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Environmental protection and climate change response: Targets for 2030

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam has signed Conclusion No. 75-KL/TW of the third meeting of the 14th Party Central Committee, setting a 2030 target of strengthening environmental governance, climate change response and disaster prevention and control to better protect people’s lives, health, property and livelihoods.

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