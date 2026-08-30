Culture - Sports

Vietnam–Thailand cultural festival held in Udon Thani

The festival provides an opportunity to showcase the rich traditional cultures of the two countries, review five decades of friendship and cooperation, and look towards the future.

Officials and other participants at the opening ceremony of the Vietnam-Thailand Cultural Festival in Udon Thani province on August 28 (Photo: VNA)
Officials and other participants at the opening ceremony of the Vietnam-Thailand Cultural Festival in Udon Thani province on August 28 (Photo: VNA)

Bangkok (VNA) – A Vietnam–Thailand Cultural Festival was opened in Udon Thani province on August 28 to celebrate the 50th founding anniversary of Vietnam–Thailand diplomatic relations (August 6, 1976–2026).

The event was jointly organised by the Vietnamese Consulate General in Khon Kaen and Udon Thani Rajabhat University (UDRU), bringing together Vietnamese Consul General in Khon Kaen Dinh Hoang Linh, Udon Thani Deputy Governor Nattapong Khamwongpin, representatives of Vietnamese associations in Thailand, UDRU leaders, and a large number of Vietnamese expatriates and students of the two countries.

Speaking at the opening, Linh said that over the past five decades, Vietnam–Thailand relations have developed strongly, substantively and comprehensively.

Political trust has been strengthened while the bilateral Comprehensive Strategic Partnership has continued to deepen, opening up greater cooperation opportunities in such areas as trade, investment, tourism, education, culture and people-to-people exchanges.

The festival provides an opportunity to showcase the rich traditional cultures of the two countries, review five decades of friendship and cooperation, and look towards the future, he said, stressing that young people will play a key role in carrying forward and further enhancing bilateral ties in the decades to come.

Linh also praised the UDRU’s contributions to educational cooperation, cultural exchanges and people-to-people diplomacy, expressing his hope that activities such as the festival will create more bridges of friendship and promote mutual understanding between the two peoples.

Udon Thani Deputy Governor Nattapong Khamwongpin affirmed that Vietnam–Thailand relations have enjoyed positive development, adding that cultural activities will help further strengthen bilateral ties. He also said the opening of a Vietnam library at the UDRU will provide students of both countries with better access to Vietnamese and Thai cultures.

Meanwhile, Chairman of the Association of Vietnamese in Thailand Ho Van Lam said the Vietnamese community will keep contributing to joint activities and those involving the Thai community of Vietnamese origin.

He added that the new library will help make the university an important educational and research venue in northeastern Thailand for the preservation and study of Vietnamese culture and language.

UDRU President Kanisara Thanyasuntornsakul underlined the increasingly strong and enduring friendship between Vietnam and Thailand over the past 50 years. She noted that Udon Thani is home to a large community of Vietnamese-Thai people, as well as the President Ho Chi Minh memorial site and other important sites associated with the Vietnamese-origin community in northeastern Thailand.

As a major academic centre in the region, the UDRU has conducted extensive research into Vietnamese culture and language, she said, expressing her hope that cooperation among the university, the Vietnamese Consulate General in Khon Kaen and Vietnamese associations in Thailand will continue to expand for the mutual benefit of the two countries.

A highlight of the festival was the inauguration of the Vietnam Library at the UDRU’s Vietnamese Studies Centre. The library is expected to serve as a cultural and educational space for reading, Vietnamese-language learning, photo exhibitions, film screenings, and the introduction of Vietnamese music, arts, cuisine and traditional cultural values.

It will also contribute to educational cooperation, cultural exchanges and youth connectivity between the two countries, Linh said.

Kanisara said the library marks an important step in bringing together resources on Vietnamese culture, history and language for students, teachers and researchers. Beyond preserving books and documents, it will serve as a knowledge bridge, providing young people and those interested in Vietnam with more opportunities to study the country and its people.

The festival also featured a video presentation on the history of Vietnam–Thailand relations in Udon Thani and musical performances by Vietnamese and Thai artists celebrating friendship and the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties.

Other activities included an exhibition themed “50 years of Thailand–Vietnam relations”, featuring paintings depicting key milestones in the bilateral relationship, as well as speech and quiz contests on Vietnamese language, society and culture for students./.

VNA
#NQ 59 #Vietnam–Thailand Cultural Festival #50th Vietnam–Thailand diplomatic relations #Thailand #Vietnamese people in Thailand #Udon Thani Rajabhat University Thailand Vietnam
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