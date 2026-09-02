81st National Day anniversary: Vietnam strides forward on path of development and international integration

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Representatives of Vietnam’s 54 ethnic groups take part in a grand parade marking the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day on September 2, 2025. (Photo: VNA)
Representatives of Vietnam’s 54 ethnic groups take part in a grand parade marking the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day on September 2, 2025. (Photo: VNA)
Vietnam is an active, proactive and highly responsible member of international organisations. In the photo: A ceremony welcomes home Engineering Unit Rotation 2 from the United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) after successfully completing its mission on September 28, 2024. (Photo: VNA)
Vietnam is an active, proactive and highly responsible member of international organisations. In the photo: A ceremony welcomes home Engineering Unit Rotation 2 from the United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) after successfully completing its mission on September 28, 2024. (Photo: VNA)
Vietnam deploys military and police personnel to provide disaster relief and humanitarian assistance to earthquake victims in La Guaira state, Venezuela, in June 2026. (Photo: VNA)
Vietnam deploys military and police personnel to provide disaster relief and humanitarian assistance to earthquake victims in La Guaira state, Venezuela, in June 2026. (Photo: VNA)
Digital transformation plays an important role in the country’s development in the new era. In the photo: Workers at Bong Sen Factory of Nestlé Vietnam operate a production line using an automated control panel. (Photo: VNA)
Digital transformation plays an important role in the country’s development in the new era. In the photo: Workers at Bong Sen Factory of Nestlé Vietnam operate a production line using an automated control panel. (Photo: VNA)
The Cat Linh–Ha Dong urban railway in Hanoi, Vietnam’s first metro line, has become a reliable means of daily transport for residents of the capital. (Photo: VNA)
The Cat Linh–Ha Dong urban railway in Hanoi, Vietnam’s first metro line, has become a reliable means of daily transport for residents of the capital. (Photo: VNA)
Digital transformation plays an important role in the country’s development in the new era. In the photo: Children and young people in the border commune of Huong Phung, Quang Tri, gain access to AI, programming, STEM/STEAM, robotics and a range of interactive technology experiences. (Photo: VNA)
Digital transformation plays an important role in the country’s development in the new era. In the photo: Children and young people in the border commune of Huong Phung, Quang Tri, gain access to AI, programming, STEM/STEAM, robotics and a range of interactive technology experiences. (Photo: VNA)
Vietnam’s education system is being comprehensively and substantively reformed. In the photo: Vietnam wins two gold medals at the third International Olympiad in Artificial Intelligence (IOAI) 2026 in Astana, Kazakhstan, which drew 108 teams from countries and territories in August 2026. (Photo: VNA)
Vietnam’s education system is being comprehensively and substantively reformed. In the photo: Vietnam wins two gold medals at the third International Olympiad in Artificial Intelligence (IOAI) 2026 in Astana, Kazakhstan, which drew 108 teams from countries and territories in August 2026. (Photo: VNA)
Vietnam’s healthcare sector has expanded in both scale and quality. In the photo: Robotic surgery marks a new advance in cancer treatment at K Hospital’s Tan Trieu facility in Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)
Vietnam’s healthcare sector has expanded in both scale and quality. In the photo: Robotic surgery marks a new advance in cancer treatment at K Hospital’s Tan Trieu facility in Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)
Culture is being preserved and promoted. In the photo: Hue royal court music, or Nha nhac, was recognised by UNESCO as a Masterpiece of the Oral and Intangible Heritage of Humanity on November 7, 2003. (Photo: VNA)
Culture is being preserved and promoted. In the photo: Hue royal court music, or Nha nhac, was recognised by UNESCO as a Masterpiece of the Oral and Intangible Heritage of Humanity on November 7, 2003. (Photo: VNA)
Vietnam consistently ranks among the world’s faster-growing economies. In the photo: Gemalink International Port in Ho Chi Minh City is one of the country’s strategic seaports serving industry, trade and global integration. (Photo: VNA)
Vietnam consistently ranks among the world’s faster-growing economies. In the photo: Gemalink International Port in Ho Chi Minh City is one of the country’s strategic seaports serving industry, trade and global integration. (Photo: VNA)
Vietnam is an active, proactive and highly responsible member of international organisations. In the photo: General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam and President To Lam speaks at a ceremony marking the 30th anniversary of Vietnam’s accession to ASEAN in Jakarta, Indonesia, in March 2025. (Photo: VNA)
Vietnam is an active, proactive and highly responsible member of international organisations. In the photo: General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam and President To Lam speaks at a ceremony marking the 30th anniversary of Vietnam’s accession to ASEAN in Jakarta, Indonesia, in March 2025. (Photo: VNA)
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81st National Day anniversary: Vietnam strides forward on path of development and international integration

Four decades after the Communist Party of Vietnam launched the Doi Moi (Renewal) process at the sixth National Party Congress in 1986, the country has recorded major achievements of historic significance, bringing profound changes across all fields. From an economy facing numerous difficulties, Vietnam has steadily risen, harnessed its internal strengths, proactively pursued international integration, and continuously enhanced its standing on the global stage.

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