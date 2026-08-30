Vietnam’s rice exports reach 2.91 billion USD in eight months

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam exported an estimated 6.03 million tonnes of rice worth nearly 2.91 billion USD in the first eight months of 2026, down 5% in volume and 10.7% in value year-on-year, reported the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment.



However, rice export prices have shown signs of recovery since July. The average export price in July reached 511 USD per tonne, up 5.8% year-on-year, marking the first annual increase this year.



For the first eight months, the average export price stood at 481.5 USD per tonne, down 5.9% year-on-year.



Vietnam’s rice export value for the full year is forecast at around 3.94 billion USD, about 4% lower than in 2025. The recovery in export prices since July is expected to help improve turnover in the final months of the year.



Meanwhile, the country’s coffee exports are expected to remain positive in the final months of 2026, supported by improved supply and steady demand./.

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