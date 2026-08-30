Business

Faster progress demanded for northern expressway projects

While work has progressed, several projects still face delays in site clearance and shortages of construction materials. Some projects due to be completed in 2026 also have a substantial volume of work remaining.

Phase 1 of the Cao Lanh–An Huu Expressway project has a total investment of nearly 7.5 trillion VND. (Photo: VNA)
Phase 1 of the Cao Lanh–An Huu Expressway project has a total investment of nearly 7.5 trillion VND. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Ministries and northern localities have been ordered to urgently clear bottlenecks and accelerate construction and capital disbursement for expressway projects, particularly those scheduled for completion this year.

Standing Deputy Prime Minister Pham Gia Tuc signed the Prime Minister's Official Dispatch No. 60/CD-TTg on August 29, calling for concerted action to keep major expressway projects in the northern region on schedule.

Seven expressway routes, comprising 14 projects and component projects, are currently under construction in northern provinces and cities. While work has progressed, several projects still face delays in site clearance and shortages of construction materials. Some projects due to be completed in 2026 also have a substantial volume of work remaining.

The Prime Minister asked the authorities of Hanoi, Lang Son, Son La, Tuyen Quang, Thai Nguyen, Bac Ninh and Hung Yen to mobilise the entire political system to resolve site-clearance problems, speed up compensation and resettlement, relocate technical infrastructure and hand over cleared land to contractors.

Particular attention must be paid to affected residents, ensuring adequate housing, living conditions and livelihoods, with resettlement areas providing conditions equal to or better than their previous homes.

Hanoi, Thai Nguyen, Phu Tho, Hung Yen, Bac Ninh and Ninh Binh were tasked with urgently expanding supplies of construction materials by speeding up procedures for licensing, extending operations and increasing the capacity of mines.

The move is particularly important for Component Project 3 of Ring Road No. 4 in the Hanoi Capital Region, the Cho Moi–Bac Kan Expressway and the Ninh Binh–Hai Phong Expressway section through Ninh Binh and Hung Yen, which are facing material shortages

For projects due to be completed in 2026 and those launched in 2025 but progressing slowly, the Minister of Construction and heads of the People's Committees of the localities were demanded to ask investors and contractors to review construction schedules, prioritise critical-path works and mobilise sufficient workers, machinery, equipment and financial resources.

The Prime Minister stressed that speeding up construction must not compromise quality, technical standards or safety.

With the rainy season posing risks of flooding, flash floods and landslides, project investors and contractors were ordered to strengthen disaster preparedness and protect workers, equipment and materials. Construction camps and facilities must not be located in high-risk areas.

Drainage systems must also be built alongside roadbed construction to minimise risks to people, equipment and completed works.

Local authorities were further urged to accelerate capital disbursement, particularly for projects scheduled for completion this year and those allocated large investment funds.

The Ministry of Construction will monitor implementation, urge relevant agencies and localities to fulfil their tasks, and promptly report emerging difficulties and obstacles to the Government and Prime Minister./.​

VNA
#An toàn giao thông #ATGT #expressway projects #Ring Road No. 4 #Hanoi Capital Region #Cho Moi–Bac Kan Expressway #Ninh Binh–Hai Phong Expressway
Follow VietnamPlus

Vietnam - New era

Related News

Vietnam opens more than 3,800 km of expressways to traffic

Vietnam opens more than 3,800 km of expressways to traffic

More than 3,800 km of expressways have been put into operation or opened for technical traffic as the country continues investing in key transport projects to create fresh momentum for rapid and sustainable economic growth, said the Ministry of Construction.

See more

Vietnamese Ambassador to Germany Nguyen Dac Thanh speaks at the economic dialogue held by IHK Leipzig. (Photo: VNA)

Leipzig seeks to become connectivity hub for German, Vietnamese businesses

Through the German–Vietnam Hub, Leipzig plans to build a concentrated business advisory system to facilitate economic cooperation, investment, and knowledge transfer between the two countries. The city also aims to reinforce its position as a venue for promoting cultural exchange and dialogue with Vietnam.

