Politics

Vietnam strengthens ties with East African countries

The ambassador affirmed that Vietnam attaches importance to its friendship and cooperation with African countries, with Ethiopia being an important partner.

The Vietnamese Embassy in Mozambique hosts a ceremony at the Museum of Natural History in Maputo to mark the 81st anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day, drawing more than 250 delegates. (Photo published by VNA)
The Vietnamese Embassy in Mozambique hosts a ceremony at the Museum of Natural History in Maputo to mark the 81st anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day, drawing more than 250 delegates. (Photo published by VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnamese Embassy in Tanzania has held a ceremony in Dar es Salaam to celebrate the 81st anniversary of Vietnam's National Day (September 2) and the 50th anniversary of Vietnam-Ethiopia diplomatic relations (1976-2026), reaffirming commitment to strengthening ties with countries in East Africa.

The event was attended by Tanzanian politicians and scholars, ambassadors and heads of diplomatic missions and international organisations, representatives of businesses and partners, Vietnamese Honorary Consul in the region, and Vietnamese people living, studying and working in the African country.

Addressing the event, Vietnamese Ambassador to Tanzania Vu Thanh Huyen, who is also in charge of Ethiopia, highlighted the significance of National Day on September 2, a historic milestone that ushered Vietnam into an era of national independence, freedom and development. She reviewed the country’s major socio-economic achievements, as well as progress in external relations and international integration, particularly its expanding ties with African and East African countries.

The ambassador affirmed that Vietnam attaches importance to its friendship and cooperation with African countries, with Ethiopia being an important partner. Over the five decades since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1976, bilateral ties have been continuously strengthened across various fields on the basis of respect for independence and sovereignty, equality and mutual benefit. Vietnam appreciates the support and partnership of East African countries and looks forward to further promoting practical and effective collaboration, she added.

Ethiopian Ambassador to Tanzania Fekadu Beyene Ayana extended congratulations to the Vietnamese Government and people on Vietnam's National Day and praised the country’s achievements in national development and on the international stage. He highlighted the 50th anniversary of Vietnam-Ethiopia diplomatic relations as an important milestone reflecting the long-standing friendship and cooperation between the two countries, expressing his confidence that the bilateral ties will continue to expand and contribute to stronger Vietnam-Africa relations.

The Vietnamese Embassy in Mozambique also hosted a ceremony at the Museum of Natural History in Maputo to mark the 81st anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day, drawing more than 250 delegates, including Mozambican Minister of Planning and Development Salim Valá, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of National Defence Casimiro Augusto Mueio, Deputy Attorney General Amabélia Chuquela, and representatives of the Assembly of the Republic, the Mozambique Liberation Front (FRELIMO), diplomatic corps, international organisations, businesses, experts and the Vietnamese community.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Mozambique Tran Thi Thu Thin recalled the historic significance of September 2, 1945, and highlighted Vietnam’s achievements after four decades of Doi moi (Renewal), as well as its goal of becoming a developed, high-income nation by 2045.

She affirmed that Mozambique remains a priority partner in Vietnam’s foreign policy toward Africa. The bilateral ties, rooted in the two countries’ struggles for national liberation, have continued to grow through flagship cooperation projects such as the Movitel telecommunications joint venture, agricultural cooperation programmes, and the contributions of Vietnamese experts in education and healthcare.

Amid severe floods in Mozambique in 2026, the Vietnamese Government provided 100,000 USD in relief aid, while the Vietnamese community donated six tonnes of food to people in Maputo province. Movitel also worked to restore telecommunications networks and support local communities. Bilateral cooperation in education has been strengthened with the signing of an agreement on higher education cooperation, opening opportunities for student exchanges.

Salim Valá conveyed President Daniel Francisco Chapo’s congratulations to Vietnamese leaders and people and said Vietnam’s export-oriented industrialisation and technology-driven development offered valuable lessons for Mozambique in implementing its National Development Strategy 2025-2044 and Economic Recovery and Growth Plan 2025-2029.

He called on businesses of both countries to shift from traditional trade towards joint production, investment and deeper processing value chains, particularly in high-tech agriculture, cashew processing, fisheries, energy, logistics infrastructure and digital finance. The Mozambican Government affirmed its readiness to work with Vietnam to translate the two countries’ friendship into concrete development opportunities

Cultural exchanges at the ceremony, including traditional Xigubo dances, Vietnamese conical-hat performances, Dong Ho folk paintings and artworks about Vietnam’s late President Ho Chi Minh, helped foster mutual understanding and people-to-people ties between Vietnam and Mozambique./.

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