Business

Vietnam’s trade turnover hits record high of over 770 billion USD in eight months

Vietnam’s total import-export turnover reached 770.14 billion USD in the first eight months of 2026, the highest-ever figure for the period, up 28.7% year-on-year.

Import and export cargo handled at MPC Port in Hai Phong city. (Photo: VNA)
Import and export cargo handled at MPC Port in Hai Phong city. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam’s total import-export turnover reached 770.14 billion USD in the first eight months of 2026, the highest-ever figure for the period, up 28.7% year-on-year, the National Statistics Office (NSO) under the Ministry of Finance reported on September 3.

During the period, the country's exports rose 22.4% year on year to 374.84 billion USD, while its imports increased 35.3% to 395.3 billion USD, resulting in a trade deficit of 20.46 billion USD.

In August alone, Vietnam's total trade turnover stood at 109.7 billion USD, down 0.1% from the previous month but up 31.7% year-on-year.

Exports reached 54.79 billion USD, up 3.2% month-on-month. The domestic economic sector contributed 10.5 billion USD, up 2.2%, while the foreign-invested sector, including crude oil, recorded 44.29 billion USD, up 3.4%.

Compared with August 2025, exports increased 26%, with the domestic sector rising 14.1% and the foreign-invested sector 29.2%.

In the first eight months, export turnover reached 374.84 billion USD, up 22.4% year-on-year. The domestic sector accounted for 74.47 billion USD, up 7.4% and representing 19.9% of total exports, while the foreign-invested sector contributed 300.37 billion USD, up 26.9% and accounting for 80.1%.

A total of 33 export items posted turnover of more than 1 billion USD each, together accounting for 93.6% of total exports. Seven products recorded export turnover exceeding 10 billion USD each, making up 70% of the total.

Manufactured industrial products dominated exports at 337.99 billion USD, or 90.2% of the total, followed by agricultural and forestry products at 26.65 billion USD (7.1%), seafood at 8 billion USD (2.1%), and fuels and minerals at 2.2 billion USD (0.6%).

Meanwhile, imports in August were valued at 54.91 billion USD, down 3.1% from the previous month but up 37.9% year-on-year. The domestic sector recorded 12.82 billion USD, down 7.1%, while the foreign-invested sector reached 42.09 billion USD, down 1.8%.

For the January-August period, Vietnam's imports totaled 395.3 billion USD, up 35.3% year-on-year. The domestic sector accounted for 105.07 billion USD, up 23.7%, and the foreign-invested sector, 290.23 billion USD, up 40.1%.

There were 43 import items worth more than 1 billion USD each, accounting for 93.9% of total import turnover. Three items exceeded 10 billion USD, making up 55.5%.

Production inputs accounted for 372.04 billion USD, or 94.1%, of the imports. Machinery, equipment, tools and spare parts represented 57.6%, while raw materials, fuels and other inputs made up 36.5%. Consumer goods accounted for 23.26 billion USD, or 5.9%.

The US remained Vietnam’s largest export market, with turnover reaching 122 billion USD in the first eight months, while China was the largest import market with turnover totalling 161.9 billion USD.

To boost exports, NSO General Director Nguyen Thi Huong recommended the Government to effectively implement measures to promote exports and trade, diversify supply and production chains and import-export markets, and improve product quality.

Huong also called for more effective use of opportunities from signed free trade agreements, stronger exports to major markets, and greater access to new and promising markets, including Halal, Latin American and African markets, with a view to achieving a sustainable trade surplus.

Authorities should also provide enterprises with information and support to meet new market standards, assist them in anti-dumping cases, facilitate access to capital, and encourage the application of advanced technologies to improve product quality and value, thereby expanding markets and promoting exports, she added./.

VNA
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