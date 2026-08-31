Political-artistic programme highlights value of independence, aspirations for development

Hanoi (VNA) - The 11th edition of the political-artistic programme “Independence Star” was held in Hanoi on August 30 night under the theme “The Light of Independence – Aspiration for a Powerful Vietnam.”



The programme was jointly organised by the Editorial Board of the Communist Review and the Ministry of Public Security to celebrate the 81st anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19, 1945–2026), the 81st National Day of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam (September 2, 1945–2026), the 81st anniversary of the traditional day of the People’s Public Security Force (August 19, 1945–2026), and the 21st anniversary of the “All People Protecting National Security” Festival (August 19, 2005–2026).



Among those attending were Politburo members: Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Publicity Trinh Van Quyet; Minister of Public Security General Luong Tam Quang; Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung; and President of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics Doan Minh Huan.



The August Revolution of 1945 stands as one of the most glorious milestones in Vietnam’s history of national construction and defence. Its great victory broke the chains of colonial rule, transforming the Vietnamese people from a nation deprived of independence into masters of their own country and opening an era of national independence associated with socialism.



It was during those historic autumn days that the Vietnam People’s Public Security Force was established, undertaking the sacred mission of protecting the Party, the State, the people and the socialist regime; safeguarding national security; maintaining social order and safety; and ensuring peace and happiness for the people.



First held in 2016, “Independence Star” has become a distinctive annual political-artistic programme eagerly expected by revolutionary veterans, intellectuals, officials, Party members, armed forces personnel and people from all walks of life during the August Revolution anniversary celebrations.



Beyond revisiting heroic chapters of national history, the programme serves as a profound tribute to generations who sacrificed and devoted themselves to the independence and freedom of the Fatherland. It also seeks to strengthen public confidence, foster patriotism, inspire self-reliance and resilience, and promote national solidarity and a sense of responsibility and dedication among Vietnamese people.



Building on the legacy and influence of previous editions, “Independence Star” 2026 introduced innovations in both ideological content and artistic expression. Carefully staged musical and dance performances combined political depth with artistic appeal, while historical, traditional and folk elements were blended with modern performance technologies.



The programme celebrated the Communist Party of Vietnam and President Ho Chi Minh, honored the strength of the people and the great national unity bloc, and paid tribute to the sacrifices and contributions of the people’s armed forces. It also highlighted the major and historically significant achievements recorded during the country’s renewal, national construction and defense.



The theme “The Light of Independence – Aspiration for a Powerful Vietnam” connects the sacred and enduring values of independence and freedom with the nation’s aspirations for prosperous development, civilisation and happiness in the new era.



“The Light of Independence” not only recalled the 81-year journey since the historic autumn of independence and honoured the immense sacrifices and contributions of previous generations, but also symbolised revolutionary ideals, faith and justice. It represented a guiding light forged by history, passed down from generation to generation and now converging into the will, resilience and intellect of the Vietnamese people as they build the future.



With its political depth, meticulous production and emotionally resonant artistic language, “Independence Star” 2026 offered audiences moments of pride, emotion and reflection.



Vice President of the National Assembly Nguyen Thi Thanh presents gifts to heroic Vietnamese mothers, Heroes of the People’s Armed Forces, families of fallen soldiers, wounded soldiers and people who rendered services to the nation. (Photo: VNA)

Drawing inspiration from the historic autumn of independence, the programme spread a sense of national pride, gratitude, confidence and aspiration to contribute, providing fresh momentum for the Party, people and armed forces to stand united, overcome difficulties and challenges, and firmly safeguard and build the socialist Fatherland.



It also reaffirmed the shared aspiration for a peaceful, independent, democratic, prosperous, strong, civilised and happy Vietnam.



As part of the programme, the organisers presented meaningful gifts to heroic Vietnamese mothers, Heroes of the People’s Armed Forces, families of fallen soldiers, wounded soldiers and people who rendered services to the nation./.