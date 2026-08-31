Politics

Seminar explores President Ho Chi Minh's thought, ways to deepen Vietnam–East Africa cooperation

Vietnamese Ambassador to Tanzania Vu Thanh Huyen, who is also in charge of Ethiopia, highlighted three enduring pillars of President Ho Chi Minh's thought, namely national independence, international solidarity and human progress.

A view of the seminar held in Dar es Salaam as part of activities marking the 50th anniversary of Vietnam–Ethiopia diplomatic ties (1976–2026). (Photo: Published by VNA)
A view of the seminar held in Dar es Salaam as part of activities marking the 50th anniversary of Vietnam–Ethiopia diplomatic ties (1976–2026). (Photo: Published by VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnamese Embassy in Tanzania has organised a seminar on late President Ho Chi Minh's thought and ways to promote cooperation serving the development of Vietnam–East Africa relations in Dar es Salaam, as part of activities marking the 50th anniversary of Vietnam–Ethiopia diplomatic ties (1976–2026).

The event drew a large number of scholars, lecturers, students and business representatives from the three countries. Those from prominent businesses operating in the region, including Viettel Tanzania, Halotel, Viettel Burundi, Lumitel and Ethiopian Airlines also attended the seminar.

The participation of diplomats, academics and business representatives created a multi-dimensional forum for discussions on the legacy of the founder of modern Vietnam, the history of national liberation struggles, and prospects for cooperation. Economic and technological connectivity, together with people-to-people exchanges, were highlighted as key drivers for deepening Vietnam–East Africa relations.

Addressing the seminar, Vietnamese Ambassador to Tanzania Vu Thanh Huyen, who is also in charge of Ethiopia, highlighted three enduring pillars of President Ho Chi Minh's thought, namely national independence, international solidarity and human progress.

The Ambassador noted that the late leader, from an early stage, had linked Vietnam's struggle with the global anti-colonial movement, including in Africa, through activities such as his involvement in the Intercolonial Union and his contributions to Le Paria. Vietnam and Africa share many historical similarities in their journeys to safeguard sovereignty, promote self-reliance, self-strengthening and pursue people-centred development, she said.

Huyen said the spirit of solidarity forged during the struggles for national liberation should be translated into practical cooperation programmes in the new period, focusing on stronger air connectivity, expanded academic exchanges, high-tech agriculture to support food security and resilience to climate change, as well as digital trade and business, market and people-to-people linkages between Vietnam and East Africa.

Ethiopian Ambassador to Tanzania Fekadu Beyene Ayana highlighted similarities between President Ho Chi Minh's thought on national liberation and that of early African leaders such as Kwame Nkrumah, Jomo Kenyatta, Julius Nyerere and Patrice Lumumba. Their common core was the aspiration for independence, linking political liberation with economic sovereignty and social justice.

Ayana affirmed that lessons in mass mobilisation, self-reliance and international solidarity remain relevant to Vietnam–Africa relations today.

David S. Muya, an expert from the international relations department at the University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM), emphasised the role of education and young people in carrying forward the legacy of friendship. The UDSM proposed a two-way approach to cooperation, linking education and research with specific development challenges facing the region, including food security, small- and medium-sized enterprise development, vocational training and digital transformation. Recommended initiatives included short-term exchange programmes, visiting lecturers, applied research projects and the establishment of innovation networks among educational institutions.

General Director of Halotel Tanzania Bui Van Thang presented a paper on Halotel's model as an example of Global South cooperation for community development. The company pledged to continue serving as a bridge, translating diplomatic ties into concrete economic projects.

The seminar not only provided an opportunity to learn about and discuss the life, career and thought of President Ho Chi Minh, but also opened a dialogue on values relevant to international relations and development cooperation today.

The Vietnamese Embassy affirmed that it would continue to promote academic, business and youth connectivity, contributing to making Vietnam–East Africa relations increasingly substantive, effective and sustainable./.

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