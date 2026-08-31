Environmental protection and climate change response: Targets for 2030

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Party’s viewpoints on environmental protection, climate change response (part 2)
General Secretary and State President To Lam has signed Conclusion No. 75-KL/TW of the third meeting of the 14th Party Central Committee, stressing that environmental protection and climate change response must be central to development decisions and serve as a foundation for green transition, stronger growth quality, productivity, competitiveness and sustainable economic development.
Party’s viewpoints on environmental protection, climate change response (part 1)
General Secretary and State President To Lam has signed Conclusion No. 75-KL/TW of the third meeting of the 14th Party Central Committee, stressing that environmental protection and climate change response must be central to development decisions and serve as a foundation for green transition, stronger growth quality, productivity, competitiveness and sustainable economic development.
Retail sales, consumer services up over 13% in January-July
In the first seven months of 2026, total retail sales of goods and consumer service revenue were estimated at 4.56 quadrillion VND (approximately 174.7 billion USD), up 13.1% year on year, indicating continued growth in the service sector.
Vietnam rolls out child protection programme for 2026–2030
Vietnam has rolled out a national programme for 2026–2030 aimed at strengthening child protection and preventing and reducing child labour in violation of the law.
Hai Phong tops 2025 FTA Index
The port city of Hai phong topped the 2025 FTA Index with 35.62 out of 40 points, ranking first among Vietnam’s 34 provinces and cities and the only locality rated “Very Good”. The city also led the country in access to information and legal compliance, topping 16 component indicators.
Vietnam, Côte d'Ivoire strenghthen friendship, cooperation
The ongoing visit to Vietnam by President of the National Assembly of Côte d’Ivoire Patrick Achi from August 23 to 26 at the invitation of President of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man is expected to help further strengthen friendship and cooperation between the two countries.
Vietnam-Singapore Comprehensive Strategic Partnership
Member of the Political Bureau and Permanent Member of the Secretariat of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee Tran Cam Tu pays an official visit to Singapore and co-chairs the first Vietnam-Singapore Strategic Dialogue between the CPV and the People’s Action Party of Singapore from August 24–25.
National Security Strategy sets out integrated approach to safeguarding security in new era
The National Security Strategy under Resolution No. 22-NQ/TW calls for closely integrating traditional and modern approaches, strengthening grassroots security, addressing risks at their root and at an early stage, and turning challenges into opportunities to safeguard national interests and maintain a peaceful, stable environment for development.
National Security Strategy sets out goals for a secure, peaceful and prosperous Vietnam
The Party Central Committee has adopted a new National Security Strategy for the new era, aiming to build a modern, multi-layered and comprehensive people-based security posture, mobilise society as a whole to safeguard national security, curb crime and serious accidents, and foster social consensus for a peaceful, civilised and prosperous Vietnam.
Resolution 22 on National Security Strategy sets out six guiding principles
General Secretary and State President To Lam, on behalf of the Party Central Committee, signed Resolution No. 22-NQ/TW on the National Security Strategy. The resolution states that national security protection is under the Party’s absolute and direct leadership in all aspects and the State’s unified management. It is a key and regular task of the entire Party, the people and the armed forces.
Vietnam wins four medals at 38th International Olympiad in Informatics
All four members of Vietnam’s team at the 38th International Olympiad in Informatics (IOI) 2026, held from August 9 to 16, won awards, including one gold medal, two silver medals and one honourable mention. The result placed Vietnam among the top eight countries and territories in the medal tally.
2026–2030: Green economy share of GDP targeted at 10%
The 14th Party Central Committee's recent Conclusion No. 75-KL/TW on environmental protection and proactive response to climate change in the new period has called for the development of climate-resilient urban areas in response to increasingly extreme impacts from nature.
Economic targets for 2030, 2035 and 2045
The Politburo’s Action Programme No. 33-CTr/TW, dated July 28, 2026, sets specific economic targets under the Resolution of the 14th Party Central Committee’s third meeting on reforming Vietnam’s development model, including average annual GDP growth of at least 10% in 2026–2030, 8–8.5% in 2031–2035, and around 7.5% in 2036–2045.
Social targets for 2030, 2035 and 2045
The Politburo’s Action Programme 33, dated July 28, 2026, implementing the Resolution of the 14th Party Central Committee’s third meeting on renewing Vietnam’s development model, sets specific social targets, including a population of around 105.4 million by 2030, 108.3 million by 2035 and 112.9 million by 2045.
500-Day Campaign: 1,715 fallen soldiers’ remains recovered
As of August 12, 2026, 1,715 fallen soldiers’ remains had been recovered under the 500-Day Campaign, launched on March 15 to step up efforts to search for, recover and identify the remains, reaching 24.5% of the target.
Resolution No. 23 harnesses overseas Vietnamese strength for national standing
To further renew and improve the effectiveness of overseas Vietnamese affairs, consolidate the great national unity, enhance international cooperation, and create fresh momentum for Vietnam’s rapid and sustainable development in the new era, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam signed a Politburo resolution on overseas Vietnamese affairs (Resolution No. 23-NQ/TW dated August 2, 2026).
Resolution No. 23 underscores overseas Vietnamese as an integral part of national unity
The Politburo’s Resolution No. 23-NQ/TW, signed by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam on August 2, 2026, aims to renew efforts to engage overseas Vietnamese, strengthen national solidarity and international cooperation, and drive rapid, sustainable national development.
Key highlights of the Viet Nam–New Zealand Joint Statement
Vietnam and New Zealand have issued a joint statement on the occasion of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam’s state visit to New Zealand from August 12-13.
Seven-month agro-forestry-fishery exports rise 7.5%
In the first seven months of 2026, Vietnam’s agro-forestry-fishery exports were estimated at nearly 42.8 billion USD, up 7.5% year-on-year.
Vietnam’s trade turnover up 28.1% in January-July
Vietnam’s total trade turnover reached 659.58 billion USD in the first seven months of 2026, up 28.1% year on year, with exports rising 21.7% and imports increasing 34.8%. The country recorded a trade deficit of 20.52 billion USD during the period.