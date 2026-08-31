Vietnamese leaders extend congratulations to Malaysia on National Day

Hanoi (VNA) – General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam has sent a congratulatory message to King of Malaysia Sultan Ibrahim Ibni Almarhum Sultan Iskandar on the occasion of the country’s 69th National Day (August 31, 1957 – 2026).



On the same occasion, Prime Minister Le Minh Hung sent congratulations to his Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim; and National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man cabled congratulatory messages to Speaker of the House of Representatives Johari bin Abdul and President of the Senate Awang Bemee Awang Ali Basah.



Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung also sent a congratulatory letter to Malaysian Minister of Foreign Affairs Dato’ Seri Utama Haji Mohamad Bin Haji Hasan./.

VNA