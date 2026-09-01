Politics

President Ho Chi Minh statue inaugurated in Bishkek

Ho Chi Minh Square and the statue of President Ho Chi Minh in Bishkek further demonstrate the affection and respect for President Ho Chi Minh while adding to the symbols of friendship between Vietnam and Kyrgyzstan.

Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan and delegates cut the ribbon to inaugurate President Ho Chi MInh statue (Photo: VNA)
Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan and delegates cut the ribbon to inaugurate President Ho Chi MInh statue (Photo: VNA)

Bishkek (VNA) - Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan attended the inauguration ceremony of a statue of President Ho Chi Minh at Ho Chi Minh Square, located within the Royal Central Park complex in Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan, on the morning of August 31.

The attendance formed part of her working trip to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Plus Summit and conduct bilateral activities in Kyrgyzstan.

Addressing the event, Xuan highlighted the great contributions of the nation’s revered leader and the deep affection and respect for President Ho Chi Minh held by Vietnamese people living around the world. She also thanked the Kyrgyz authorities and the Bishkek administration for supporting the construction of the monument honouring President Ho Chi Minh, which also serves as a warm gathering place for Vietnamese living abroad.

Following the speeches, Xuan, representatives of the Kyrgyz leadership and other delegates cut the ribbon to inaugurate the statue. The delegates then laid flowers and observed a minute of silence in memory of President Ho Chi Minh.

The statue is made of 99.99% pure bronze. The statue and its nameplate weigh more than one tonne. It is a replica of a bust of President Ho Chi Minh by sculptor Tran Van Lam, currently displayed at the Ho Chi Minh Museum. Two plaques on the pedestal provide brief biographies of President Ho Chi Minh in Vietnamese and Kyrgyz.

The inauguration of the President Ho Chi Minh statue in Bishkek is of practical significance in introducing President Ho Chi Minh, as well as Vietnam's country, people and culture, to the Kyrgyz people. It also contributes to creating another symbol of friendship, enhancing mutual understanding and promoting people-to-people exchanges between Vietnam and Kyrgyzstan. The project is particularly meaningful as Kyrgyzstan is the 53rd of the 56 countries visited by the Vietnamese leader.

The event took place against the backdrop of positive developments in the traditional friendship between the two countries. Vietnam and Kyrgyzstan established diplomatic relations in 1992. In March 2025, Kyrgyz Prime Minister Adylbek Kasymaliev paid an official visit to Vietnam, the first by a Kyrgyz head of government to Vietnam since the two countries established diplomatic relations, giving fresh impetus to bilateral ties.

During his visit to Vietnam, Adylbek Kasymaliev laid a wreath and paid tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum, and together with the Vietnamese Prime Minister visited his stilt house in the Presidential Palace historical site.

Ho Chi Minh Square and the statue of President Ho Chi Minh in Bishkek further demonstrate the affection and respect for President Ho Chi Minh while adding to the symbols of friendship between the two countries.

They are expected to become a cultural and friendship destination where Kyrgyz people, the Vietnamese community and international friends can learn more about President Ho Chi Minh and Vietnam, thereby contributing to fostering friendship and promoting people-to-people exchanges between Vietnam and Kyrgyzstan./.

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