Nine disaster-resilient homes handed over under Vietnam Special Build 2026

Da Nang (VNA) – Habitat for Humanity Vietnam (HFHV) on August 28 handed over nine disaster-resilient houses to low-income and vulnerable families in central Da Nang city as part of the Vietnam Special Build 2026 programme, highlighting the importance of safe and climate-resilient housing for communities vulnerable to natural disasters.

The handover ceremony and farewell event for international volunteers, themed “Home Matters,” took place as part of the programme held from August 22-29 in Que Son and Que Son Trung communes, which are among the most disaster-prone areas in the country.

The event marked the return of Habitat for Humanity’s Special Build programme to the Asia-Pacific region for the first time since 2019, coinciding with the 25th anniversary of Habitat for Humanity Vietnam’s efforts to build homes, communities and hope across the country.

The programme brought together volunteers from Habitat for Humanity Metro Denver and Habitat for Humanity in the Asia-Pacific, students from Japan, employees of corporate partners Thrivent, Eaton and TTI, and other volunteers from the US, Australia, Belgium and Singapore. Working with local volunteers, they completed and handed over nine disaster-resilient houses, benefiting 16 low-income and vulnerable families in the locality.

The programme also provided opportunities for dozens of employee volunteers from Vietnamese businesses to join practical community service activities.

According to Nguyen Van Hue, Country Director of HFHV, the Home Matters Special Build programme reflects the organisation’s core values of connecting people across geographical and social boundaries to build not only homes but also stronger communities and hope, thus raising awareness of the urgent need for safe and disaster-resilient housing.

Over the past 25 years, HFHV has reached 320,000 people, built or repaired more than 36,000 homes, and mobilised 9,380 volunteers since 2012 to promote affordable housing and community development. The organisation has also supported thousands of families through housing finance solutions, safe-housing training and climate-resilience initiatives.

Habitat for Humanity International began operating in Vietnam in 2001 to promote access to safe, sustainable and affordable housing. Over nearly 25 years, it has worked with state agencies, local authorities, communities and thousands of families to improve housing conditions, expand access to clean water and sanitation, reduce disaster risks and strengthen climate resilience.

Its programmes have supported more than 36,000 households and reached disadvantaged communities across the country. /.

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