81st National Day anniversary: Vietnam strides forward on path of development and international integration
Four decades after the Communist Party of Vietnam launched the Doi Moi (Renewal) process at the sixth National Party Congress in 1986, the country has recorded major achievements of historic significance, bringing profound changes across all fields. From an economy facing numerous difficulties, Vietnam has steadily risen, harnessed its internal strengths, proactively pursued international integration, and continuously enhanced its standing on the global stage.
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