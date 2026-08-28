Sci-Tech

Vietnam’s data centre race draws multibillion-dollar investment

Ho Chi Minh City currently has 20 operational data centres and nine proposed projects, according to the municipal Department of Science and Technology. New projects are moving beyond traditional data centres toward large complexes integrating AI and other digital infrastructure.

VNPT’s data centre (IDC) at Hoa Lac Hi-Tech Park, the largest of its kind in Vietnam, is equipped with state-of-the-art technologies and fully meets international technical standards. (Photo: VNA)
VNPT’s data centre (IDC) at Hoa Lac Hi-Tech Park, the largest of its kind in Vietnam, is equipped with state-of-the-art technologies and fully meets international technical standards. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam’s data centre market is entering a new phase as a wave of large-scale projects worth billions of US dollars is being proposed and rolled out, driven by rising demand for artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing and large-scale data processing.

Ho Chi Minh City currently has 20 operational data centres and nine proposed projects, according to the municipal Department of Science and Technology. New projects are moving beyond traditional data centres toward large complexes integrating AI and other digital infrastructure.

Among the most notable is the SGI-HCM Campus data centre and AI complex at Tan Phu Trung Industrial Park, invested in by Kinh Bac City Development Holding Corporation (KBC) in partnership with Accelerated Infrastructure Capital (AIC) and VietinBank. The project has an estimated investment of about 2.1 billion USD and received its investment registration certificate on July 21.

Another major proposal is a 2-billion-USD AI super data centre by UAE-based G42, Microsoft, FPT Corporation, Viet Thai Group and VinaCapital. The project is expected to contribute to economic growth and strengthen Vietnam’s appeal to foreign investors.

In late July, Ho Chi Minh City authorities and an inter-agency working group met with G42, Microsoft and other investors to discuss the Trusted Data Agreement and related legal issues. Investors are continuing to refine the project and study potential locations.

Several other large projects are also being carried out or proposed at the Saigon Hi-Tech Park, including those involving BW Industrial Development, Warburg Pincus and Digital Realty; Sembcorp-BB Holding; NTT Global Data Centers; and CMC Corporation. Their investment values range from 250 million USD to 850 million USD.

The surge comes as demand for data infrastructure grows rapidly. Savills Vietnam forecasts that the country’s data center capacity could reach around 950 MW by 2030, up from about 524.7 MW in 2025. Market revenue is projected to exceed 3 billion USD by 2031, with annual growth of more than 20%.

John Campbell, Director of Industrial Services at Savills Vietnam, said Vietnam was at the beginning of a significant data centre development cycle. He noted that demand had existed for years, supported by the country’s young population, high technology adoption and rapid digitalisation.

Large cloud service providers have also been showing interest in Vietnam for the past four to five years, indicating that demand is not new but that the market is becoming increasingly ready for faster growth.

Regulatory changes are providing additional momentum. Since 2025, foreign investors have been allowed to own 100% of companies providing data centre services, removing one of the barriers that previously limited international investment in the sector.

The race is about more than land

Unlike conventional industrial real estate, where land, location and infrastructure access are key considerations, data centres require a much more complex combination of conditions.

Power supply is the most critical factor. Large data centres consume huge amounts of electricity and require a stable, uninterrupted supply, with sufficient backup capacity and an increasing focus on clean energy.

Andrew Green, Head of Data Centre Group, Asia Pacific at Cushman & Wakefield, said data centre development was shifting from locations with good connectivity to markets capable of supplying electricity on a large scale. This trend is creating new growth corridors and pushing investment beyond traditional data centre hubs.

vnanet-potal-idc-vnpt-trung-tam-du-lieu-lon-nhat-hien-dai-nhat-viet-nam-7076941.jpg
VNPT IDC building at Hoa Lac Hi-Tech Park. (Photo: VNA)

Data connectivity is another essential factor. Large data centres need reliable international Internet connections, particularly submarine cables and stable landing stations. As cloud computing, AI and cross-border data services expand, connectivity is becoming an increasingly important part of a data centre’s value.

This is encouraging projects to cluster around areas where different layers of infrastructure converge, including hi-tech and industrial parks, logistics hubs and major cities.

