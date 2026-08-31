Politics

Vietnamese leaders extend congratulations to Malaysia on National Day

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam has sent a congratulatory message to King of Malaysia Sultan Ibrahim Ibni Almarhum Sultan Iskandar on the occasion of the country’s 69th National Day (August 31, 1957 – 2026).

Hanoi (VNA) – General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam has sent a congratulatory message to King of Malaysia Sultan Ibrahim Ibni Almarhum Sultan Iskandar on the occasion of the country’s 69th National Day (August 31, 1957 – 2026).

On the same occasion, Prime Minister Le Minh Hung sent congratulations to his Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim; and National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man cabled congratulatory messages to Speaker of the House of Representatives Johari bin Abdul and President of the Senate Awang Bemee Awang Ali Basah.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung also sent a congratulatory letter to Malaysian Minister of Foreign Affairs Dato’ Seri Utama Haji Mohamad Bin Haji Hasan./.

VNA
#CPTPP #NQ 59 #HNNG 33_2 #congratulations to Malaysia on National Day #Vietnam Malaysia relations Malaysia Vietnam
Follow VietnamPlus

Resolution in action

International integration

Related News

Collins Chong Yew Keat, a foreign affairs, security and strategy analyst at the University of Malaya (Photo: VNA)

Malaysia-Vietnam defence ties set for more practical cooperation: expert

According to the expert, another key outcome was the reaffirmation of the 2023 defence cooperation MoU and the Action Programme for implementing the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership as the principal roadmap for future collaboration. The framework builds on existing cooperation in delegation exchanges, consultation mechanisms, military education, defence industry, and coordination within ASEAN and other multilateral forums.

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam (right) receives outgoing Ambassador of Malaysia to Vietnam Tan Yang Thai on August 5. (Photo: VNA)

Top leader highlights dynamic growth in Vietnam–Malaysia relations

General Secretary and President Lam congratulated the ambassador on the successful completion of his mission in Vietnam and wished him further success in his new position, expressing confidence that he will continue contributing to Malaysia's diplomacy and the development of bilateral ties.

See more

A performance at the programme "Independence Star” 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Political-artistic programme highlights value of independence, aspirations for development

The August Revolution of 1945 stands as one of the most glorious milestones in Vietnam’s history of national construction and defence. Its great victory broke the chains of colonial rule, transforming the Vietnamese people from a nation deprived of independence into masters of their own country and opening an era of national independence associated with socialism.

The ceremony marking Vietnam's 81st National Day anniversary in Khon Kaen province, Thailand, on August 29 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam’s National Day celebrated in Thailand, Japan, Brazil

Vietnamese Consul General in Khon Kaen Dinh Hoang Linh noted that building upon the friendship and cooperation over the past five decades, and with continuously strengthened political trust, the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Vietnam and Thailand will keep growing substantively, serving the interests of both peoples and standing as a model of development cooperation within ASEAN.

Rescue workers operate at a site devastated by flash floods and landslides in Tibet Autonomous Region, China, on August 29, 2026 (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)

Front leader extends condolences to China over severe Tibet landslide

President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee Bui Thi Minh Hoai expressed the Vietnamese people’s deep sympathy for the difficulties and losses suffered by the Chinese people, stressing the longstanding close friendship between the two countries, which are “comrades and brothers,” as well as the traditional cooperation between the VFF and the CPPCC.

NA President Tran Thanh Man speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)

NA President presents Party-membership badges to veteran members

Congratulating the recipients, NA President Man said the Party has led the Vietnamese revolution through numerous challenges, helping the country achieve important accomplishments in the process of national construction and development. These achievements were made possible in part by the great contributions and dedication of generations of Party officials and members, including those honoured at the ceremony.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam delivers a speech at the ceremony marking the 81st anniversary of Vietnam's National Day (September 2, 1945–2026) at the Ho Guom Opera House in Hanoi on the evening of August 28, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Top leader delivers speech at ceremony marking 81st anniversary of National Day

This year’s National Day celebration takes place in an entirely new atmosphere, marking a turning point in Vietnam’s history: following the era of independence, the era of national reunification and the era of renewal, the 14th National Party Congress officially ushered the country into a new era of development – a path towards a wealthy, strong and prosperous Vietnam, said top leader To Lam.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam delivers a speech at the ceremony marking the 81st anniversary of Vietnam's National Day (September 2, 1945–2026) at the Ho Guom Opera House in Hanoi on the evening of August 28, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Top leader chairs ceremony marking 81st National Day in Hanoi

Vietnam stands ready to serve as a bridge for cooperation and dialogue and to make increasingly substantive contributions to addressing shared challenges facing the international community; support an equal and fair multilateral system with the United Nations at its centre, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam said.

Minister of Industry and Trade Le Manh Hung visits the Guri diesel storage facility operated by the Korea National Oil Corporation (KNOC), as part of his working trip to Seoul, the Republic of Korea (RoK) (Photo: the Ministry of Industry and Trade)

Vietnam learns from RoK's experience in oil stockpiling

The visit to the Guri oil storage facility provided the Vietnamese side with an opportunity to directly study the RoK's experience in organising its national oil stockpiling system, while broadening substantive exchanges between the two countries in the field of energy security.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung on August 28 holds phone talks with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Germany seek fresh momentum for deeper, more effective ties

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz discussed major directions to further strengthen political trust, maintain the positive momentum in bilateral relations, tap the full potential of bilateral cooperation, and generate fresh momentum for deeper, more substantive and effective ties between the two countries.