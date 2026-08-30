Business

Vietnamese goods gain ground on e-commerce platforms during National Day holiday

Products made by Vietnamese small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and cooperatives, including those certified under the One Commune, One Product (OCOP) programme, are emerging as popular online offerings.

A livestream introducing Lai Chau province’s signature agricultural products at the opening ceremony of the “Elevating Lai Chau’s Specialties” e-commerce event series held in conjunction with the 2026 National Day celebrations. (Photo: VNA)
A livestream introducing Lai Chau province’s signature agricultural products at the opening ceremony of the “Elevating Lai Chau’s Specialties” e-commerce event series held in conjunction with the 2026 National Day celebrations. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnamese-made products are gaining stronger visibility on e-commerce platforms during this year’s National Day holiday, reflecting a broader shift in consumer habits as online shopping increasingly becomes a major distribution channel.

Products made by Vietnamese small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and cooperatives, including those certified under the One Commune, One Product (OCOP) programme, are emerging as popular online offerings.

The growing presence of domestic products on “online marketplaces” is the result of businesses’ sustained digital transformation efforts, combined with targeted trade promotion policies.

Many producers have moved beyond selling raw agricultural products or basic processed goods, investing instead in packaging, brand building and food safety and quality standards. As a result, OCOP products, processed foods, handicrafts and domestic fashion products are attracting consumers thanks to stable quality and greater price transparency.

However, the rapid expansion of e-commerce is also creating new challenges, particularly for SMEs.

Industry insiders say the key question is whether businesses can maintain sales momentum once holiday promotions end. While a livestream sale can generate thousands of orders in a short time, turning first-time buyers into repeat customers depends largely on product quality and after-sales services.

Huynh Thi Thu Trang, a representative of An Phat Green Agricultural Products Co., Ltd., said major holidays bring a surge in traffic and allow the company to reach tens of thousands of new customers. However, handling a large volume of orders also puts pressure on packaging, delivery and customer service.

A poorly packaged order or delayed complaint settlement can quickly result in negative reviews, directly affecting a shop’s reputation, she said. Transparent return policies and effective after-sales care are therefore crucial to retaining customers.

According to recent assessments by the Vietnam E-commerce Association (VECOM), digital skills remain a major obstacle for SMEs seeking to expand online. Opening an online shop is relatively easy, but making it profitable requires businesses to understand consumer behaviour, manage data and develop platform-specific marketing strategies.

Many cooperatives and producers have quality products but lack personnel capable of operating livestream sales, optimising search visibility and controlling online advertising costs. As a result, high marketing expenses can significantly erode profit margins.

Logistics is another challenge, particularly during peak holiday periods. Retailers need to forecast demand and move goods to distribution centres near major urban areas in advance. Closer coordination with delivery companies and real-time sharing of order data can also improve delivery efficiency, reduce storage costs and minimise returns caused by delays.

Meanwhile, ensuring a healthy e-commerce environment requires stronger measures against counterfeit and substandard goods. Such products not only harm legitimate businesses but can also undermine consumer confidence in Vietnamese brands.

Lai Viet Anh, Deputy Director-General of the Vietnam E-Commerce and Digital Economy Agency under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, has stressed that protecting consumers and legitimate brands online requires close coordination between regulators and e-commerce platforms. Authorities are strengthening automated monitoring tools and requiring platforms to take greater responsibility for verifying seller information.

Strict action against accounts selling counterfeit goods is essential to creating a fairer and more transparent online marketplace, she said.

The National Day holiday gives an important boost to consumer demand, but for Vietnamese businesses, e-commerce is a long-term game.

To turn short-term holiday sales into sustainable growth, domestic enterprises are advised to improve product quality, strengthen management capacity and professionalise their digital operations. Besides, continued regulatory support and practical digital training programmes can help Vietnamese products build stronger positions across modern retail platforms./.​

VNA
#Nghị quyết 57 #NQ 57 #Vietnamese goods #e-commerce #National Day holiday #online shopping #OCOP #online marketplaces
Follow VietnamPlus

Digital transformation

Resolution in action

Related News

Online shopping is becoming increasingly common, but unlike traditional transactions, consumers often cannot directly see products, meet sellers or immediately verify information. - Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Consumer trust key to sustainable e-commerce growth

Management agencies should strengthen coordination and data sharing with digital platforms, preserve electronic evidence and prevent sellers whose accounts have been blocked from quickly resuming business under new identities.

Online promotion of lychee and other key agricultural and OCOP products from Bac Ninh province. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam tightening e-commerce management

Amid the rapid expansion of online commerce, closely linked to consumption, exports, logistics, electronic payments and the digital economy, the legislation is expected to shape the sector’s sustainable future while ensuring a balance between State management, consumer rights and business interests.

Panellists at the conference (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City promotes safe, transparent e-commerce ecosystem

Ho Chi Minh City is stepping up efforts to build a safer and more transparent e-commerce ecosystem as authorities accelerate implementation of the new E-commerce Law, which aims to strengthen consumer protection, enhance platform accountability and support the sustainable growth of Vietnam's digital economy.

