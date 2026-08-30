Culture - Sports

“Marching Forward with Vietnam” event sets Guinness World Record

The 2026 programme forms part of the “10 billion green steps – For a sustainable Vietnam” campaign, encouraging people to exercise while adopting greener habits such as saving energy, sorting waste, planting trees and reducing carbon emissions.

Officials take part in a walk around Hoan Kiem Lake in Hanoi on August 30 as part of the second nationwide “Marching Forward with Vietnam” event. (Photo: VNA)
Officials take part in a walk around Hoan Kiem Lake in Hanoi on August 30 as part of the second nationwide “Marching Forward with Vietnam” event. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The second nationwide “Marching Forward with Vietnam” event on August 30 brought together 1,774,268 people across all 34 provinces and cities, setting a Guinness World Record for the largest number of localities simultaneously organising walking activities to raise environmental awareness.

The event was organised by Nhan Dan Newspaper and the Ministry of Public Security, with the participation of the Ministry of National Defence and the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union Central Committee. In Hanoi, it took place at Dong Kinh Nghia Thuc Square and Ba Dinh Square.

Participants recorded nearly 10.07 billion steps at walking events held in nearly 3,000 communes, wards and special zones nationwide.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence Gen. Phan Van Giang praised the programme’s creative approach and asked organisers to develop it into an annual activity linked with patriotic emulation movements and major national campaigns.

He said the participation of millions of people will help build momentum for a stronger, more prosperous, civilised and happy Vietnam.

vnanet-potal-chuong-trinh-di-bo-cung-viet-nam-tien-buoc-2026-8993020.jpg
Large crowds join the walking event on the morning of August 30. (Photo: VNA)

Le Quoc Minh, member of the Party Central Committee, Editor-in-Chief of Nhan Dan Newspaper, Vice Chairman of the Party Central Committee's Commission for Publicity and Chairman of the Vietnam Journalists Association, said the programme’s second edition marked an important step toward turning the event into a lasting social habit.

Deputy Minister of Public Security Sen. Lieut. Gen. Le Van Tuyen described the programme as a practical initiative to promote healthy lifestyles, improve public health and strengthen awareness of environmental protection and community responsibility.

The 2026 programme, launched on August 12, forms part of the “10 billion green steps – For a sustainable Vietnam” campaign, encouraging people to exercise while adopting greener habits such as saving energy, sorting waste, planting trees and reducing carbon emissions.

In central Nghe An province, tens of thousands of officials, members of the armed forces and residents joined the event at Ho Chi Minh Square in Truong Vinh ward on August 30. Following a flag-raising ceremony and the national anthem, participants walked from the square along Truong Thi street and back.

All communes and wards in Nghe An organised activities in response, with universities and colleges also mobilising large numbers of staff, Youth Union members and students.

The programme also featured communications and experiential activities on net zero, climate change, green development and the circular economy, aiming to promote public awareness of environmental protection and sustainable development./.

VNA
#Nghị quyết 72 #Sức khỏe #NQ 72 #Guinness World Record #Marching Forward with Vietnam #environmental awareness #Nhan Dan Newspaper #Ministry of Public Security
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