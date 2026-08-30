Business

Vietnam’s rice exports reach 2.91 billion USD in eight months

Vietnam’s rice export value for the full year is forecast at around 3.94 billion USD, about 4% lower than in 2025.

Rice bags are handled at Tan Dong Tien Joint Stock Company in Khanh Hau ward, Tay Ninh province. (Photo: VNA)
Rice bags are handled at Tan Dong Tien Joint Stock Company in Khanh Hau ward, Tay Ninh province. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam exported an estimated 6.03 million tonnes of rice worth nearly 2.91 billion USD in the first eight months of 2026, down 5% in volume and 10.7% in value year-on-year, reported the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment.

However, rice export prices have shown signs of recovery since July. The average export price in July reached 511 USD per tonne, up 5.8% year-on-year, marking the first annual increase this year.

For the first eight months, the average export price stood at 481.5 USD per tonne, down 5.9% year-on-year.

Vietnam’s rice export value for the full year is forecast at around 3.94 billion USD, about 4% lower than in 2025. The recovery in export prices since July is expected to help improve turnover in the final months of the year.

Meanwhile, the country’s coffee exports are expected to remain positive in the final months of 2026, supported by improved supply and steady demand./.

VNA
#Vietnam's rice exports #Vietnamese rice #coffee exports #rice export prices
Follow VietnamPlus

Vietnam - New era

Related News

As of August 15, Vietnam exported an estimated 5.726 million tonnes of rice. The full-year volume is projected at about 7.738 million tonnes. (Photo: VNA)

Rice exports expected to gain momentum in year-end months

The total rice export value is forecast at around 3.94 billion USD for 2026, down about 4% from 2025 due to low average export prices in the first months of the year. However, the recovery in prices since July is expected to help improve export turnover in the remaining months.

Illustrative photo (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam promotes cooperation to remove barriers to rice trade with Philippines

Vietnam proposed studying a higher-level cooperation framework on rice trade to provide a more stable and long-term foundation for Vietnam-Philippine rice trade while balancing the interests of farmers, businesses and consumers, and providing sustainable livelihoods for rice growers and stable living conditions for Philippine consumers.

ST25 rice is the centrepiece of the Vietnam Goods Week at Selgros. (Photo: VNA)

ST25 rice officially enters Selgros wholesale supermarket chain in Germany

The placement of ST25 rice on Selgros shelves not only creates an additional opportunity for German consumers to access Vietnamese rice products, but also contributes to efforts to increase the added value of Vietnamese agricultural products by shifting the focus from volume to quality, branding and value.

See more

Vietnamese Ambassador to Germany Nguyen Dac Thanh speaks at the economic dialogue held by IHK Leipzig. (Photo: VNA)

Leipzig seeks to become connectivity hub for German, Vietnamese businesses

Through the German–Vietnam Hub, Leipzig plans to build a concentrated business advisory system to facilitate economic cooperation, investment, and knowledge transfer between the two countries. The city also aims to reinforce its position as a venue for promoting cultural exchange and dialogue with Vietnam.

Phan Duc Trung, Chairman of the Vietnam Blockchain and Digital Assets Association (VBA), speaks about the need to build trust infrastructure for the digital asset market at the Vietnam RWA Summit 2026 on July 18, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam moves to build safer crypto asset market

As countries tighten rules on crypto assets and investors increasingly favor assets with clear legal backing, Vietnam’s approach is opening a new funding channel while strengthening investor protection.

Fly to Ho Chi Minh City, unlock 600,000 VND in exclusive perks for a Ba Den Mountain day trip

Fly to Ho Chi Minh City, unlock 600,000 VND in exclusive perks for a Ba Den Mountain day trip

From August 15 to September 15, 2026, Sun PhuQuoc Airways passengers flying from Hanoi or Hai Phong to Ho Chi Minh City who purchase the Van Son Peak – Hang Pagoda Cable Car Combo at Sun World Ba Den Mountain will receive an exclusive promotional package valued at 600,000 VND. The gift includes a Silver WOW Pass and a Van Son Buffet ticket, each valued at 300,000 VND.

A story on the Vietnam–Mercosur PTA negotiations published by Paraguay’s Hoy news outlet. (Photo: VNA)

South American press highlights PTA negotiations between Vietnam and Mercosur

The Argentine digital newspaper Infobae published an article titled “Mercosur and Vietnam began negotiations with a view to a trade agreement,” emphasising that the negotiating delegations from both sides held their first in-person meeting in Buenos Aires with the objective of advancing toward a tariff preference agreement.

Sun Hospitality & Entertainment strengthens strategic partnership with Klook to advance AI, data-driven innovation in tourism

Sun Hospitality & Entertainment strengthens strategic partnership with Klook to advance AI, data-driven innovation in tourism

The strategic partnership signing ceremony took place as part of the Kreatorverse Summit 2026, held at Sun Signature Gallery, Phu Quoc’s premier convention venue, welcoming 150 international KOLs and influencers. An annual gathering of Klook’s global community of leading content creators, this year’s summit places Vietnam in the spotlight, with Da Nang and Phu Quoc selected as two strategic destinations for the program.

The first round of negotiations for the Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) between Vietnam and the Southern Common Market (Mercosur) concludes on August 28 after five days in Buenos Aires. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Mercosur begin trade negotiations

During the session, both sides reaffirmed their determination to advance the negotiations in a spirit of goodwill, with a view to reaching a balanced agreement that aligns with the interests of both Vietnam and Mercosur.

Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Van Thang (second, from left) and US Department of Commerce officials, including Under Secretaries Jeffrey Kessler (second, from right) and William Kimmitt (first, from left). (Photo: VNA)

Deputy PM meets with senior US officials

Vietnam consistently regards the US as one of its leading strategic partners and wishes to work with the US to maintain stable, substantive and effective development of the comprehensive strategic partnership for the benefit of the two peoples, while contributing to peace, cooperation and development in the region and the world.

Viet-Uc Phu My Co. launches high-quality whiteleg shrimp farming on 7.5 ha using new technology in Gia Lai. (Photo: VNA)

Khanh Hoa overhauls fisheries sector for modern, green, sustainable growth

Under Resolution 20-NQ/TW, Khanh Hoa has identified industrial-scale, high-tech marine farming as a breakthrough. The resolution targets average annual growth of 8% in marine aquaculture value by 2030, with marine farming 15% of total fisheries production value. The province is reorganising farming zones to ease pressure on coastal waters and expand offshore.

ITE HCMC 2026 features multiple spaces designed to connect Vietnamese destinations with international markets. (Photo: VNA)

ITE HCMC 2026: Connecting Vietnam’s destinations with int'l markets

ITE HCMC 2026 has made a strong mark by bringing together its largest and most comprehensive tourism ecosystem to date, with more than 520 exhibitors. They include major tourism and travel groups and international organisations, as well as a number of prestigious global brands making their first appearance at the expo.