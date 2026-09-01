Politics

Myanmar President and spouse to pay official visit to Vietnam

President of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar Min Aung Hlaing and his spouse will pay an official visit to Vietnam from September 4 to 6.

Myanmar President Min Aung Hlaing after taking the oath in Naypyidaw on April 10, 2026 (Photo: AP/VNA)
Myanmar President Min Aung Hlaing after taking the oath in Naypyidaw on April 10, 2026 (Photo: AP/VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - President of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar Min Aung Hlaing and his spouse will pay an official visit to Vietnam from September 4 to 6.

The visit will be made at the invitation of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and his spouse, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs./.

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