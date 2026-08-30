Politics

Vice President's trip to Kyrgyzstan important both bilaterally, multilaterally: diplomat

The activities by Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan will reaffirm that Vietnam remains an active, proactive and responsible member of the international community, steadfastly upholding international law, the United Nations Charter and multilateralism while promoting dialogue and cooperation for peace, stability and sustainable development.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan Nguyen Thanh Le (Photo: VNA)
Vietnamese Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan Nguyen Thanh Le (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan's upcoming visit to Kyrgyzstan and participation in the expanded Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit carries importance in both bilateral and multilateral terms, Vietnamese Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan Nguyen Thanh Le told the Vietnam News Agency ahead of the trip.

The diplomat said the invitation from Kyrgyzstan, which holds the SCO rotating presidency for 2025–2026, reflects the importance Kyrgyzstan attaches to Vietnam’s role, position and contributions.

Authorised by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, Xuan will attend the expanded SCO Summit as a guest and hold a series of bilateral engagements in Kyrgyzstan from August 31 to September 1.

At the summit, Vietnam will join other countries in discussing regional and international developments as well as issues concerning peace, security and development. It will also contribute constructively to efforts to address global and non-traditional security challenges.

Vietnam will continue to uphold multilateralism, international law and the United Nations Charter while promoting dialogue and confidence-building, he said.

On the sidelines, the Vice President is also scheduled to meet with Kyrgyz leaders, heads of delegations and representatives of international organisations to strengthen relations, expand cooperation and mobilise resources for national development.

This will be the first time a Vietnamese Vice President has attended an expanded SCO Summit. It is a highly important multilateral diplomatic engagement by the Vice President following the 14th National Party Congress and the election of the 16th National Assembly for the 2026–2031 tenure. In addition, it marks the first visit by a senior Vietnamese leader to Kyrgyzstan since 1990, Le noted.

Regarding bilateral ties, the ambassador said Vietnam–Kyrgyzstan relations are gradually moving from potential to substantive cooperation. Kyrgyz Prime Minister Adylbek Kasymaliev’s visit to Vietnam in March 2025, together with a series of high-level contacts that year, provided fresh political momentum.

The two countries have continued to coordinate and support each other at the United Nations and other multilateral forums.

Vietnamese statistics show that bilateral trade reached 17.6 million USD in 2025. Meanwhile, Kyrgyz figures put the value at around 117 million USD, including 115.4 million USD in imports from Vietnam. In investment, Vietnamese conglomerate ROX is developing the Royal Central Park project in Bishkek and promoting cooperation in housing, energy and resort tourism.

Together with Kyrgyzstan’s 60-day visa exemption for Vietnamese citizens, these results are creating more favourable conditions for economic and investment ties, tourism and people-to-people exchanges.

The ambassador expressed his hope that the visit will help translate political trust into concrete cooperation outcomes. The two sides still have considerable room for collaboration in trade, investment, education, tourism, culture and people-to-people exchanges, while further efforts are needed to facilitate Vietnamese businesses’ operations in Kyrgyzstan.

The trip is also expected to strengthen Vietnam’s presence and broaden its cooperation space in Kyrgyzstan and Central Asia, he said.

On Vietnam’s active engagement in international organisations, forums and cooperation mechanisms, Le said the invitations of the country to important multilateral events demonstrate the international community’s growing recognition of Vietnam’s role, position and credibility.

Such engagements provide opportunities for Vietnam to contribute ideas and initiatives to the settlement of common challenges, build trust and expand relations, and enhance its role as a bridge between ASEAN and the Eurasian Economic Union, the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) and other regional cooperation mechanisms.

The participation in the SCO Summit also contributes to the implementation of the foreign policy set out by the 14th National Party Congress, Politburo Resolution No. 06-NQ/TW on implementing the foreign policy of the 14th National Party Congress, and Resolution No. 59-NQ/TW on international integration in the new situation.

The activities by the Party and State leader will reaffirm that Vietnam remains an active, proactive and responsible member of the international community, steadfastly upholding international law, the United Nations Charter and multilateralism while promoting dialogue and cooperation for peace, stability and sustainable development, according to the ambassador./.

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