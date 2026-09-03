Politics

☕ Afternoon briefing on September 3

The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

☕ Afternoon briefing on September 3

Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

- The Political Bureau and the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee’s Secretariat held a nationwide conference on September 3 to study, disseminate and implement a number of resolutions and directives of the bureau, with the event connected to authorities and agencies nationwide via videoconferencing.

General Secretary of the Party Central Committee and President To Lam attended and delivered guidance at the conference, broadcast live on Vietnam Television and Radio the Voice of Vietnam for officials and the public to follow. Read full story

- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam has stressed that the value of the Party's resolutions and directives must be measured by their ability to address practical problems and bring about changes that people can see and feel.

Speaking at a nationwide conference in Hanoi on September 3 to study, disseminate and implement a number of resolutions and directives of the Political Bureau, the top leader said the conference marked not only a period of studying and understanding the documents but also the beginning of a decisive stage: putting them into practice. Read full story

- Prime Minister Le Minh Hung has asked ministries, sectors and localities to clearly define tasks and key solutions in each area, particularly efforts to achieve the 10% growth target for this year while chairing the Government’s regular meeting for August on September 3.

PM Hung stressed that this is a time when efforts must be accelerated to strive for the highest possible completion of the tasks and targets set for 2026. Read full story

- Vietnam’s total import-export turnover reached 770.14 billion USD in the first eight months of 2026, the highest-ever figure for the period, up 28.7% year-on-year, the National Statistics Office (NSO) under the Ministry of Finance reported on September 3.

During the period, the country's exports rose 22.4% year on year to 374.84 billion USD, while its imports increased 35.3% to 395.3 billion USD, resulting in a trade deficit of 20.46 billion USD. Read full story

- Vietnam's tourism industry served an estimated 6.5 million tourists during the five-day National Day holiday from August 29 to September 2, up 18.1% year-on-year, according to the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism (VNAT).

Major destinations recorded strong increases in tourist arrivals and revenue during the holiday. Ho Chi Minh City welcomed 1.71 million visitors, up 17.8%, generating about 4.9 trillion VND (186 million USD) in tourism revenue. Khanh Hoa received 1.25 million visitors and earned about 2.1 trillion VND, while Hanoi welcomed more than 904,000 visitors, with revenue exceeding 3 trillion VND. Read full story

- Vietnam’s major tourism hubs posted strong gains in arrivals and spending during the August 29–September 2 National Day holiday.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism said on late September 2 that the southern metropolis welcomed an estimated 1.65 million domestic visitors and 62,000 foreign tourists over the break. Read full story./.

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