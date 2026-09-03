Business

Reference exchange rate rises 5 VND on September 3

With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 26,896 VND/USD, and the floor rate 24,334 VND/USD.

The daily reference exchange rate is set at 25,615 VND/USD on September 3. (Photo: VNA)
The daily reference exchange rate is set at 25,615 VND/USD on September 3. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 25,615 VND/USD on September 3, up 5 VND from August 28 – the last working day before the National Day break.

With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 26,896 VND/USD, and the floor rate 24,334 VND/USD.

The opening-hour buying and selling rates at major commercial banks were kept unchanged from the August 28 trading session.

Both Vietcombank and BIDV maintained the buying rate at 25,890 VND/USD and the selling rate at 26,270 VND/USD./.

VNA
#reference exchange rate #Vietcombank #State Bank of Vietnam #commercial banks #USD/VND exchange rate
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