Vietnamese leaders extend condolences to Algeria over deadly forest fires

Hanoi (VNA) – General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam on August 30 sent condolences to Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune over forest fires in several northeastern provinces that have caused serious loss of life and property.



Prime Minister Le Minh Hung extended condolences to Prime Minister Sifi Ghrieb. Meanwhile, National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man called his message of condolences to President of the Council of the Nation (Senate) Azzouz Nasri and Speaker of the People's National Assembly (Lower House) Khalida Boufedeche.



The same day, Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung also sent condolences to Minister of Foreign Affairs, the National Community Abroad and African Affairs Ahmed Attaf./.

VNA