Society

Vietnamese youth camp in Europe promotes connections among Vietnamese abroad

Beyond providing a platform for networking and cultural exchange, the camp offers a multidimensional academic and cultural space that strengthens community bonds, nurtures national pride and raises young people’s sense of responsibility towards their homeland amid globalisation and the international circulation of knowledge.

A musical performance at the opening of Nexus Camp 2026 in Rome, Italy, on August 28 (Photo: VNA)
A musical performance at the opening of Nexus Camp 2026 in Rome, Italy, on August 28 (Photo: VNA)

Rome (VNA) – The 12th Festival of Vietnamese Youth and Students in Europe – Nexus Camp 2026 opened in Rome, Italy, on August 28, bringing together nearly 100 young Vietnamese representatives and students from countries across Europe and Vietnam.

Held under the theme “Nexus Camp – All Roads Lead to Rome”, the event was attended by Vietnamese Ambassador to Italy Nguyen Phuong Anh, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union Central Committee and President of the Vietnam Youth Federation Nguyen Tuong Lam, as well as international guests.

Held annually, the camp is an important activity for Vietnamese students and young people abroad. Beyond providing a platform for networking and cultural exchange, it offers a multidimensional academic and cultural space that strengthens community bonds, nurtures national pride and raises young people’s sense of responsibility towards their homeland amid globalisation and the international circulation of knowledge.

Addressing the opening ceremony, the Vietnamese Ambassador hailed the initiative to hold the camp in Rome for the first time, saying it not only highlights a confident young Vietnamese generation that actively integrates into the world while cherishing its national identity, but also provides an important platform for building a network of young intellectuals and fostering creative ideas, cooperation projects and researches serving national development.

For his part, Lam said Vietnamese youth around the world, despite living and studying in different environments, share the same roots and aspiration to contribute to the homeland.

He called on young Vietnamese in Europe to translate Politburo Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW into practical action by mastering new technologies, promoting scientific research, forming young expert groups and connecting innovation projects.

Bringing international knowledge and solutions to address Vietnam’s challenges, he said, will be an effective way for overseas youth to contribute to national development.

Running from August 28 to 30, the camp features a range of activities, including academic exchanges, team-building, a startup forum and field experiences. The programme focuses on promoting innovation and digital transformation while highlighting the role of young intellectuals as a bridge connecting the Vietnamese community in Europe.

Talking to the Vietnam News Agency, Vu Thi Bich Diep, President of the Vietnamese Students’ Association in Italy, said “Nexus” represents more than a geographical gathering point. It is a space bringing together first- and second-generation Vietnamese in Europe to learn, share their culture, support one another and build a stronger Vietnamese community internationally.

The camp has drawn an enthusiastic response from young participants. Nguyen Minh Quan, a student at Bocconi University in Milan, said he is proud to attend the event for the first time and looks forward to memorable experiences and opportunities to expand his network.

For Tran Mai Anh, a participant from Romania and a member of the second generation of Vietnamese born in Europe, the camp offers a special opportunity to gain a deeper understanding of the homeland's cultural heritage. “Being born or raised in any country, sharing Vietnamese heritage is the strongest bond connecting us all,” she said.

The 12th Festival of Vietnamese Youth and Students in Europe marked a new development in overseas Vietnamese youth activities, spreading positive energy and a strong sense of connection to their roots among young Vietnamese around the world./.

VNA
#Văn hóa soi đường #NQ 80 #Hệ giá trị Việt_ 1 #12th Festival of Vietnamese Youth and Students in Europe #Nexus Camp 2026 #Vietnamese community abroad #young Vietnamese in Europe Italy Vietnam European Union
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