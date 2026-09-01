New vitality in revolutionary land of Phu Dinh

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Vietnamese, Kyrgyzstani leaders discuss ways to deepen bilateral relations
President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov on August 31 hosted a reception for Vice President of Vietnam Vo Thi Anh Xuan, who is in Bishkek to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Plus Summit, during which the two leaders discussed measures to further advance bilateral relations.
Vice President holds bilateral meetings, meets Vietnamese community in Kyrgyzstan
Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan held bilateral meetings with senior officials and met with the Vietnamese community in Bishkek on August 31 on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Plus Summit in the Kyrgyz capital.
Hanoi Police: 81 years of duty and dedication
Over 81 years, the Hanoi Police have played a key and pioneering role in safeguarding national security and maintaining social order. Proactive and innovative, they have become a steadfast force protecting the country’s political, economic and cultural centre.
Wartime farm emerges as community tourism destination
With its special historical significance during the war, the Pham Van Dong Farm in Lang Tra village, Son Linh commune, Quang Ngai province, is being preserved and promoted as a potential agricultural and community tourism destination.
New schools open doors to a brighter future in Da Nang’s border areas
Newly built boarding schools in Da Nang’s western border areas are giving teachers and students a modern learning environment, opening up greater opportunities for children to learn, grow and pursue their dreams.
Bringing history closer to young people in digital age
As technology transforms the way young people engage with information, innovative approaches such as virtual reality are bringing Vietnam’s history closer to new generations, helping foster national pride, gratitude and a sense of responsibility for the country’s future.
Tour brings Hanoi’s subsidy-era memories to life
This National Day holiday (September 2), residents and visitors to Hanoi can take a journey back in time through "Patriotic Tour: Touching Memories of a Bygone Era", an immersive experience recreating everyday life in the capital during the 1970s and 1980s.
Phu Yen Geopark unlocks tourism potential
The Central Highland province of Dak Lak is developing the Phu Yen Geopark with a view to seeking UNESCO Global Geopark status. Beyond international recognition, the initiative aims to preserve geological, natural, cultural and historical heritage while promoting sustainable tourism, and improving local livelihoods.
Digitalisation boosts Vietnamese goods
For many years, the campaign “Vietnamese people prioritise using Vietnamese goods” has played an important role in promoting domestic consumption and supporting local businesses. Today, alongside traditional trade fairs and distribution channels, digital platforms are creating new opportunities for Vietnamese products to increase their competitiveness.
Solar power - cutting costs, powering growth
The central province of Quang Tri is entering a new phase of growth, driving up demand for electricity in production and daily life. Renewable energy is helping cut costs while adding clean, locally generated power. Rooftops across Quang Tri are turning the province’s solar and wind potential into a new driver of growth.
“Marching Forward with Vietnam” sets Guinness World Record
On the morning of August 30, the second nationwide “Marching Forward with Vietnam” event took place simultaneously in all 34 centrally-run cities and provinces.
Persevering through the mountains to bring fallen soldiers home
Authorities in Khanh Hoa province are stepping up searches for the remains of fallen soldiers in remote forests and former revolutionary bases as part of the 500-day Campaign to Accelerate the Search, Repatriation and Identification of Fallen Soldiers’ Remains. Despite rugged terrain, harsh weather and dwindling information from historical witnesses, officers and soldiers continue to follow every clue in their efforts to bring the fallen home to rest alongside their comrades.
Ho Chi Minh City expands retail and tourism through outlet centres
Ho Chi Minh City is exploring outlet centres not simply as places offering discounted goods, but as part of an integrated retail, service and tourism ecosystem. The model could expand consumer space, attract visitors and boost retail growth.
Top leader inspects key transport, education projects in Hanoi
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam on August 29 inspected the Hoang Cau–Voi Phuc section of Ring Road No. 1 and the Hoang Quan Chi High School project in Hanoi, urging authorities to ensure timely completion and quality facilities for the new school year.
Connecting foreigners to Vietnam's digital ecosystem
From visas and residency application to electronic identification and public services, more procedures for foreign nationals in Vietnam are moving online, making them faster and more convenient. Building on these individual services, Vietnam is working towards a more connected, secure and user-friendly digital ecosystem for foreigners.
Vietnam, US step up economic and trade cooperation
As part of his working visit to the United States, Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Van Thang held meetings with US senior officials on August 27-28. The meetings aimed to deepen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Vietnam and the US and promote cooperation in economics, trade, finance and technology.
Bringing traditional architecture back to life amid urbanization
As part of the Hanoi Creative Design Festival 2026, the “Xom Doai” cultural and arts space has opened in Yen Xuan commune in Hanoi. Built with collected and restored traditional architectural elements, the space offers a new way to bring heritage back into contemporary life through architecture, art and community creativity.
Beyond FDI, Vietnam leverages foreign resources to build up domestic capacity
Nearly 40 years after opening its economy to tap international resources for national development, Vietnam is shifting its focus from simply attracting more foreign investment to using it more effectively to strengthen domestic capacity, enhance competitiveness and bolster economic self-reliance, the central message of the Politburo’s Resolution No. 10-NQ/TW.
Cultural vitality of mountainous markets
Amid the fast pace of modern life, mountainous markets in Dien Bien province continue to attract visitors while preserving the distinctive culture of local ethnic communities. More than places to buy and sell everyday goods, these markets are also spaces for cultural activities, social gatherings and community interaction. They help preserve traditional identities while creating new opportunities for community-based tourism.
Top leader chairs ceremony marking 81st anniversary of National Day
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam and his spouse chaired a ceremony marking the 81st anniversary of Vietnam's National Day in Hanoi on August 28.