Politics

Vietnam, SCO seek to expand ties for peace, sustainable development

The Vice President affirmed that Vietnam attaches importance to its relations with the SCO and its member states, and stands ready to actively participate in cooperation activities within the SCO framework for peace, stability and development in the region and the world, in accordance with international law, the United Nations Charter and Vietnam’s foreign policy of independence and self-reliance.

An overview of the meeting between Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan and Secretary-General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Nurlan Yermekbayev in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, on August 31. (Photo courtesy of the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs)
An overview of the meeting between Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan and Secretary-General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Nurlan Yermekbayev in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, on August 31. (Photo courtesy of the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vice President of Vietnam Vo Thi Anh Xuan on August 31 received Secretary-General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Nurlan Yermekbayev in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, on the occasion of her participation in the SCO Plus Summit.

At the meeting, Yermekbayev expressed his honour at welcoming Xuan to the summit and recalled his fond impressions and memories of Vietnam and its people during his tenure as Kazakhstan’s concurrent ambassador to Vietnam.

Highlighting Vietnam’s growing stature and reputation in the region, the SCO Secretary-General said he was particularly impressed by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam’s keynote address at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore in May, noting that the goals and principles pursued by Vietnam are fully in line with the SCO’s development orientations.

For her part, Xuan thanked Yermekbayev for his goodwill towards Vietnam and congratulated the SCO on its 25th anniversary.

She affirmed that the SCO has made important achievements in promoting dialogue, building trust, strengthening cooperation and connectivity across the Eurasian space, thereby helping to address conflicts and disputes and contributing to peace in different regions around the world.

The Vice President affirmed that Vietnam attaches importance to its relations with the SCO and its member states, and stands ready to actively participate in cooperation activities within the SCO framework for peace, stability and development in the region and the world, in accordance with international law, the United Nations Charter and Vietnam’s foreign policy of independence and self-reliance.

Vietnam is also ready to serve as a bridge to promote cooperation between the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the SCO, strengthen connectivity between Southeast Asia and Central Asia, and enhance links between ASEAN and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) as well as other regional cooperation mechanisms, contributing to stronger cooperation for peace, stability and sustainable development, she said.

Sharing Vietnam’s major development orientations in the coming period and its goals towards 2045, Xuan proposed the SCO coordinate to promote collaboration in such areas as economy, trade, science and technology, and innovation, as well as in combating terrorism, transnational crime and cybercrime.

Yermekbayev said the SCO has evolved beyond being solely a security organisation as it was at its inception, adding that its cooperation is now expanding to various areas, including economy, trade, culture and people-to-people exchanges.

He added that the SCO is also undertaking comprehensive reforms to enhance its role and promote international cooperation between the organisation and its member states, as well as among SCO members. He expressed his belief that SCO-Vietnam cooperation will generate practical benefits for both sides.

On the occasion, the Vice President invited the SCO Secretary-General to visit Vietnam again at an early date to witness firsthand the country’s latest development achievements.

Yermekbayev expressed his appreciation for the invitation and wished Vietnam success in achieving its national development goals by 2045.

The SCO now has 10 member states, namely Belarus, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan./.

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