Vietnam–Laos ties key to success of each nation's revolution: ambassador

Vientiane (VNA) – The Vietnamese Embassy in Laos hosted a banquet in Vientiane on August 28 to mark the 81st anniversary of the success of the August Revolution (August 19, 1945–2026) and the National Day of Vietnam (September 2, 1945–2026).



Lao officials attending the event included Vilay Lakhamphong, Politburo Member and Standing Member of the Secretariat of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee; Khamphan Pheuiyavong, Politburo Member and Head of the LPRP Central Committee’s Propaganda and Training Commission; and Phet Phomphiphak, Politburo Member, Secretary of the LPRP Central Committee, and Head of the LPRP Central Committee Office; alongside leaders from various agencies of the LPRP, the State, the Lao Front for National Construction, mass associations, and localities of Laos.



The ceremony also saw the presence of heads of the Embassy and representative missions of Vietnam, representatives of the Vietnamese community in Laos, together with ambassadors, chargés d'affaires, heads of international organisations, and defence attachés from several countries in Laos.



Addressing the reception, Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos Nguyen Minh Tam reviewed the glorious 81-year path of Vietnam since President Ho Chi Minh read the Declaration of Independence on September 2, 1945, founding the Democratic Republic of Vietnam – now the Socialist Republic of Vietnam. This event ushered in a new era in the nation's history: an era of independence, freedom, and self-determination, where national independence is closely linked with socialism.



He emphasised that over the past 81 years, under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam, the Vietnamese people have stayed united and resiliently overcome all hardships and challenges to firmly safeguard national independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.



At the same time, Vietnam has pursued the Doi Moi (Renewal) process and achieved historic milestones. From an underdeveloped economy, it has emerged as the world's 32nd largest economy, ranking among the top 20 globally in trade and foreign direct investment attraction. It has established diplomatic relations with 194 countries and territories, including strategic partnerships and comprehensive partnerships with 45 countries, encompassing all five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).



Highlighting the country’s major breakthroughs made in 2025 and 2026, he underscored 2025 as a major landmark in Vietnam's public administrative reform, characterised by the execution of its largest-ever apparatus streamlining and the launch of the two-tier local administration model. This laid a critical foundation for national governance reform, administrative decentralisation, delegation of authority, and sustainable development in the new era.



In early 2026, Vietnam successfully organised the 14th National Party Congress and the election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly. The congress set strategic visions, mindsets, and policies to propel the country steadily into a new era: striving to become a developing country with modern industry and upper-middle income by 2030 – the centenary of the CPV, and a high-income developed socialist-oriented country by 2045, when Vietnam marks its 100th anniversary, Tam noted.



The ambassador underlined that Vietnam–Laos political ties have grown increasingly close and trustworthy, serving as the core anchor for overall relations. Meanwhile, defence, security, and diplomatic cooperation have deepened as solid pillars, helping maintain political stability and social order in both countries while elevating their regional and international standing.



Economic cooperation has experienced major breakthroughs, with Vietnam remaining one of the largest investors and trade partners in Laos. Furthermore, collaboration in education, training, human resources development, and culture continues to be prioritised by both sides, he added.



Stressing the special bilateral relationship, founded by President Ho Chi Minh, President Kaysone Phomvihane, and President Souphanouvong and painstakingly nurtured by generations of leaders and citizens of both nations, Tam said this bond has become a vital, exemplary, loyal, and pure relationship rare in international relations. It is a key factor guaranteeing success for each nation's revolutionary cause, an invaluable shared asset, and a powerful resource for national construction and defence in both countries.



He expressed confidence that Vietnam and Laos will continue to stand shoulder to shoulder to gain even greater attainments in the Doi Moi process and jointly advance toward socialism.



On this occasion, on behalf of the Party, State, and People of Vietnam, Tam extended sincere thanks and deep gratitude to the LPRP, the State, and the people of Laos for their steadfast solidarity and support. He also thanked countries and international friends worldwide for their continued support to Vietnam, as well as their contributions to Vietnam–Laos ties./.

VNA