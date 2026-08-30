Culture - Sports

Vietnamese children win top prizes at international art contest in Hong Kong

13-year-old Hoang Ngoc Han won the gold prize in the youth category with “The Lac Bird of Homeland”, a painting inspired by the Lac bird, a symbol of freedom, independence and enduring vitality associated with Dong Son bronze drums.

Hoang Ngoc Han (front row, second from left) poses with other prize winners. (Photo: VNA)
Hoang Ngoc Han (front row, second from left) poses with other prize winners. (Photo: VNA)

Hong Kong (VNA) — Vietnamese children won gold, silver and bronze prizes in both age groups at the global “National Treasures Seeing the World” painting contest, held in Hong Kong (China), with 13-year-old Hoang Ngoc Han taking the top prize in the youth category.

The awards ceremony took place at the Hong Kong Palace Museum in the West Kowloon Cultural District from August 24-27. The contest, organised by the Shine Tak Foundation of Hong Kong, attracted more than 10,000 participants aged 6-18 from 13 countries and territories, including China, Vietnam, Indonesia, the Philippines, Kazakhstan, Iran, Guyana and Senegal.

Eighty outstanding paintings were selected for display at the awards ceremony, showcasing cultural diversity and the creativity of young people.

Han won the gold prize in the youth category with “The Lac Bird of Homeland”, a painting inspired by the Lac bird, a symbol of freedom, independence and enduring vitality associated with Dong Son bronze drums.

The work brings together images of the sky, land and sea, along with rivers, mountains and a large school of fish symbolising prosperity and the continuation of cultural traditions across generations.

“However high the Lac bird flies, it always turns back to its homeland. To me, it symbolises the connection between Vietnam's proud past and its bright future,” Han said.

Vietnamese contestants also secured the silver and bronze prizes in the youth category. Bui Thai Khanh, 17, won silver for “The Crane and Heritage Symbols in the Vietnamese Soul,” while Nguyen Thi Hoai Chuyen, 14, won bronze for “The Legend of the Dragon and Fairy.”

In the children’s category, Ngo Mai Linh, 8, won gold for “The Journey of Three Turtles,” Ngo Mai Vy, 12, took silver for “Horse Returns, Success Comes,” and Le Kha Han, 6, won bronze for “Beautiful Natural Scenery.”

The winning works will continue to be exhibited in Hong Kong and published in a commemorative album to be sent to government agencies, educational institutions and libraries in participating countries. Award-winning contestants also joined cultural tours, technology experiences and community exchanges in Hong Kong./.

VNA
#Văn hóa soi đường #NQ 80 #Hệ giá trị Việt_ 1 #National Treasures Seeing the World #Hong Kong #painting Hong Kong
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