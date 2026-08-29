NA President presents Party-membership badges to veteran members

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) — National Assembly (NA) President Tran Thanh Man on August 29 presented Party-membership badges to veteran members in Ho Chi Minh City in recognition of their long-standing contributions to the revolutionary cause and the Party.

The ceremony, held on the occasion of the 81st anniversary of National Day (September 2, 1945-2026), honoured Party members from Tan Dinh, Ben Thanh, Xuan Hoa and Saigon wards with 80-, 65- and 60-year Party membership badges.

Congratulating the recipients, NA President Man said the Party has led the Vietnamese revolution through numerous challenges, helping the country achieve important accomplishments in the process of national construction and development.

These achievements were made possible in part by the great contributions and dedication of generations of Party officials and members, including those honoured at the ceremony, he said.

Regardless of their positions, the revolutionary veterans have demonstrated strong political commitment and absolute loyalty to the Party, the Fatherland and the people, while strictly following organisational assignments with a high sense of responsibility, the NA President said.

He stressed that the badges are not only an honour for the recipients but also a source of pride and joy for their Party organisations and cells and families.

The NA President asked the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, People's Council, People's Committee, Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee and political and social organisations at all levels to continue caring for the material and spiritual well-being of veteran Party members.

He also called for greater efforts to educate officials, Party members and young people about revolutionary traditions and encourage them to follow the example of previous generations of Party members.

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NA President Tran Thanh Man and Ho Chi Minh City's veteran Party members. (Photo: VNA)

He stressed that this should be a regular task closely linked to Party building and rectification, as well as the responsibility of officials and Party members, particularly leaders, to set an example.

The leader called for continued efforts to instill revolutionary ideals, knowledge of the city's Party organisation history and pride in Ho Chi Minh City's heroic traditions, particularly among young people.

Following the ceremony, NA President Man visited Nguyen Thi Nam, former Deputy Head of the Personnel Organisation Division under the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports, at her home in Sai Gon ward to present her with an 80-year Party membership badge./.

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