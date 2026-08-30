Sci-Tech

3.5 billion-USD AI data centre complex proposed in Tay Ninh

The project is designed for a total IT load capacity of 200 MW. In the first phase, the consortium plans to invest 3.5 billion USD in a 100MW facility, targeting groundbreaking in the fourth quarter of 2026 and commercial operation in 2027.

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – An AI-focused data centre complex with a planned capacity of up to 200 MW has been proposed in southern Tay Ninh province, with the first phase expected to have a capacity of 100 MW and investment of around 3.5 billion USD.

A consortium comprising Saigon Technology and Telecommunications JSC (SAIGONTEL), World Harmony Co., Ltd. (WVU) and SAIF Eagle II Investment Co., Ltd. submitted a letter of intent (LOI) for the project to the provincial People’s Committee at the Tay Ninh investment promotion conference on August 28.

According to SAIGONTEL, the consortium plans to study and develop the AI data centre complex on about 20ha at the Nam Tan Tap Industrial Park in Tan Tap commune.

The project is designed for a total IT load capacity of 200 MW. In the first phase, the consortium plans to invest 3.5 billion USD in a 100MW facility, targeting groundbreaking in the fourth quarter of 2026 and commercial operation in 2027.

Following the submission of the LOI, the consortium will work with Tay Ninh authorities and the power sector to finalise the power supply plan and relevant mechanisms. These steps are needed to complete the project dossier before investment policy approval procedures are considered in accordance with regulations.

SAIGONTEL, a member of Saigon Invest Group (SGI), operates in industrial park infrastructure, technology and telecommunications. The Nam Tan Tap Industrial Park is developed by Saigontel Long An Co., Ltd., a SAIGONTEL subsidiary, which will join WVU and SAIF Eagle II in studying and developing the project.

WVU, a member of World Vista United, specialises in high-tech infrastructure and renewable energy. It is currently developing a 32MW hyperscale data centre project in Taipei, Taiwan (China).

SAIF Eagle II, a member of SAIF Group, will participate as an investor. According to the company, the group has experience investing in data centre and semiconductor infrastructure. Its international financial institution currently manages nearly 10 billion USD in assets and a portfolio of more than 500 companies.

The proposal comes as demand for computing infrastructure serving AI, cloud computing and data services in Vietnam is forecast to continue rising. If implemented as planned, the 100MW first phase will put the project among Vietnam’s largest data centres by capacity.

For Tay Ninh, the project could significantly strengthen the province’s digital infrastructure and create favourable conditions for attracting technology companies and foreign direct investment.

In the longer term, large-scale data infrastructure could support the development of AI, cloud computing and other high-tech activities in the province and across the southern key economic region./.

VNA
#Nghị quyết 57 #NQ 57 #SAIGONTEL #AI data centre #Tay Ninh #SAIF Eagle II #high-tech infrastructure Tay Ninh
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