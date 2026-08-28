Sci-Tech

2026 Make in Vietnam Digital Product Awards launched

Launched in 2020, the Make in Vietnam Digital Technology Product Awards are the official annual awards in the digital technology sector organised by the Ministry of Science and Technology. Over six editions, the awards attracted nearly 1,500 entries, with 299 outstanding digital technology products honoured.

Delegates at the regular press briefing on August 28 hosted by Ministry of Science and Technology (Photo: mst.gov.vn.webp)
Delegates at the regular press briefing on August 28 hosted by Ministry of Science and Technology (Photo: mst.gov.vn.webp)

Hanoi (VNA) - The Ministry of Science and Technology officially launched the Make in Vietnam Digital Product Awards 2026 at its regular press briefing on August 28, marking the seventh edition of the annual awards honouring outstanding digital technology products researched, designed, created and manufactured in Vietnam.

Nguyen Khac Lich, Director of the ministry's Authority for Digital Technology and Artificial Intelligence, said the awards aim to honour products embodying Vietnamese intelligence, promote comprehensive and end-to-end digital transformation, and accelerate the application of artificial intelligence (AI) and smart manufacturing.

The awards seek to encourage mastery of core, foundational and strategic technologies, thereby contributing to improvements in productivity, quality and the competitiveness of the economy, he said.

​The 2026 edition comprises eight categories: outstanding digital technology products in industry and construction; in agriculture, natural resources and environment; in transport, postal services and logistics; in education, healthcare, culture and society; and in finance, banking, commerce and services; outstanding digital technology products for foreign markets; outstanding AI products; and potential digital technology products.

A product may be registered in one or more categories and will be assessed independently against the relevant criteria. If it wins in multiple categories, it will receive recognition and an award only in the category in which it achieves the highest ranking.

Eligible participants include businesses and organisations meeting the requirements of each category.

The outstanding potential digital technology product category is open to micro and small enterprises and innovative startups established under Vietnam’s laws. Meanwhile, the category of outstanding digital technology products for foreign markets covers businesses established overseas, provided that Vietnamese nationals own at least 51% of their charter capital or total voting shares.

Applications should be submitted directly or online through the awards’ portal at giaithuongmakeinvietnam.mst.gov.vn from August 28 to October 15.

Winning businesses, particularly Gold Award winners, will be considered for certificates of merit from the Minister of Science and Technology, and receive support for investment and trade promotion and product commercialisation. Their products may also be introduced to State agencies for consideration in digital transformation, while winners can receive support for intellectual property protection and national brand development. Products with broad application potential but without clear legal frameworks may receive priority to participate in policy sandbox mechanisms in emerging fields such as AI, big data, blockchain, the sharing economy and the decentralised economy.

The award ceremony is scheduled for November or December 2026 as part of the National Forum on the Development of Vietnamese Digital Technology Enterprises.

Launched in 2020, the Make in Vietnam Digital Technology Product Awards are the official annual awards in the digital technology sector organised by the Ministry of Science and Technology. Over six editions, the awards attracted nearly 1,500 entries, with 299 outstanding digital technology products honoured./.

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