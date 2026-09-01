Politics

Vice President attends Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Plus Summit in Kyrgyzstan

Vietnam stands ready to serve as a bridge to promote cooperation between ASEAN and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, strengthen connectivity between Southeast Asia and Central Asia and the broader Eurasian region, thereby expanding areas of cooperation, enhancing strategic autonomy and delivering tangible benefits to people.

Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan attended and delivered an important speech at the 2026 Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Plus (SCO Plus) Summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan on September 1. Photo: VNA
Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan attended and delivered an important speech at the 2026 Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Plus (SCO Plus) Summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan on September 1. Photo: VNA

Bishkek (VNA) – Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan, authorised by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, attended and delivered an important speech at the 2026 Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Plus (SCO Plus) Summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan on September 1.

Sharing the assessments of leaders from participating countries on the global situation, Xuan said the world is undergoing profound, epochal transformations, while traditional and non-traditional security challenges are becoming increasingly complex and unpredictable. The global economy remains beset by uncertainties that directly affect people in countries around the world.

Meanwhile, advances in science and technology and innovation are creating opportunities for development while also posing challenges to countries' capacity for adaptation and self-reliance, particularly developing countries.

Against this backdrop, the Vietnamese representative called for promoting multilateralism and dialogue, strengthening trust and mutually beneficial cooperation, as well as supporting the central role of the United Nations and its reforms to better respond to the evolving situation.

Highlighting the SCO's role over its 25 years of development under the "Shanghai Spirit," Xuan said the organisation has become one of the important cooperation mechanisms in the Eurasian region, contributing to the resolution of common issues facing the region and the world.

“Vietnam attaches importance to relations with the SCO and its member states, and is ready to become an SCO partner and participate in cooperation activities within the SCO framework for peace, stability and development in the region and the world,” she stressed.

She stated that Vietnam wishes to work with the SCO to strengthen dialogue and consolidate trust, uphold multilateralism, international law and the UN Charter; step up cooperation in combating terrorism, transnational crime and cybercrime; and promote cooperation in the areas of economy, trade, investment, science and technology, innovation and quantum technology.

Vietnam also seeks to strengthen cooperation in developing high-quality human resources, particularly in digital transformation, artificial intelligence, semiconductors and quantum technology, she went on.

“Vietnam stands ready to serve as a bridge to promote cooperation between ASEAN and the SCO, strengthen connectivity between Southeast Asia and Central Asia and the broader Eurasian region, thereby expanding areas of cooperation, enhancing strategic autonomy and delivering tangible benefits to people,” she added.

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An overview of the 2026 Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Plus (SCO Plus) Summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan on September 1. Photo: VNA

Building on the achievements made during 40 years of Doi Moi (Renewal) and working towards the two strategic centenary goals for 2030 and 2045, the Vice President stressed that Vietnam is ready to work alongside SCO member states and partners to realise the vision of a region of peace, security, connectivity, development and sustainable prosperity.

The 2026 SCO Plus Summit took place amid profound changes and developments in the global and regional situation. It was attended by 12 heads of state, four prime ministers, one vice president and one deputy prime minister from SCO member states, observer states and dialogue partners, along with representatives of several countries attending at the host country's invitations and leaders of a number of international organisations. The summit marked the 25th founding anniversary of the SCO.

The SCO is an intergovernmental organisation established on June 15, 2001, in Shanghai, China. From its six founding members, it has grown into the world's largest regional organisation, with 10 full members, two observers and 15 dialogue partners. Representing nearly half of the world's population and accounting for around one quarter of global GDP, the SCO is increasingly affirming its position as a major stable and influential force in the Eurasian region.

On the occasion, Vietnam’s Vice President held meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khürelsükh, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Azerbaijani First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva, among others.

At the meetings, the leaders spoke highly of the very positive development of their respective countries' relations with Vietnam and expressed their desire to further strengthen and consolidate substantive bilateral ties across all areas./.

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