Data regulations and information security are also becoming increasingly important. According to Savills, tighter personal data protection rules are likely to encourage businesses to store and process more data in Vietnam, increasing demand for facilities that meet international standards.

For banks, financial institutions and government agencies, requirements are even higher, with data centres needing advanced information security standards. As a result, the value of a data centre cannot be measured simply by land area or power capacity, but also by its security, reliability and operating standards.

Savills Vietnam said improvements in the legal framework and progress in resolving land, approval and project implementation issues at hi-tech parks were creating tangible changes in the market.

From a real estate perspective, data centers are emerging as a distinct segment from factories and logistics warehouses. They require large capital investment, lengthy preparation and strict technical assessments. Land leases of 10-30 years are becoming common as investors seek long-term stability for assets with long operating lives.

This is also creating opportunities for industrial property developers. Rather than simply providing land, developers need to offer integrated infrastructure covering electricity, connectivity, security, cooling, telecommunications and long-term capacity expansion./.

VNA
#Nghị quyết 57 #NQ 57 #data centre #SGI-HCM Campus data centre and AI complex #Microsoft #FPT Corporation #Viet Thai Group #VinaCapital
Follow VietnamPlus

Digital transformation

Related News

(Illustrative photo: VNA)

Data centre power demand in Peninsular Malaysia predicted to reach 31% by 2035

The rapid growth of artificial intelligence (AI) and data centre industries will also drive a sharp increase in peak electricity demand, an official noted, adding that peak demand in Peninsular Malaysia is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 5.1% between 2026 and 2035, rising from 21.3 GW in 2026 to 33.5 GW by 2035.

See more

A mini autonomous bus undergoing testing in Hanoi (Photo: Phenikaa-X)

Hanoi allows 24-month trial of autonomous vehicles at Hoa Lac

The project aims to assess the safety, reliability and readiness of autonomous vehicles under real traffic conditions, as well as the effectiveness of autonomous public transport and compatibility with existing systems. Its results will contribute to developing technical standards, operating procedures and management models suited to Hanoi’s traffic conditions.

Aquaculture rafts on the Rang river in Long Son commune, Ho Chi Minh City, have benefited greatly from expanded digital connectivity, using technology in farming and selling their products online. (Photo: VNA)

Resolution 57 opens digital door to drive marine economic development

Through persistent, hands-on efforts and a determination to “leave no one behind”, the Ho Chi Minh City authorities are working to ensure that every resident has the opportunity to access and benefit from digital transformation under Politburo Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW

Professor Vu Minh Khuong of the National University of Singapore. (Photo: VNA)

Singapore’s experience suggests solutions to Vietnam’s human resources challenge in AI era

As Vietnam accelerates digital transformation and high-tech development, Singapore’s experience and the engagement of global technology companies demonstrate that human resources preparation must stay ahead of the curve. The ability to filter knowledge, collaborate, innovate and effectively use AI will increasingly become essential to helping workers adapt to a changing labour market and strengthening the competitiveness of Vietnam’s economy in the new era.

Online public services in Thanh Khe ward, Da Nang city, help residents protect personal data. (Photo: nhandan.vn)

Vietnam moves to strengthen digital shield amid rise of AI, deepfakes

An effective “digital shield” should have three key capabilities: early warning to identify unusual topics, sources and dissemination patterns, as well as signs of fabrication or coordinated activity; rapid verification through coordination among authorities, databases, experts and the press; and proactive communications, providing accurate, accessible and multimedia content to the right audiences once information is verified.

Shanti Alexander (centre), Meta’s Director of Policy Programmes and Campaigns for Asia-Pacific and Thao Dao, Country Strategy & Operations Lead at Google at a seminar in Singapore (Photo: VNA)

Singapore’s experience offers lessons for Vietnam

Singapore’s experience in linking policies with business needs, mobilising technology corporations to address national challenges and ensuring vulnerable groups are not left behind could provide valuable lessons for Vietnam.