Phan Duc Trung, Chairman of the Vietnam Blockchain and Digital Assets Association (VBA), speaks about the need to build trust infrastructure for the digital asset market at the Vietnam RWA Summit 2026 on July 18, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam moves to build safer crypto asset market

As countries tighten rules on crypto assets and investors increasingly favor assets with clear legal backing, Vietnam’s approach is opening a new funding channel while strengthening investor protection.

Fly to Ho Chi Minh City, unlock 600,000 VND in exclusive perks for a Ba Den Mountain day trip

Fly to Ho Chi Minh City, unlock 600,000 VND in exclusive perks for a Ba Den Mountain day trip

From August 15 to September 15, 2026, Sun PhuQuoc Airways passengers flying from Hanoi or Hai Phong to Ho Chi Minh City who purchase the Van Son Peak – Hang Pagoda Cable Car Combo at Sun World Ba Den Mountain will receive an exclusive promotional package valued at 600,000 VND. The gift includes a Silver WOW Pass and a Van Son Buffet ticket, each valued at 300,000 VND.

A story on the Vietnam–Mercosur PTA negotiations published by Paraguay’s Hoy news outlet. (Photo: VNA)

South American press highlights PTA negotiations between Vietnam and Mercosur

The Argentine digital newspaper Infobae published an article titled “Mercosur and Vietnam began negotiations with a view to a trade agreement,” emphasising that the negotiating delegations from both sides held their first in-person meeting in Buenos Aires with the objective of advancing toward a tariff preference agreement.

Sun Hospitality & Entertainment strengthens strategic partnership with Klook to advance AI, data-driven innovation in tourism

Sun Hospitality & Entertainment strengthens strategic partnership with Klook to advance AI, data-driven innovation in tourism

The strategic partnership signing ceremony took place as part of the Kreatorverse Summit 2026, held at Sun Signature Gallery, Phu Quoc’s premier convention venue, welcoming 150 international KOLs and influencers. An annual gathering of Klook’s global community of leading content creators, this year’s summit places Vietnam in the spotlight, with Da Nang and Phu Quoc selected as two strategic destinations for the program.

The first round of negotiations for the Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) between Vietnam and the Southern Common Market (Mercosur) concludes on August 28 after five days in Buenos Aires. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Mercosur begin trade negotiations

During the session, both sides reaffirmed their determination to advance the negotiations in a spirit of goodwill, with a view to reaching a balanced agreement that aligns with the interests of both Vietnam and Mercosur.

Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Van Thang (second, from left) and US Department of Commerce officials, including Under Secretaries Jeffrey Kessler (second, from right) and William Kimmitt (first, from left). (Photo: VNA)

Deputy PM meets with senior US officials

Vietnam consistently regards the US as one of its leading strategic partners and wishes to work with the US to maintain stable, substantive and effective development of the comprehensive strategic partnership for the benefit of the two peoples, while contributing to peace, cooperation and development in the region and the world.

Viet-Uc Phu My Co. launches high-quality whiteleg shrimp farming on 7.5 ha using new technology in Gia Lai. (Photo: VNA)

Khanh Hoa overhauls fisheries sector for modern, green, sustainable growth

Under Resolution 20-NQ/TW, Khanh Hoa has identified industrial-scale, high-tech marine farming as a breakthrough. The resolution targets average annual growth of 8% in marine aquaculture value by 2030, with marine farming 15% of total fisheries production value. The province is reorganising farming zones to ease pressure on coastal waters and expand offshore.

ITE HCMC 2026 features multiple spaces designed to connect Vietnamese destinations with international markets. (Photo: VNA)

ITE HCMC 2026: Connecting Vietnam’s destinations with int'l markets

ITE HCMC 2026 has made a strong mark by bringing together its largest and most comprehensive tourism ecosystem to date, with more than 520 exhibitors. They include major tourism and travel groups and international organisations, as well as a number of prestigious global brands making their first appearance at the expo.

As of August 15, Vietnam exported an estimated 5.726 million tonnes of rice. The full-year volume is projected at about 7.738 million tonnes. (Photo: VNA)

Rice exports expected to gain momentum in year-end months

The total rice export value is forecast at around 3.94 billion USD for 2026, down about 4% from 2025 due to low average export prices in the first months of the year. However, the recovery in prices since July is expected to help improve export turnover in the remaining months.