Politics

Vietnamese, Kyrgyzstani leaders discuss ways to deepen bilateral relations

The Vice President affirmed that Vietnam attaches great importance to its traditional friendship with Kyrgyzstan, considering it an important and reliable partner in Central Asia.

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov (R) on August 31 welcomes Vice President of Vietnam Vo Thi Anh Xuan. (Photo: VNA)
President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov (R) on August 31 welcomes Vice President of Vietnam Vo Thi Anh Xuan. (Photo: VNA)

Bishkek (VNA) – President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov on August 31 hosted a reception for Vice President of Vietnam Vo Thi Anh Xuan, who is in Bishkek to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Plus Summit, during which the two leaders discussed measures to further advance bilateral relations.

Warmly welcoming Xuan and the high-level Vietnamese delegation, Japarov spoke highly of the significance of her visit and the positive development of bilateral friendship and cooperation, particularly in politics and diplomacy, trade, investment and people-to-people exchanges.

He affirmed that Kyrgyzstan attaches importance to its relations with Vietnam, considers the country one of its leading partners in Southeast Asia, and wishes to further deepen bilateral cooperation.

Xuan conveyed an invitation from General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam for President Japarov to visit Vietnam at a convenient time.

She took this occasion to congratulate the Kyrgyzstani Government and people on the 35th anniversary of Independence Day (August 31, 1991-2026). She praised the country’s socio-economic achievements under President Japarov’s leadership and spoke highly of Kyrgyzstan’s role and initiatives in responding to climate change and promoting sustainable development.

Xuan also congratulated Kyrgyzstan, as SCO Chair for 2025-2026, on successfully hosting a number of important high-level activities, thereby contributing to peace, stability and cooperation in the region and the world.

The Vice President affirmed that Vietnam attaches great importance to its traditional friendship with Kyrgyzstan, considering it an important and reliable partner in Central Asia. She proposed the two sides continue strengthening political trust through increased delegation exchanges and high-level contacts, and creating favourable conditions for businesses to explore each other’s markets, expand investment and trade between Vietnam and Kyrgyzstan, as well as with the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

Regarding economic and investment cooperation, Japarov praised the operations and contributions of Vietnamese businesses in Kyrgyzstan, particularly ROX Group, which is investing in energy and urban infrastructure. He pledged continued attention and favourable conditions for the group to effectively implement its projects and expand its investment and business activities in Kyrgyzstan. On the occasion, he presented the Dostuk (Friendship) Order to Tran Anh Tuan, a leader of ROX Group, in recognition of his significant contributions to investment cooperation between the two countries.

On multilateral cooperation, Xuan proposed Vietnam and Kyrgyzstan continue coordinating closely and supporting each other at the United Nations and other multilateral forums. She congratulated Kyrgyzstan on its election as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for the 2027-2028 term.

Japarov, in turn, affirmed Kyrgyzstan’s readiness to continue close cooperation with Vietnam within the UN and other multilateral mechanisms.

The two sides agreed to expand cooperation into areas with considerable potential, including science and technology, transport, logistics, culture, tourism, sports and people-to-people exchanges. They also pledged to strengthen coordination in addressing traditional and non-traditional security challenges and promote the bridging role of Vietnam and Kyrgyzstan in enhancing connectivity between Southeast Asia and Central Asia.

Xuan urged Japarov and relevant Kyrgyzstani authorities to continue facilitating the Vietnamese community’s stable residence, employment and business activities, so as to enable them to integrate into local society and contribute positively to the host country’s development and bilateral friendship.

On the same day, Vice President Xuan met with representatives of the Vietnamese community and held several other bilateral meetings./.

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#NQ 59 #President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov #Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan Kyrgyzstan
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