The product exhibition area at the AI Day 2026, organised by Hanoi University of Science and Technology and STEAM for Vietnam in collaboration with the US Embassy in Vietnam and the National Innovation Centre (Photo: VNA)

Building AI capabilities tailored to Vietnam’s needs

Vietnam is entering a new phase of AI development, moving beyond the adoption of existing technologies to building its own capabilities by advancing models, computing infrastructure, data, and talent in parallel to create an ecosystem capable of developing technologies tailored to the country’s needs.

Top-performing teams at ROBOTACON WRO 2026 national finals are honoured at a ceremony on August 23 (Photo: VNA)

Top-performing teams at ROBOTACON WRO 2026 national finals honoured

The national finals of the ROBOTACON WRO 2026 robot talent competition concluded in the central province of Gia Lai on August 23, providing students with a valuable learning and experiential environment where they could develop STEM skills, learn to work together, think creatively and solve complex problems.

The LH-FOF team from Vietnam's Lac Hong University represents the country at ABU Robocon 2026. (Photo: VTV)

Vietnam team wins three awards at ABU Robocon 2026

The LH-FOF team from Vietnam's Lac Hong University won three awards the 2026 Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Union Robot Contest (ABU Robocon): third place overall, the best design award and a sponsor’s award.

Panoramic view of the site designated for the Ninh Thuan 1 nuclear power plant in Phuoc Dinh commune, Khanh Hoa province. (Photo published by VNA)

Skilled workforce vital to Vietnam’s nuclear power programme

The long-term challenge Vietnam must proactively address is building a pool of personnel in management, regulation, research and development, and technical support. These are areas in which the country must take the initiative in training and building up its own capabilities so that it can independently conduct assessments, evaluate safety, verify technical calculations, carry out research, and provide support for the sustainable development of the nuclear programme.

Officers and soldiers of the Department of Cybersecurity and High-Tech Crime Prevention under the Ministry of Public Security monitor malware trend charts and directly assess potential threats in cyberspace. - Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam issues new cybersecurity rules for domestic, foreign businesses

Issued on August 19, the decree comprises six chapters and 32 articles, covering cybersecurity protection measures, information security assurance, specialised cybersecurity training, and management of IP address identification for telecommunications and Internet service providers.

Students compete in the national finals of the ROBOTACON WRO (World Robot Olympiad) 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Nearly 500 contestants compete at ROBOTACON WRO 2026 national finals

Held under the theme “Robots Meet Culture”, this year’s competition aims to connect technology with cultural values, encouraging students to apply their knowledge of science, engineering and programming to real-world problems while promoting cultural values through creative solutions.

Scientific and technological research and development in Vietnam - Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Singapore’s tech adaptation offers lessons for Vietnam: Insiders

Prof. Vu Minh Khuong from the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy noted that Vietnam is also making positive progress in this area, with officials increasingly focused on updating knowledge, learning from new models and adapting to changes. The key, he stressed, is to quickly translate these efforts into concrete results, which can build trust, strengthen motivation and drive further development.

Ang Wee Seng, Executive Director of the Singapore Semiconductor Industry Association (Photo published by VNA)

Expert suggests Vietnam, Singapore combine complementary strengths in semiconductors

Singapore, Vietnam and other ASEAN economies have different but complementary strengths. By linking these strengths through infrastructure, talent mobility, research partnerships, reliable supply chains and joint industry development, ASEAN can become an integrated, sustainable and globally significant semiconductor ecosystem rather than merely a collection of separate semiconductor manufacturing locations.

Israeli experts introduce several areas with potential for cooperation, including AI, cybersecurity, quantum technology, data, health technology and the application of artificial intelligence in businesses. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Israel explore stronger cooperation in technology, innovation

During the meeting, Ambassador Nguyen Ky Son said science, technology, innovation and artificial intelligence (AI) are becoming key drivers of Vietnam’s development, stressing that the application of AI and emerging technologies must go hand in hand with data security and safety.

The report “Vietnam’s Technological Leap: Sources of Success and Limitations” (Photo: screenshot)

Vietnam makes significant technological progress thanks to open-door policy: Russian expert

Dezhina, a senior researcher at the Institute of Sociology under the Federal Research Center of the Russian Academy of Sciences, said the rapid development of Vietnam’s services sector and knowledge-based industries represents a technological leap driven largely by foreign investment and government policies aimed at developing infrastructure, boosting exports and attracting FDI.