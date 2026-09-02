Leaders of nations extend congratulations to Vietnam on National Day

Hanoi (VNA) - Leaders of various countries have extended their greetings to their Vietnamese counterparts on the occasion of the 81st anniversary of National Day (September 2).



General Secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party Central Committee and President Thongloun Sisoulith, Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone, and Acting President of the National Assembly Sounthone Xayachak of Laos have respectively extended congratulations to General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and President of the National Assembly (NA) Tran Thanh Man.



The top leaders of Laos expressed their their great joy and pride at Vietnam’s major and comprehensive achievements over the past 81 years, particularly during the 40 years of Doi Moi (renewal). Under the sound leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam, founded by President Ho Chi Minh, the Vietnamese people have overcome countless difficulties and challenges to achieve major and comprehensive success in national safeguaring and building, with firm political stability, strong economic growth, and steadily improving living standards of its people, and an increasingly prominent role and stature for Vietnam in the region and on the international stage.



These glorious achievements have provided valuable experience and a great source of encouragement for Laos, in its cause of national defence, construction and development. Despite the complex and unpredictable developments in the region and the world, the Lao Party, State and people will continue to work closely with the Party, State and people of Vietnam to safeguard and nurture the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion between the two countries’ Parties, States and peoples. The Laos–Vietnam relationship will remain evergreen and enduring, for the benefit of the two countries’ people and for peace, stability and development in the region and the world.



On this occasion, General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping sent congratulations to General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam. Premier Li Qiang and Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress of China Zhao Leji did the same to Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and NA President Tran Thanh Man, respectively.



In their congratulatory messages, China’s top leaders hailed Vietnam’s achievements, noting that the country’s socio-economic development has remained stable and dynamic while its influence and standing in the region and the world have continued to grow. They expressed confidence that, under the steadfast leadership of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam, headed by General Secretary and President To Lam, the Vietnamese people will successfully accomplish the goals and tasks set by the 14th National Party Congress and make strong progress toward the two centenary goals on the the founding anniversaries of the Party and the country.



They reaffirmed that Vietnam remains a priority in China’s neighbourhood diplomacy. They expressed their readiness to work with Vietnam to further strengthen traditional friendship, solidarity and cooperation, and advance the China-Vietnam comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership in a more substantive and profound manner, deliver greater tangible benefits to the people of both countries, and make contributions to peace and progress for humanity.



The Central Committee of the Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) cabled a messages of congratulations to the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee, Cambodian King Preah Bat Samdech Preah Boromneath Norodom Sihamoni, President of the Senate Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, President of the National Assembly Samdech Moha Roatsapheathika Thipadei Khuon Sudary, and Prime Minister Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei Hun Manet sent congratulatory messages to General Secretary and President To Lam, Prime Minister Le Minh Hung, and NA President Chairman Tran Thanh Man.



In their messages, the CPP Central Committee and Cambodian leaders praised their recent major achievements made by the Party, State and people of Vietnam in socio-economic development, contributing to improving people’s living standards and further enhancing Vietnam’s role and standing in the region and on the international stage. They expressed confidence that, under the wise leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam, headed by General Secretary and President To Lam, Vietnam will achieve its development goals, becoming an upper-middle-income country by 2030 and a high-income developed country by 2045.



They reaffirmed that Cambodia places great importance on the “good-neighbourliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive cooperation and long-term sustainability” that the two countries have steadily built on a foundation of political trust and mutual respect, assistance and support for their shared interests. They also expressed firm confidence that the people of Cambodia and Vietnam will achieve even greater successes, both now and in the future, further strengthening their friendship, solidarity and close, mutually beneficial cooperation for the benefit of the two countries’ people and in the spirit of good-neighbourly relations. Cambodian leaders also pledged to continue working closely with their Vietnamese counterparts to further deepen bilateral ties and promote peace, stability and prosperity in the region.



Russian President Vladimir Putin cabled a congratulatory message to General Secretary and President To Lam, while Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin extended greetings to Prime Minister Le Minh Hung. Russian Chairwoman of the Federation Council Valentina Matviyenko and Chairman of the State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin also sent congratulatory letters to NA President Tran Thanh Man.



