Sci-Tech

Bac Ninh considers establishing AI centre of excellence

A meeting has been held in Bac Ninh to discuss potential cooperation with Plug and Play in developing the northern province’s innovation ecosystem and establishing an artificial intelligence (AI) centre of excellence, with Standing Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Mai Son receiving a delegation from the global innovation platform.

Bac Ninh considers the establishment of AI centre of excellence to drive innovation. (Photo: VNA)
Bac Ninh considers the establishment of AI centre of excellence to drive innovation. (Photo: VNA)

Bac Ninh (VNA) – A meeting has been held in Bac Ninh to discuss potential cooperation with Plug and Play in developing the northern province’s innovation ecosystem and establishing an artificial intelligence (AI) centre of excellence, with Standing Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Mai Son receiving a delegation from the global innovation platform.

​Plug and Play is a global innovation platform and venture capital firm headquartered in Silicon Valley, the US. It specialises in connecting startups with major corporations, investment funds and governments to promote the development and adoption of new technologies.

​At the working session, representatives from Plug and Play outlined plans to develop an open innovation platform connecting corporations, businesses, universities, research institutions, investment funds and startups. The proposed AI centre of excellence will focus on strategic technology areas, including AI, semiconductors, advanced manufacturing, robotics and clean energy.

​Key activities will include assessing the local innovation ecosystem; developing a five-year roadmap to promote AI adoption and innovation; implementing accelerator programmes, and supporting businesses to access markets, connect with international experts and investors, and develop high-quality human resources.

​Under the proposal, Plug and Play seeks to work with Bac Ninh to assess the province's innovation ecosystem, identify priority sectors and build a specific cooperation plan and roadmap. It also aims to connect local businesses, universities, research institutions and investment funds to participate in the open innovation ecosystem.

​In the initial stage, potential areas for cooperation have been identified as semiconductors, advanced manufacturing, robotics and energy.

​Speaking at the session, Son emphasised that Bac Ninh has consistently viewed science, technology and innovation as an important driver of development.

​The province has recorded positive results in these areas, with several indicators ranking among the country’s highest. Its digital economy accounts for 46% of GRDP while its Provincial Innovation Index (PII) ranks sixth nationwide. It also ranks among the best performers in the Satisfaction Index of Public Administrative Services for people and businesses.

Bac Ninh ranks second nationwide in total registered FDI, with more than 50 billion USD, behind only Ho Chi Minh City, while its export turnover ranks first in the country.

​However, despite these achievements, innovation activities in the province remain limited, and the participation of domestic businesses in global value chains has yet to match their potential, he pointed out.

​Bac Ninh aims to encourage domestic enterprises to step up technological investment and innovation, strengthen their capabilities and gradually meet the requirements of major corporations, thereby enabling them to engage more deeply in global value chains.

​Welcoming the proposal to establish an AI centre of excellence in Bac Ninh, the Standing Vice Chairman said the initiative is well aligned with the province’s strengths in electronics manufacturing, its business ecosystem and its development orientations for the semiconductor and high-tech industries.

​He asked Plug and Play to develop a detailed proposal for the centre, clearly outlining its implementation roadmap, support requirements, operating mechanism and resource mobilisation plan.

​Bac Ninh pledged to create favourable conditions for Plug and Play to conduct surveys and establish the centre. It will also help connect startups, FDI enterprises and domestic businesses to promote the commissioning of AI-based solutions to address challenges and business needs, Son affirmed./.

VNA
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