See more

Vietnamese Ambassador to Germany Nguyen Dac Thanh speaks at the economic dialogue held by IHK Leipzig. (Photo: VNA)

Leipzig seeks to become connectivity hub for German, Vietnamese businesses

Through the German–Vietnam Hub, Leipzig plans to build a concentrated business advisory system to facilitate economic cooperation, investment, and knowledge transfer between the two countries. The city also aims to reinforce its position as a venue for promoting cultural exchange and dialogue with Vietnam.

Phan Duc Trung, Chairman of the Vietnam Blockchain and Digital Assets Association (VBA), speaks about the need to build trust infrastructure for the digital asset market at the Vietnam RWA Summit 2026 on July 18, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam moves to build safer crypto asset market

As countries tighten rules on crypto assets and investors increasingly favor assets with clear legal backing, Vietnam’s approach is opening a new funding channel while strengthening investor protection.

Fly to Ho Chi Minh City, unlock 600,000 VND in exclusive perks for a Ba Den Mountain day trip

Fly to Ho Chi Minh City, unlock 600,000 VND in exclusive perks for a Ba Den Mountain day trip

From August 15 to September 15, 2026, Sun PhuQuoc Airways passengers flying from Hanoi or Hai Phong to Ho Chi Minh City who purchase the Van Son Peak – Hang Pagoda Cable Car Combo at Sun World Ba Den Mountain will receive an exclusive promotional package valued at 600,000 VND. The gift includes a Silver WOW Pass and a Van Son Buffet ticket, each valued at 300,000 VND.

A story on the Vietnam–Mercosur PTA negotiations published by Paraguay’s Hoy news outlet. (Photo: VNA)

South American press highlights PTA negotiations between Vietnam and Mercosur

The Argentine digital newspaper Infobae published an article titled “Mercosur and Vietnam began negotiations with a view to a trade agreement,” emphasising that the negotiating delegations from both sides held their first in-person meeting in Buenos Aires with the objective of advancing toward a tariff preference agreement.

Sun Hospitality & Entertainment strengthens strategic partnership with Klook to advance AI, data-driven innovation in tourism

Sun Hospitality & Entertainment strengthens strategic partnership with Klook to advance AI, data-driven innovation in tourism

The strategic partnership signing ceremony took place as part of the Kreatorverse Summit 2026, held at Sun Signature Gallery, Phu Quoc’s premier convention venue, welcoming 150 international KOLs and influencers. An annual gathering of Klook’s global community of leading content creators, this year’s summit places Vietnam in the spotlight, with Da Nang and Phu Quoc selected as two strategic destinations for the program.

The first round of negotiations for the Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) between Vietnam and the Southern Common Market (Mercosur) concludes on August 28 after five days in Buenos Aires. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Mercosur begin trade negotiations

During the session, both sides reaffirmed their determination to advance the negotiations in a spirit of goodwill, with a view to reaching a balanced agreement that aligns with the interests of both Vietnam and Mercosur.

Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Van Thang (second, from left) and US Department of Commerce officials, including Under Secretaries Jeffrey Kessler (second, from right) and William Kimmitt (first, from left). (Photo: VNA)

Deputy PM meets with senior US officials

Vietnam consistently regards the US as one of its leading strategic partners and wishes to work with the US to maintain stable, substantive and effective development of the comprehensive strategic partnership for the benefit of the two peoples, while contributing to peace, cooperation and development in the region and the world.

Viet-Uc Phu My Co. launches high-quality whiteleg shrimp farming on 7.5 ha using new technology in Gia Lai. (Photo: VNA)

Khanh Hoa overhauls fisheries sector for modern, green, sustainable growth

Under Resolution 20-NQ/TW, Khanh Hoa has identified industrial-scale, high-tech marine farming as a breakthrough. The resolution targets average annual growth of 8% in marine aquaculture value by 2030, with marine farming 15% of total fisheries production value. The province is reorganising farming zones to ease pressure on coastal waters and expand offshore.

ITE HCMC 2026 features multiple spaces designed to connect Vietnamese destinations with international markets. (Photo: VNA)

ITE HCMC 2026: Connecting Vietnam’s destinations with int'l markets

ITE HCMC 2026 has made a strong mark by bringing together its largest and most comprehensive tourism ecosystem to date, with more than 520 exhibitors. They include major tourism and travel groups and international organisations, as well as a number of prestigious global brands making their first appearance at the expo.

As of August 15, Vietnam exported an estimated 5.726 million tonnes of rice. The full-year volume is projected at about 7.738 million tonnes. (Photo: VNA)

Rice exports expected to gain momentum in year-end months

The total rice export value is forecast at around 3.94 billion USD for 2026, down about 4% from 2025 due to low average export prices in the first months of the year. However, the recovery in prices since July is expected to help improve export turnover in the remaining months.

Workers assemble phone components at Handanbi Vina Co., Ltd. in Diem Thuy Industrial Park, Thai Nguyen province. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam poised to benefit from new wave of technology investment

The successful development and production of high-end Pixel smartphones in Vietnam – a more complex process than manufacturing smartwatches and wireless earbuds – is reportedly giving Google confidence in moving its entire Pixel production out of China.