Russian leaders congratulated leaders and people of Vietnam on the occasion of the country’s great national celebration, noting that Vietnam and Russia have stood side by side through a long and challenging journey over the past decades. They highlighted Vietnam’s impressive socio-economic achievements and its steadily growing standing on the international stage. Russia’s high-ranking leaders affirmed that the Vietnam-Russia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership is developing positively, with the two countries, in a spirit of friendship and mutual respect, continuing to advance initiatives and areas of bilateral cooperation while closely coordinating on regional and international issues in the interests of both countries’ people.



On this occasion, Chairman of the United Russia Party Dmitry Medvedev and also sent a congratulatory letter to General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee To Lam.



General Secretary of the Workers’ Party of Korea and President of State Affairs of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) Kim Jong Un sent congratulations to General Secretary and President To Lam. Pak Thae Song, Premier of the Cabinet of the DPRK, cabled a congratulatory message to Prime Minister Le Minh Hung.



In their messages, the DPRK leaders extended their congratulations to Vietnamese Party, Government leaders and people, expressing confidence that the two countries’ traditional friendship will continue to deepen and expand in line with agreements reached by the two countries’ senior leaders. They wished the Vietnamese Party, Government and people continue obtaining greater achievements in the years ahead.



Mongolia's President Ukhnaa Khurelsukh, Prime Minister Nyam-Osor Uchral and Chairman of the Parliament Sandag Byambatsogt cabled their messages of congratulations to General Secretary and President To Lam, Prime Minister Le Minh Hung, and NA President Tran Thanh Man, respectively.



In their congratulatory message, Mongolia’s top leaders congratulated Vietnam on the major achievements made by the Vietnamese people under the leadership of the Party, headed by General Secretary and President To Lam, noting that these achievements have contributed to economic growth and improved living standards. They also affirmed their commitment to working with Vietnam to implement agreements reached by the two countries’ senior leaders and to further develop and strengthen the Mongolia-Vietnam Comprehensive Partnership in the new phase of development.



US President Donald Trump sent a congratulatory message to General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and the Vietnamese people. In his message, President Trump praised Vietnam’s independence as a testament to the strength and resilience of the Vietnamese people and a legacy that inspires friendship between the two countries. Highlighting the progress made under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, President Trump affirmed that the US attaches great importance to its relationship with Vietnam, as well as to the two countries’ shared commitment to peace, prosperity and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. The US highly values ​​Vietnam's growing global leadership role as a founding member of the Board of Peace and looks forward to both sides continuing to build on the progress achieved and cooperate for shared prosperity and security.



Emperor Naruhito of Japan offered a congratulatory message to General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, conveying his warm congratulations and sincere best wishes to the Vietnamese leader, and wishing him continued happiness and the Vietnamese people prosperity.



French President Emmanuel Macron cabled a letter of congratulation to General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam.



In the letter, President Macron expressed his pleasure that, through regular exchanges since To Lam assumed the position of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee, the two sides have built a relationship based on trust and friendship, helping further strengthen the close and longstanding ties between the two peoples.



President Macron noted that France and Vietnam, as well as the European Union and ASEAN, share commitment to multilateralism and the peaceful resolution of disputes. King Charles III of the UK cabled a message of congratulation to General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam.



The King noted that this year’s National Day provides a valuable opportunity to reflect on the enduring friendship between the two countries, and expressed his appreciation for the close bilateral ties and his commitment to continuing to contribute to the development of closer and stronger cooperation in the years ahead. He touched upon the shared challenges facing both nations, particularly those related to climate change and the conservation of the natural world, and expressed his hope that the two countries will continue to work together to pursue meaningful and sustainable solutions.



On the occasion, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Laos Thongsavanh Phomvihane, Head of the LPRP Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations Bounleua Phandanouvong, Director of the Office of the Commission for Foreign Affairs of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Prak Sokhonn, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, DPRK Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui, Mongolian Foreign Minister Batmunkh Battsetseg, and French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot sent congratulatory messages and letters to Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung./.



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