Bringing history closer to young people in digital age

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Tour brings Hanoi’s subsidy-era memories to life
This National Day holiday (September 2), residents and visitors to Hanoi can take a journey back in time through "Patriotic Tour: Touching Memories of a Bygone Era", an immersive experience recreating everyday life in the capital during the 1970s and 1980s.
Phu Yen Geopark unlocks tourism potential
The Central Highland province of Dak Lak is developing the Phu Yen Geopark with a view to seeking UNESCO Global Geopark status. Beyond international recognition, the initiative aims to preserve geological, natural, cultural and historical heritage while promoting sustainable tourism, and improving local livelihoods.
Digitalisation boosts Vietnamese goods
For many years, the campaign “Vietnamese people prioritise using Vietnamese goods” has played an important role in promoting domestic consumption and supporting local businesses. Today, alongside traditional trade fairs and distribution channels, digital platforms are creating new opportunities for Vietnamese products to increase their competitiveness.
Solar power - cutting costs, powering growth
The central province of Quang Tri is entering a new phase of growth, driving up demand for electricity in production and daily life. Renewable energy is helping cut costs while adding clean, locally generated power. Rooftops across Quang Tri are turning the province’s solar and wind potential into a new driver of growth.
“Marching Forward with Vietnam” sets Guinness World Record
On the morning of August 30, the second nationwide “Marching Forward with Vietnam” event took place simultaneously in all 34 centrally-run cities and provinces.
Persevering through the mountains to bring fallen soldiers home
Authorities in Khanh Hoa province are stepping up searches for the remains of fallen soldiers in remote forests and former revolutionary bases as part of the 500-day Campaign to Accelerate the Search, Repatriation and Identification of Fallen Soldiers’ Remains. Despite rugged terrain, harsh weather and dwindling information from historical witnesses, officers and soldiers continue to follow every clue in their efforts to bring the fallen home to rest alongside their comrades.
Ho Chi Minh City expands retail and tourism through outlet centres
Ho Chi Minh City is exploring outlet centres not simply as places offering discounted goods, but as part of an integrated retail, service and tourism ecosystem. The model could expand consumer space, attract visitors and boost retail growth.
Top leader inspects key transport, education projects in Hanoi
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam on August 29 inspected the Hoang Cau–Voi Phuc section of Ring Road No. 1 and the Hoang Quan Chi High School project in Hanoi, urging authorities to ensure timely completion and quality facilities for the new school year.
Vietnam, US step up economic and trade cooperation
As part of his working visit to the United States, Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Van Thang held meetings with US senior officials on August 27-28. The meetings aimed to deepen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Vietnam and the US and promote cooperation in economics, trade, finance and technology.
Bringing traditional architecture back to life amid urbanization
As part of the Hanoi Creative Design Festival 2026, the “Xom Doai” cultural and arts space has opened in Yen Xuan commune in Hanoi. Built with collected and restored traditional architectural elements, the space offers a new way to bring heritage back into contemporary life through architecture, art and community creativity.
Beyond FDI, Vietnam leverages foreign resources to build up domestic capacity
Nearly 40 years after opening its economy to tap international resources for national development, Vietnam is shifting its focus from simply attracting more foreign investment to using it more effectively to strengthen domestic capacity, enhance competitiveness and bolster economic self-reliance, the central message of the Politburo’s Resolution No. 10-NQ/TW.
Cultural vitality of mountainous markets
Amid the fast pace of modern life, mountainous markets in Dien Bien province continue to attract visitors while preserving the distinctive culture of local ethnic communities. More than places to buy and sell everyday goods, these markets are also spaces for cultural activities, social gatherings and community interaction. They help preserve traditional identities while creating new opportunities for community-based tourism.
Top leader chairs ceremony marking 81st anniversary of National Day
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam and his spouse chaired a ceremony marking the 81st anniversary of Vietnam's National Day in Hanoi on August 28.
Vietnam, Germany seek fresh momentum for deeper, more effective ties
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung on August 28 held phone talks with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, during which they discussed major directions to further strengthen political trust and maintain the positive momentum in bilateral relations.
Vietnam prioritises strengthening relations with Laos
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung affirmed Vietnam’s highest priority is to consolidate its special solidarity with Laos, pledging closer coordination with the neighbouring country to remove obstacles and facilitate bilateral investment and business cooperation.
Top leader attends Quang Ninh city establishment ceremony
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam attended a ceremony on August 28 to announce the National Assembly’s resolution on the establishment of Quang Ninh as a centrally governed city, during which the leader presented the first-class Labour Order to the Party organisation, authorities and people of the northern locality.
Cultural industries help spread patriotism
A concert may last only a few hours, but the emotions it inspires can stay with audiences much longer. The 2026 national concert “The Fatherland in Our Hearts” shows how history, national identity and national pride can be brought closer to the public through contemporary art.
New train service links heritage sites across central Vietnam
Vietnam National Railway Corporation, in collaboration with the Quang Tri provincial People’s Committee and Hue city People’s Committee, has officially launched the tourist train linking heritage sites across central Vietnam.
PM urges Samsung to partner in enhancing technological capability
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung on August 27 urged Samsung to remain a critical bridge and partner in enhancing Vietnam’s technological capability, developing industries and integrating deeper into global value chains.
Vietnam welcomes US tech companies' long-term operations: Top leader
Vietnam welcomes and will continue to make it easier for leading global technology corporations, including those from the US, to invest and build long-term partnerships in the country, said General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam.