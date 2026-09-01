Vietnamese, Kyrgyzstani leaders discuss ways to deepen bilateral relations

Authorities in Khanh Hoa province are stepping up searches for the remains of fallen soldiers in remote forests and former revolutionary bases as part of the 500-day Campaign to Accelerate the Search, Repatriation and Identification of Fallen Soldiers’ Remains. Despite rugged terrain, harsh weather and dwindling information from historical witnesses, officers and soldiers continue to follow every clue in their efforts to bring the fallen home to rest alongside their comrades.