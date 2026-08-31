Sleeper bus crash in central Gia Lai province leaves four dead

Gia Lai (VNA) – A sleeper bus carrying 34 people overturned on a bypass of National Highway 19 in central Gia Lai province early on August 31, killing four people.



The sleeper bus operated by Viet Tan Phat, bearing registration plate 50E-449.17, was driven by Nguyen Canh Ha Long, born in 1993. The bus was travelling from Dak Lak province towards An Khe ward in Gia Lai province when it suddenly lost control at Km 104+600 and overturned onto its right side near the roadside.



The injured victims are receiving emergency treatment at local medical facilities.



Following the accident, leaders of Gia Lai province, traffic police and local authorities visited and offered support and encouragement to the victims.



Police said initial tests showed the driver had no alcohol in his blood and tested negative for drugs. He held a category D driving licence, while the bus had a valid roadworthiness certificate until December 2027.



Initial findings indicated that heavy rain caused soil, sand and water to suddenly flow onto the road, making the road slippery and causing the bus to lose control. Authorities are continuing their investigation to determine the exact cause of the accident./.

VNA