Rixos resort in Southeast Asia – scheduled to open in November 2026./.

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