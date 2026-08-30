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Phu Tho seeks Belgian partnerships in economy, agriculture, culture, tourism

The visit opened initial channels for cooperation between Phu Tho and Belgian partners, with the province hoping to translate these contacts into practical projects in high-tech agriculture, culture, heritage tourism and investment.

The meeting between the Phu Tho delegation and the Association of Vietnamese Intellectuals in Belgium and Luxembourg (ViLaB) in Brussels on August 28. (Photo: VNA)
The meeting between the Phu Tho delegation and the Association of Vietnamese Intellectuals in Belgium and Luxembourg (ViLaB) in Brussels on August 28. (Photo: VNA)

Brussels (VNA) – Phu Tho province is stepping up efforts to connect with Belgian partners in high-tech agriculture, green growth, heritage tourism and investment promotion as it seeks to tap new international opportunities following the merger of three provinces.

During a visit to Belgium, a Phu Tho delegation led by Bui Van Quang, Standing Deputy Secretary of the provincial Party Committee, held working sessions with the Vietnamese Embassy, the Association of Vietnamese Intellectuals in Belgium and Luxembourg (ViLaB), and authorities of the Flanders region in Brussels on August 28.

At the meeting with the embassy, Quang said the newly expanded Phu Tho, comprising former Phu Tho, Vinh Phuc and Hoa Binh provinces, has a large natural area, diverse terrain, convenient transport links and ample land for large-scale industrial parks, creating advantages for investment attraction. It is also home to rich cultural heritage, including two UNESCO-recognised heritage elements.

The province aims to accelerate comprehensive green and digital transformation and achieve economic growth of 11%, he said.

Quang called for the embassy's support in connecting Phu Tho with Belgian partners and learning the European country's experience in economic, cultural and tourism development.

Ambassador Nguyen Huong Tra affirmed that the Vietnamese Embassy in Belgium is ready to facilitate such connections and help turn the visit into concrete partnerships.

At the event, ViLaB proposed a strategic cooperation framework centred on four areas, namely high technology and smart city building; high-tech agriculture and the green economy; specialised health care and heritage tourism; and trade and investment promotion in Europe.

The association plans to help build expert networks, organise a Belgium–Phu Tho intellectual forum, connect Phu Tho's research projects with Belgian universities and institutes, and support its businesses in expanding exports to the EU.

At a separate meeting with Flanders authorities, the delegation explored the region’s experience in applying AI, IoT, sensors, automation and digital technologies to agriculture.

Phu Tho expressed interest in Flanders’ approach to efficient management of land, water and agricultural inputs, as well as its model linking the State, research institutes, businesses and farmers.

The two sides also discussed cooperation in circular economy development, emissions reduction and climate change adaptation. Phu Tho highlighted tea, fruit, vegetables and deeply processed agro-forestry products as potential products for integration into international supply chains.

Culture and tourism emerged as other promising areas. Nguyen Dac Thuy, Director of the provincial Department of External Affairs, told the Vietnam News Agency that Phu Tho possesses UNESCO-recognised heritage, including the Worship of Hung Kings and Xoan singing. It wishes to turn heritage into assets, and attract investment to tourism and cultural industries so that heritage can become a sustainable source of economic value.

The visit opened initial channels for cooperation between Phu Tho and Belgian partners, with the province hoping to translate these contacts into practical projects in high-tech agriculture, culture, heritage tourism and investment, thereby strengthening its international economic ties in the new development period./.

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